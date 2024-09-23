WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (9/20): It’s becoming clear how many viewers WWE will lose due to move from Fox to USA Network, five years ago comparison on USA

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (9/20) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.494 million viewers according to ProgrammingInsider, compared to 1.723 million the prior week and 1.770 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 2.016 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.227 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.305 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.535. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.164 million (skipping the 7/21/23 episode bumped to FS1).

Perhaps most relevantly, five years ago this week, on the second-to-last episode of Smackdown on USA Network before the move to Fox on Oct. 4, 2019, Smackdown drew 2.064 million viewers. This week’s viewership is down 570,000 viewers, a drop of 28 percent, compared to five years ago on USA Network.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.45 rating, compared to 0.55 and 0.45 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.56

One year ago, it drew a a 0.63 rating on Fox with a ten-week rolling average of 0.60.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.52 rating on Fox with a ten-week rolling average of 0.52.

The announced matches and segments were…

L.A. Knight vs. Andrade – United States Championship match

Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green vs. Michin – Dumpster match

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will appear

