WWE announces details of ticket sales launch for WrestleMania 41 including on-sale date, Priority Passes,

WWE announced today that WrestleMania 41 tickets will go on sale Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET, with a pre-sale launch two days earlier on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

The event takes place in Las Vegas, Nev. at Allegiant Stadium on Apr. 19 and 20. The stadium can hold over 70,000 fans, although WWE’s staging for ring entrances and cameras can cut back on that considerably.

The following is the full press release…

September 23, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced tickets for WrestleMania 41 will be available starting Friday, October 25 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster. In May, WWE, in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Fans can now register for presale access to WrestleMania 41 by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/wm41-presale-registration.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from exclusive hospitality partner On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.

Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.

This past April, WrestleMania XL became the most-viewed and highest-grossing event in company history, breaking the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.

About WWE

WWE is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.comand corporate.wwe.com.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With nearly 155,000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift, and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, along with the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.