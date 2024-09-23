Vince McMahon issues a statement on the eve of Netflix docu-series dropping about his life and scandals, alleges clips are out of context

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon released a statement on TwitterX this afternoon regarding the Netflix docu-series on his life that drops at midnight tomorrow (Tuesday night). The following is that statement.

I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons.

Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the “Mr. McMahon” character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.

A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out-of-context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.

In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, “Mr. McMahon.”

I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.