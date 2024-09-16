NWA Powerrr to stream a “Back to the Territories” special tomorrow night on The CW app including Juventud Guerrera in NWA Krossfire Title match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NWA will be streaming a special “NWA PowerrrBack to the Territories” special tomorrow night on The CW app. The following is their press release with information on the line-up.

Tuesday is NWA Day! A star-studded new NWA Powerrr comes to The CW Tuesday. The Sept. 17 episode, filmed at the National Wrestling Alliance Back to the Territories Signature Live Event in Knoxville, Tenn., includes four huge title matches and the Powerrr debut of lucha legend Juventud Guerrera! NWA Women’s World Tag Title Match The King Bees (c) defend against La Rosa Negra & Ruthie Jay NWA Krossfire Title Match Juventud Guerrera (c) takes on The Masked Zyon (with Austin Idol) NWA Exodus Pro Midwest Title Match “Pretty Boy” Smooth (c) faces NWA superstar “Big Strong” Mims NWA Joe Cazana Promotions Southeastern Tag Title Match The Fixers challenge The Stew Crew (c) Attached is a web-ready graphic for your use. To learn more about Juventud Guerrera’s debut, please visit: https://www. nationalwrestlingalliance.com/ news/juventud-guerrera-makes- his-nwa-powerrr-debut-sept-17 New episodes of NWA Powerrr launch each Tuesday on The CW (TheCW.com) and CW app. Stream current and past episodes of the National Wrestling Alliance’s weekly flagship broadcast free of charge with no subscription necessary. Updated NWA News, Roster additions, Signature Live Events, tour dates and more are available daily at www.NationalWrestlingAlliance. com.

