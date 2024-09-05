Trailer for Vince McMahon docu-series on Netflix, “Mr. McMahon,” includes indications of where the focus will be on his public and private life

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Netflix released a trailer for the Vince McMahon six-part docu-series being released on Sept. 25. The two minute trailer includes Vince McMahon talking about his promoting life with comments from Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Steve Austin, The Rock, Paul Levesque, John Cena, and others. It included clips of media coverage of his steroid trial and his stepping down amidst a sex scandal recently.

“The lines of reality are very blurred in our business,” McMahon says. “The individual loses all sense of who they really are.”

The trailer includes a mix of clips of McMahon in and out of character, with an inference that the on-air heel Mr. McMahon character often paralleled or reflected who he had become and how he was acting off-camera.

Check out (with PWTorch VIP membership) our thorough discussion reviewing the Vince McMahon DVD released by WWE 18 years ago: CLICK HERE TO LISTEN (VIP membership required)

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Odyssey Jones removed from WWE’s roster page, could be gone from WWE as situation is dealt with internally

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins (a/k/a The Boys) file a lawsuit against AEW