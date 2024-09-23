FREE PODCAST 9/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the shift from Reigns to Ambrose, Cena’s reaction to losing chance to beat Lesnar, live calls and emails (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-23-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss last night’s Raw with a focus on the shift from Roman Reigns to Dean Ambrose, Cena’s under-reaction to losing chance to beat Lesnar, praise for Seth Rollins, the latest Nikki-Brie stuff, would it be good for NXT to become a new WCW, and more including lots of live callers and emails in the VIP Aftershow portion. The VIP Aftershow begins at the 77 minute mark.

