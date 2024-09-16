VIP AUDIO 9/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-14-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking the latest on Jake Roberts, WWE getting ready to help launch The CW Network, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Sept. 14, 2006. Topics include:
- WWE gets ready to help launch the new CW Network
- The latest news including the WWE developmental shakeup
- The latest on Jake Roberts
- A former NWA World Champion launches his own promotion
- Reviews in for “Gridiron Gang”
- Pat offers his theory as to why WWE is signing older main eventers to long-term deals
- Sunday’s big WWE Raw pay-per-view
- The Pro Wrestling Noah world title being defended in America
- Smackdown’s prognosis going into No Mercy
- The indy lineup of the week featuring a rematch from TNA’s last pay-per-view in the American Midwest
- Listeners suggestions for future Torch Talks
- Listener mail including topics about Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and more
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.