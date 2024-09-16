VIP AUDIO 9/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-14-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking the latest on Jake Roberts, WWE getting ready to help launch The CW Network, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Sept. 14, 2006. Topics include:

WWE gets ready to help launch the new CW Network

The latest news including the WWE developmental shakeup

The latest on Jake Roberts

A former NWA World Champion launches his own promotion

Reviews in for “Gridiron Gang”

Pat offers his theory as to why WWE is signing older main eventers to long-term deals

Sunday’s big WWE Raw pay-per-view

The Pro Wrestling Noah world title being defended in America

Smackdown’s prognosis going into No Mercy

The indy lineup of the week featuring a rematch from TNA’s last pay-per-view in the American Midwest

Listeners suggestions for future Torch Talks

Listener mail including topics about Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

