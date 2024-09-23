10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (9/22/2014): John Cena vs. Randy Orton headlines, plus Dean Ambrose, Miz, Bo Dallas, Kane, Natalya, Usos, Goldust, Stardust (Cody Rhodes)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

September 22, 2014 – Episode #1,112

Live in Memphis, Tenn.

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– The Card: WWE Night of Champions PPV fall-out, Dean Ambrose returning to Raw TV, The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Title in a PPV re-match, and U.S. champion Sheamus & The Usos vs. new WWE tag champs Rhodes Bros. & Cesaro in a six-man tag match.

Live Raw on USA Network

Raw opened with a video package containing still-shots of how the Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena WWE World Title match ended last night at Night of Champions – Cena had Lesnar potentially pinned, Seth Rollins interrupted, Rollins tried a MITB cash-in on Lesnar, Cena cut off Rollins, and Lesnar remained WWE World champion.

Live in the arena, Michael Cole introduced the show before Dean Ambrose’s music played to a loud reaction. Ambrose returned to Raw sporting a leather jacket over a tanktop and jeans. In the ring, Ambrose said he’s not dead and he’s back. Ambrose said he’s been a little loopy for a month, then introduced footage from Raw one month ago when Rollins and Kane put him head-first through cinder blocks.

Back in the ring, Ambrose quietly said he was kind of flattered to see how far The Authority was willing to go to get rid of him. He shouted that he is not leaving this ring until he gets his hands on Seth Rollins because he is the authority tonight. Ambrose grabbed a chair from ringside and sat down in the chair to “Ambrose, Ambrose” chants. No answer, so Ambrose paced the chair. Suddenly, John Cena’s music played.

Ambrose was unmoved in the ring as Cena made his way out to the ring with his own issue to discuss. Cena circled Ambrose for a mini-game of musical chairs, then Ambrose lifted the chair and kind of smiled to himself seeing Cena in the ring with him. Ambrose tossed the chair aside, then stepped up to Cena, telling him that he’s really bothered by his presence right now.

Cena smiled and said they have a very similar agenda. He said Rollins tried to take him out, but last night at Night of Champions, he had Brock Lesnar beaten until that rubber-suit-wearing jackass showed up. Cena said he should be WWE champion right now. But, he’s not. So, tonight, he’s cashing in. He said he wants to cash in his ass-kicking-in-the-bank contract on Rollins. And no one is going to stop him.

Ambrose put his hand on Cena’s shoulder and tapped him a few times, so Cena shoved his hand off. Ambrose smiled and told Cena not to get in his way. Cena wasn’t in the mood for Ambrose’s games, so he removed his street clothes for a fight. But, Triple H’s music suddenly played. Out came Hunter, Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, Kane, and Rollins.

The Authority stood on the stage for Hunter to speak from the middle. Hunter said neither one of them is going to fight Rollins tonight, but Cena and Ambrose will be. Hunter started to book a match, but Cena interrupted on the mic and brought the fight to the stage. Ambrose followed and a brawl broke out. Rollins ran away, but Ambrose caught up to him in the crowd. Rollins eventually ran away as things settled down for WWE to go to a shot of the announcers reacting. Meanwhile, Hunter regrouped with Kane, Orton, and Stephanie.

Suddenly, Ambrose found Rollins backstage to continue the fight. Cena joined the party, but Rollins ran away to the parking garage. Rollins shoved some dude away and sped off as Ambrose tried to get in the trunk. But, Ambrose fell out of the trunk as Rollins sped off. Ambrose and Cena caught their breath as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:12]

[Q2[ Moments Ago: Seth Rollins ran away

Backstage: Randy Orton complained to Triple H about Seth Rollins leaving and forcing them to take care of his business. Hunter tried to calm down Orton and Kane, then booked Kane against Ambrose and Orton against Cena tonight. This is a change from WWE announcing Ambrose vs. Orton before the show. Orton was still upset and told Hunter to tell Rollins to stop starting fires that they have to put out.

In-ring: New IC champion The Miz and Damien Sandow were introduced to the ring for the opening match. Dolph Ziggler then came out alone with R-Truth to cash in his title re-match against Miz from last night. Justin Roberts handled formal ring introductions before the bell sounded.

1 — IC champion THE MIZ (w/Damien Sandow) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER — Intercontinental Title match

Awkward start to the match with Miz falling down and Ziggler kind of tumbling on top of him after a corner spot. Miz, selling a shoulder injury, tried to kick Ziggler out of the ring to cover for the spot heading to a mid-match break.

[Commercial Break at 8:24]

Miz aggressively attacked Ziggler in the corner back from break, but Ziggler responded with a snap dropkick that rocked Miz. Ziggler followed with a lift-up DDT for another two count. Miz then slapped on the figure-four in the middle of the ring, which Ziggler escaped. During the figure-four, the camera shot included the announcers in the background appearing to be reading lines. They were looking down to call what was on their TV monitors, but it looked like they were reading rehearsed lines, hurting the moment.

[Q3] Reset at 12:00 with Miz going for a knee strike, but Ziggler avoided and hit the Fameasser, but Miz kicked out. Sandow then hopped on the ring apron and Ziggler kicked him off the ring apron. Miz tried to roll up Ziggler from behind with a hook of the tights, but Ziggler rolled over Miz and hooked the tights on Miz for a three count to win back the title. Post-match, Cole justified Ziggler’s actions as turn-around being fair play while JBL accused Cole and Jerry Lawler of being hypocrites.

WINNER: Ziggler at 12:54 to re-capture the IC Title. Can the IC Title get any weaker? Sandow walking around with a replica of the belt, another hot potato title switch, and the babyface resorting to the heel’s tactics to reclaim the title.

Announcers: Cole and Co. recapped Roman Reigns’s health situation and being off TV following emergency surgery.

Still to come: Dean Ambrose vs. Kane.

[Commercial Break at 8:36]

In-ring: Bo Dallas was in the ring back from break. Jack Swagger, with Zeb Colter, was then introduced to the ring to face Dallas. No American flag for Swagger.

2 — BO DALLAS vs. JACK SWAGGER (w/Zeb Colter)

Dallas controlled Swagger early on as JBL complained about wrestlers like Swagger and Mark Henry who have failed to defend their country against Rusev. Swagger came back with a Swagger Bomb out of the corner, but Bo responded with a neckbreaker for a two count. Swagger came back with the Patriot Lock and Bo quickly tapped out.

[Q4] Post-match: Zeb took the mic and asked Bo why he’s looking so dejected right now. Zeb said he has something to tell him – “I *cleared throat* Bo-Lieve (in a high-pitched voice) that Jack Swagger just made you tap out.”

WINNER: Swagger via submission at 3:15.

Announcers: Cole and Co. offered condolences to the Howard Stern Show following the death of Eric the Actor. No follow-up on Paul Bearer’s son dying.

[Commercial Break at 8:47]

In-ring: Summer Rae and Layla were re-united in the ring. Natalya then came out with Rosa Mendes as Cole fed to a clip from “Total Divas” last night to set up why Natalya and Summer are having a match right now.

3 — NATALYA (w/Rosa Mendes) vs. SUMMER RAE (w/Layla)

Before the match started, Summer took the mic to talk about being the most attractive person in the ring and in the room. She said jealously breeds hatred, which is why Natalya hates her. Summer finished with a canned line about friendship that drew zero crowd reception. The bell sounded and Natalya attacked Summer, but Summer used Natalya’s over-aggressiveness against her to take control. Natalya made a comeback, so Layla hopped on the ring apron to try to distract her, but Rosa actually helped out and Natalya finished off Summer for the win.

WINNER: Natalya at 2:21. Presented like a filler match just trying to plug Total Divas and get to the top of the hour.

Up Next: Dean Ambrose vs. Kane.

Video: WrestleMania is coming to Levi’s Stadium in Northern California. The video package hyped WM31 travel packages out next Monday.

[Commercial Break at 8:55]

Earlier Tonight: John Cena and Dean Ambrose tried to get their hands on Seth Rollins, but Rollins hi-jacked a car and sped away from the building.

[Q5 — second hour]

In-ring: Dean Ambrose’s music played at the top of the hour, just like at the top of the first hour. Ambrose marched down to the ring ready for a fight against Kane, who was introduced next dressed in slacks and dress shoes.

4 — DEAN AMBROSE vs. KANE

Ambrose quickly tackled Kane, looking for revenge after Kane helped Rollins put him through cinder blocks last month. Ambrose then low-bridged Kane to send Kane flying over the top rope to the floor. Ambrose followed with a suicide dive, then went looking for weapons under the ring, but Kane cut him off. Kane rammed Ambrose into the ring steps, then dragged him back into the ring to work on Dean’s left shoulder.

Back on their feet, Ambrose delivered his signature rebound lariat, then came off the top rope with a missile dropkick for a two count. Ambrose followed with Dirty Deeds, but before he could make a pin, Seth Rollins returned to Raw by running into the ring to attack Ambrose, causing a DQ.

Post-match: Rollins made the mistake of leaving Ambrose to grab a chair, allowing Ambrose to attack him back in the ring. But, Kane made up for Rollins’s mistake by smashing Ambrose with a forearm. Kane then chokeslammed Ambrose in the ring. Kane tried to leave with Rollins, but Rollins couldn’t let it go, so he slowly walked back to the ring for another piece of Ambrose. Rollins saw Ambrose grab a chair, though, so he decided to back away from the ring. Ambrose called him into the ring, but Rollins walked away from the fight.

WINNER: Ambrose via DQ at 5:27.

Still to come: John Cena vs. Randy Orton. Cole framed it as Orton being asked to protect Rollins from Cena. How does having a match protect Rollins from Cena? Couldn’t Cena just track down Rollins backstage at any point in the remainder of the show now that Rollins has returned to Raw?

[Commercial Break at 9:11]

Backstage: Rollins and Kane were shown talking in the hallway when Triple H stopped them. Hunter told Rollins he needs to think before he acts because people are getting tired of putting out the fires that he creates. Speaking of finding Rollins in the hallway, Dean Ambrose came out of nowhere to attack Rollins. Agents and security then hit the scene to pull Ambrose off Rollins.

[Q6] Hunter wanted Ambrose tossed out of the building, but Stephanie McMahon yelled at them to throw Ambrose in a side room and lock the door. “What are you doing?” Hunter asked Steph with a harsh tone. Steph replied that everyone they throw out comes back, so this way they can keep him under control. Hunter calmed down and agreed, so Ambrose was kept inside the room with security playing Great Khali standing in front of the door.

Video Update: Roman Reigns will be out of action for “several months” following emergency surgery.

In-ring: U.S. champion Sheamus was introduced to the ring for a six-man tag match up next. Former tag champs The Usos were out next looking off without their tag belts. As Sheamus and the Usos pumped up the crowd in the ring, Cole and Co. promoted an auction for Connor’s Cure. Included in a graphic on the screen was a photo of top TV heels Hunter and Stephanie posing with Connor. Cole sent Raw to break before the heels were introduced.

[Commercial Break at 9:20]

5 — U.S. champion SHEAMUS & THE USOS (JIMMY & JEY USO) vs. WWE tag champs RHODES BROS. (GOLDUST & “STARDUST” CODY RHODES) & CESARO — six-man tag match

The heels finished up their ring entrances back from break. No one seemed happy – the Usos mad at Goldust & Stardust, Sheamus mad at Cesaro, Cesaro mad at Sheamus, and the Rhodes Bros. acting weird. Cue the bell. Lots of in-and-out tags on both sides early on as neither team could sustain offense. Stardust eventually took control on Uso heading to break.

[Q7] [Commercial Break at 9:30]

Back from break, Cody was still working on Uso. Uso broke free and hot-tagged Sheamus, who ran over Cody before delivering Ten Forearms to the Chest against the ropes. But, Cesaro yanked Sheamus clear off the apron to the floor, with Sheamus crashing stomach-first into the ringside padding. Cesaro posed, then taunted Sheamus before tossing him back inside the ring to follow up on Sheamus after making a tag.

The heels isolated Sheamus for a few minutes as The Usos and the crowd waited for a tag to happen. Hot tag to Jey Uso, who battled Goldust. Chaos broke out, then Jimmy came off the top with a splash to both Rhodes Brothers. Usos followed with a double splash to Cesaro on the outside. Back in the ring, Uso tried a top-rope splash on Goldust, but Goldust got his knees up to block. Goldust hit Final Cut, but Sheamus broke up a pin.

Back to Goldust and Jimmy, who tagged in Jey, who connected with a top-rope splash on this attempt. It was good for the pin on Goldust to gain a measure of revenge on the new tag champs.

WINNERS: Usos & Sheamus at 15:39. No surprise on the finish – mid-card heels win titles, then lose their next match. The match set up the eventual Tag Title re-match, but it quickly defined-down the new champions, even if the loss was in a six-man tag. It’s classic inefficient WWE booking jumping right to “vulnerability” without establishing “credibility.”

Backstage: Seth Rollins walked up to Randy Orton. He said he would like to personally thank him for having the match with Cena tonight. And, he might have a little surprise waiting for Orton. He also said he will be ringside with Kane during Orton’s match. Orton said he does like surprises, but he didn’t seem very trusting of Rollins.

Backstage: Mark Henry was shown walking down the hallway selling dejection after losing to Rusev last night. He will speak next.

Announcers: Cole fed to a trailer for “WWE 2K15” video game – the next generation of video games. The abbreviated trailer closed with an animated version of Sting pointing his bat toward an animated crowd heading to break.

[Q8] [Commercial Break at 9:45]

Backstage: Security was still standing in front of the janitor’s closet where Dean Ambrose was being held.

In-ring: Mark Henry was introduced to the ring to respond to losing to Rusev last night. Henry said he’s here to apologize to the fans and give them permission to pick on him. “I’m sorry,” he said. “I hate that I let y’all down.”

Suddenly, Rusev’s music interrupted as Henry tried to find the words. On the stage, Lana told Henry that he doesn’t have to apologize because all of these Americans understand losing. Lana demanded that the crowd “shut up,” then she suggested Henry against Rusev once again. Lana asked the crowd if they want Henry to stand up for them tonight.

From the ring, Henry said he would love to destroy this man tonight. On the stage, Rusev and Lana laughed to themselves at Henry’s bold claim, then Rusev marched down to the ring holding a Russian flag. The re-match of the victorious heel granting the defeated babyface another match is next.

[Commercial Break at 9:52]

Main Event plug: Dean Ambrose is on Miz TV as The Miz’s special guest tomorrow night on WWE Network.

6 — RUSEV (w/Lana) vs. MARK HENRY

The bell sounded back from break. Rusev quickly attacked Henry, focusing on his injured back. Meanwhile, the announcers filled in the gap of Lana issuing the challenge on behalf of Rusev because she knew that Henry was injured from last night. Cole added that Rusev wants to humiliate Henry. Rusev continued to dominate Henry, drawing up “U-S-A” chants from the crowd.

[Q9 — third hour] The match spilled into the top of the hour as the NFL game hit halftime. No halftime stunt this week. Instead, Rusev worked a mathold and yelled at the audience. Henry tried to make a comeback, but re-injured his back in the process. Henry shook off the pain and did a JYD headbutt, then winced as he climbed the ropes for a Vader Bomb, but Rusev easily got up and yanked Henry down to the mat.

Rusev stalked Henry for a follow-up, pounding his feet over and over on the mat, almost like he was trying to start a rhythmic rally clap. Henry showed no signs of getting off the mat, though, so Rusev just said screw it and slapped on The Accolade. Henry passed out, the ref called for the bell, and Rusev was declared the winner.

Post-match, Cole indignantly called this a “sick display” preying on a vulnerable and injured Mark Henry. The ringside medic checked on Henry as Rusev and Lana celebrated in the ring.

WINNER: Henry via ref stoppage at 7:27. Basic reinforcement of Sunday’s result.

Earlier Tonight: John Cena and Dean Ambrose chased away Seth Rollins, but Rollins came back later in the show to attack Ambrose during a match against Kane. Afterward, Ambrose tried to attack Rollins in the hallway, but The Authority stuffed Ambrose in a side closet per Stephanie’s orders.

Still to come: John Cena vs. Randy Orton, who will have Rollins and Kane in his corner.

Backstage: Adam Rose, the bunny, and the Exotic Express were shown bouncing down the hallway. Lawler said the bunny will be in action next.

[Commercial Break at 10:08]

In-ring: Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil were standing in the ring. Adam Rose’s music then played to bring out Adam Rose and the Bunny for tag action. JBL wanted to know who gave the bunny a license to fight. The announcers had no answer, then Cole tried to hype this as a first-time-ever on Raw.

[Q10]

7 — ADAM ROSE & THE BUNNY vs. TITUS O’NEIL & HEATH SLATER

Titus started things off dominating Rose as a person inside a bunny suit bounced up and down on the ring ropes. Titus tried to get the bunny, but the bunny ducked. This allowed Slater to tag in the bunny mascot, who cleaned house on Slater Gator. Rose then tagged back in and hit the Party Foul on Slater for the pin and the win. Cue up Rose, the bunny, and the Exotic Express celebrating on the way out.

WINNER: Rose & Bunny Mascot at 3:06. Dumb humor moment of the show following up on Raw being Re-Match Central tonight.

Backstage: Nikki Bella was shown walking down the hallway. She addresses Brie Bella next. Has Paul Heyman and the WWE Title picture from last night disappeared?

[Commercial Break at 10:19]

Announcers: Cole and Co. hyped PPVs on WWE Network.

Backstage: Security was still standing in front of the room holding Dean Ambrose. Hopefully there’s a restroom in there.

In-ring: Nikki Bella, who failed to win the Divas Title last night, came to the ring for a monologue. Nikki said she knows a lot of people have been making excuses for losing at Night of Champions last night, but she has an actual excuse. Nikki said she didn’t want to listen to Brie Bella’s pre-PPV interview, but she wanted to give Brie a chance. And, Brie offered toxic words that stuck in her head during the title match.

Nikki called out Brie to come face her in the ring. Out came Brie, who angrily said Nikki is doing what she does best – blaming everyone else for her shortcomings. Nikki said the issue is this is always about Brie, because it was never about the Bella Twins. Brie said she’s tired of Nikki’s accusations. Nikki responded by saying Brie doesn’t deserve to be a Bella, but a quitter or Nikki’s trashy sister.

Nikki said she wants the Bella name exclusively. Because starting right now, she wants to be known as The Nikki Bella. “Oh my gosh,” Brie forced. Brie said she will not give up the Bella name. Nikki responded that Brie should just take her husband’s last name. Or, is she having buyer’s remorse about marrying a beaten-down troll? Brie slapped Nikki and tried to put her in the Yes! Lock, but Nikki escaped from the ring.

Suddenly, A.J. Lee’s music played to bring out the new Divas champion, who gleefully skipped down to the ring ignoring the Bella Drama. Cole said A.J. has a match against Nikki tonight. It’s next.

[Q11] [Commercial Break at 10:30]

8 — Divas champion A.J. LEE vs. NIKKI BELLA — non-title match

Back from break, Paige’s music was playing. The former Divas champion was ringside at commentary rocking angrily in her office chair next to JBL. She was not in a pleasant mood, noting “that troll,” A.J., has her title. As the match started, Paige said A.J. is no longer her friend or frien-enemy after Night of Champions, which will have to serve as storyline development for now. Nikki controlled early on as Paige smiled to herself from ringside. A.J. and Nikki then kind of got stuck in the corner, so A.J. eventually applied the Black Widow. Nikki tapped out.

WINNER: A.J. via submission at 5:10.

Backstage: Triple H approached the hallway room where Ambrose was being held. Not a peep out of Ambrose, according to the lead security person.

Up Next: John Cena vs. Randy Orton in the main event. Beforehand, Cole hyped the roster reveal for “WWE 2K15” on WWE Network following Raw. Basically, the deal from Summerslam Weekend last month. The main hook was “Stone Cold” hosting and a teaser of Sting answering whether he will compete in WWE.

[Commercial Break at 10:41]

Smackdown plug: The Usos get their Tag Title re-match against Rhodes Bros. this Friday. Also, the October 10 Smackdown will be a 15-year celebration of Smackdown.

[Q12] Announcers: Jerry Lawler pointed out that a “present” was brought to ringside during the commercial. Lawler hinted that it’s cinder blocks ready-made for John Cena, putting the top star in jeopardy before the main event.

In-ring: Seth Rollins’s music played to bring out Rollins and Kane to be present ringside for Randy Orton’s match. Orton was introduced first, then John Cena’s music played. Cena was sporting a new blue t-shirt. It read: “Keep Calm and Never Give Up.” Cena stormed the ring and tried to pump up the crowd before completing his ring entrance.

9 — JOHN CENA vs. RANDY ORTON (w/Seth Rollins, Kane)

The crowd woke up from a Three-Hour Raw Slumber with a dueling chant early on. Orton blocked out the noise and controlled the action early on, which should be the case one night after Cena faced Brock Lesnar. Orton taunted the pro-Cena fans, then Cena responded with right hands and a flying bulldog to Orton for a one count. But, Cena ducked his head on a back-drop attempt and Orton kicked him in the mush. Cole reset the show, noted a “surprise” ringside for Cena, and sent Raw to break with Orton in control.

[Commercial Break at 10:52]

Back from break, Orton was still controlling the action. Cena teased a comeback, but airballed a flying attack and spilled to the outside. On the outside, Orton smashed Cena into the announce table as Cole brought up Orton’s victory over “Jericho” last night at the PPV. The match then returned to the ring, where Orton and Cena collided mid-ring.

[Q13 — over-run] Orton took control heading to the top of the hour, then applied a reverse chinlock to wear down Cena. Cena finally broke free and shoulder-tackled Orton, but Orton snapped off a powerslam when Cena wanted the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Orton followed up with an emphatic clothesline as Cole and JBL debated “resetting” vs. “repeating.” That kind of night.

Orton hung Cena out to dry on the top turnbuckle, then delivered a big DDT from the corner for a two count. Orton teased the RKO, but Cena ducked and put Orton in the STF. With Orton in jeopardy, Rollins and Kane hit the ring to attack Cena for a DQ.

WINNER: Cena via DQ at 15:10. Not much from the latest installment of Cena vs. Orton. It was clear they were holding back to put the spotlight on the post-match …

Post-match: Cena tried to fight against the three-on-one odds, but Kane dropped him with a chokeslam. The Authority then dragged Cena to ringside and Kane removed a lid for the cinder blocks, only to find Dean Ambrose inside the box. Ambrose attacked Kane and Rollins, then Orton. Ambrose hopped onto the announce table, then splashed all three heels as the crowd cheered on Ambrose.

Ambrose fought Rollins into the ring, where Ambrose ripped off a big lariat that sent Rollins packing from the ring. Kane then tried to cut off Ambrose, but Cena blasted Kane from behind. Rollins was shown running up arena steps through the crowd before Cena dropped Kane with an AA back in the ring.

Once the dust settled, Orton stood tall in the ring staring toward Rollins in the crowd with no sign of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon expressing anger over Ambrose escaping his holding cell. Cena and Ambrose stood tall in the ring, Ambrose’s music played, and Cole said he thinks Rollins’s luck is running out. Final shots of Ambrose & Cena in the ring and Rollins in the crowd to close Raw eight minutes past the top of the hour.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Uninspired follow-up to Night of Champions. WWE was back to listless booking and presentation from before Night of Champions, even with the exciting and refreshing Dean Ambrose back on the show. There was also nothing on one of the biggest stories of the PPV last night – Paul Heyman/Brock Lesnar’s reaction to the main event finish and Seth Rollins’s teased cash-in. WWE can follow up in future weeks, but it won’t have the same pull as the night after a PPV. Very odd to see WWE not capitalize on opportunities they had coming off PPV Sunday. Finally, Cena & Ambrose chasing Rollins for the next few weeks leading into the next PPV could make for good TV, but how soon until WWE makes The Chase feel stale via over-exposure in the Three-Hour Raw environment?

