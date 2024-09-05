10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-3-2014): Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley plus MVP, Gail Kim, Magnus (Nick Aldis), EC3, Bobby Roode, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

September 3, 2014

Taped 8/6 in New York City

Aired on Spike TV

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

Earlier Today: Bobby Roode and Eric Young were shown arriving at the building ahead of their #1 contender match to the TNA World Title.

To kick off the show, MVP walked out to the ring flanked by Kenny King and TNA World champ Bobby Lashley. The trio was dressed in street clothes and slowly took their time entering the ring, allowing Tenay to plug Lashley competing for Bellator MMA on Friday.

MVP did the same promo as last week talking about no one being able to match Lashley and running down the location, setting up an interruption from … X Division champion Samoa Joe this week. Joe took his time making his way into the ring to stand up to MVP and Co.

Joe said he’s impressed with MVP’s ability to hype his champ when he took for someone who wants the main stage. He said Lashley is a specimen, but he takes reservation with MVP calling him the toughest man in the city. “I said the planet,” MVP replied. Joe said Lashley is not the toughest man in the city, planet, or standing in this ring right now.

Joe remained calm, talking in a direct tone that he wants to put the titles to the side and see who the tougher man is. Kenny King interrupted that Joe cannot beat this man. Joe threw a punch, KO’ing King until the numbers game caught up to him. Security hit the ring to make the save for Joe, who still wanted a piece of Lashley, but MVP hauled him out of the ring. MVP then took the mic and said the fight is on for tonight.

[ JC’s Reax: Perhaps Joe’s best promo in a long time removing the yelling and screaming just talking in a direct, serious tone with swagger that gets lost when he yells through a promo. ]

Vignette: Havok is coming tonight. No spoiler alert attached, as TNA went right to a video package on Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell making it obvious what’s happening.

In-ring: Taryn was introduced for the opening Knockouts Title match.

[Commercial Break at 9:11]

[Q2]

1 — KO champion GAIL KIM vs. TARYN TERRELL — Knockouts Title match

Even start to establish a babyface vs. babyface tone. The match spilled to the outside, flashing back to their previous encounters, where Taryn took a hard bump on the ring steps. Gail took some punishment, too, and both barely beat a ten count back into the ring. Gail tried to get a pin, but Taryn kicked out just in time. Back and forth, then Taryn went for a top-rope finisher, but Gail blocked and suplexed Taryn for a three count.

Post-match: Respect was shown in the latest match of their series. Suddenly, new music played and Havok came out to the ring. Havok, sporting a wild haircut and outfit looking like a combination of Cheerleader Melissa’s TNA character and MsChif, took out both Gail and Taryn, then stacked them on top of each other and stood tall in the ring.

WINNER: Gail at 6:01 to retain the KO Title. End of one chapter and beginning of another with the latest “Awesome Kong” to go after babyface Gail Kim’s KO Title. Fine.

Backstage: Eric Young and MVP were spotted talking backstage. Young was tentative talking to MVP after all their issues earlier this year. MVP tried to get in EY’s head about not trusting his opponent tonight, Bobby Roode, by thinking about their history.

Up Next: Ethan Carter III speaks. After walking very slowly and methodically down a hallway.

[Commercial Break at 9:27]

[Q3] Vignette: Bro-Mans were sitting around a dinner table atop a New York City rooftop. D.J. Zema did the talking as Robbie E. and Jessie prepared for their dates. They argued over their date matches, then Jessie claimed to receive a text. Robbie couldn’t get reception, though, and ended up with his cell phone in his mouth.

In-ring: Ethan Carter III and Rockstar Spud were introduced to the ring. Spud clapped up his client, who was dressed for a night at the country club. In the ring, ECIII ran down the crowd and everyone in the back who has enjoyed Dixie Carter going through a table. Carter asked the crowd to think about what they’re cheering – an innocent woman having her back broken by a lunatic. Carter turned his attention to Rhino, who will receive beating after beating for allowing it to happen.

Carter said his violence will continue until the List of Demands is met. Carter requested the List from Rockstar, who was unable to produce a document. Carter recited the List – Bully Ray fired, “hardcore” and “extreme” banned from TNA since they’re tired of looking to the past, and respect for everything he has done in the ring. He said he no longer wants to hear chants of “You Can’t Wrestle,” which of course produced the chant and ECIII responded during each pause.

Carter said he’s a Carter and the world needs them. Suddenly, a camera was positioned to capture a man hopping the guardrail. It was Rhino, who slipped into the ring to send ECIII and Spud scurrying. Rhino then took the mic and talked like a machine about wanting ECIII in the ring right now to beat the crap out of him. From ringside, ECIII agreed to a fight tonight. And, his opponent will be Rockstar Spud. Poor Spud was put in the sympathetic role again, drawing a “Spud, Spud” chant from the crowd as he sold major concern having to face Rhino tonight.

Backstage: TNA randomly showed Brittany (or someone who looks like her) twirling her hair in the background as Sam Shaw stood in the foreground doing something else. Apparently they’re linked by both being crazy. Gunner walked up to Shaw to talk him up ahead of a tag match, then they left. Brittany (or her look-alike) continued to long for Shaw as Impact cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:40]

[Q4] In-ring: Gunner and Sam Shaw were introduced to the ring. Christy Hemme handled the ring introduction, but she was nowhere to be found in the ring. Magnus and Bram were then introduced as their opponents. Whatever happened to Magnus? The guy was TNA champ just a few months ago and now he’s getting fourth billing behind Sam Shaw.

2 — MAGNUS & BRAM vs. GUNNER & SAM SHAW

Gunner and Bram found a common link in their wildness and intensity as Shaw and Magnus watched from their respective corners. Gunner got caught up in the moment, then Shaw tagged himself in, frustrating Gunner a bit. Bram quickly took over, then started exchanging tags with Magnus wearing down Shaw. Hot tag to Gunner, who tried a flying move from the second rope, but he sold tweaking his knee on the landing. Bram took advantage with a 15-yard knee clip and roll-up for the pin and the win.

Post-match: Sam Shaw, who failed to break up the pin, freaked out and sold anger over Gunner being hurt. Shaw yelled at everyone, then dragged the ref into the ring as Gunner tried to calm him down and say it’s not a big deal. The arena was so quiet for this that Shaw’s screaming echoed off the walls of the building.

WINNERS: Bram & Magnus at 3:59. Just a comedown segment. No real crowd interest yet in wherever this is going with Shaw & Gunner.

Backstage: MVP approached Bobby Roode to try to get inside Roode’s head ahead of his match against Eric Young. MVP claimed that EY hasn’t forgotten how Roode used to treat him, making Roode question whether their #1 contender match is really built on respect.

[Commercial Break at 9:52]

Vignette: Bro-Mans were still sitting on the rooftop waiting for their dates. Shirts were removed and D.J. tried to calm them down, noting they’re in a restaurant. Velvet Sky then walked into the shot, followed by Angelina Love. Velvet was paired with Robbie and Angelina with Jessie. The Beautiful People told the Bro-Mans there’s no need to compete over them as they can all get along. D.J. Zema tried to get some shine as the fifth wheel to close the skit.

In-ring: Eric Young, apparently unaware of MVP planting seeds in Roode’s head, was introduced first for the #1 contender match. Bobby Roode was out next.

[Q5 — second hour]

3 — BOBBY ROODE vs. ERIC YOUNG — #1 contender match to the TNA World Title

Back-and-forth, evenly-matched start to the match with both wrestlers knowing each other so well. Lots of nearfalls on both sides, then EY teased a piledriver finisher, but Roode blocked and countered with his own crossface finisher. EY escaped, then dropped Roode with a DDT. Top-rope elbow followed, but Roode kicked out.

EY again went for a piledriver, but Roode blocked at the last second. Back-and-forth pin exchanges rolling around on the mat, then Roode blocked a bridge into the Roode Bomb. Roode covered Young for a clean three count to win. Post-match, EY sold frustration over the loss, but embraced Roode on the way out of the ring.

WINNER: Roode at 8:17 to become #1 contender to the TNA Title. Good, clean match (with no commercial interruption) following through on TNA trying to present EY in a more serious light this year. He’s still EY, but at least they got Roode back on track in the process.

Still to come: Lashley vs. Joe.

[Commercial Break at 10:10]

Backstage: Roode was asked about finally becoming #1 contender. Roode sold wrestling an 18-minute match, saying he’s exhausted, but now he’s finally back in the TNA Title picture to reclaim what’s his. Bobby Lashley was standing in his way, though. Roode and Lashley had a face-to-face staredown without words.

[Q6] Interview Set: Jeremy Borash brought in Team 3D to discuss the TNA Tag Title series. Bully Ray noted they have picked a Tables Match for Match #2 in the series. Ray said they have perfected the match and will win the titles, then go into the TNA Hall of Fame as TNA tag champs.

Back in the ring, random X Division individuals were standing around. Gunshots then popped off to bring out Homicide as Christy Hemme announced a #1 contender match to the X Division Title. Tenay identified D.J. Zema, Crazzy Steve, Mannik, and Tigre Uno already in the ring. Low Ki was introduced next to begin the match.

4 — LOW KI vs. HOMICIDE vs. D.J. ZEMA vs. MANNIK vs. TIGRE UNO vs. CRAZZY STEVE — six-way match for X Division #1 contender

One-on-one to start, but chaos broke out less than one minute into the match. Order was restored, then blind tags were made as Tenay and Taz stressed talking points for the historically identity-less X Division. More chaos and bodies flying around everywhere like kids playing with action figures, then it came down to Homicide and Mannik in the ring. Homicide crunched Mannik’s neck with the Gringo Killer for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Homicide at 4:34 to become #1 contender to the X Division Title.

Post-match: James Storm walked out on-stage next to Great Sanada, who was dressed up like Great Muta. Sanada entered the ring to stalk Mannik, then he nailed him with a superkick. A light tap sent Mannik to Storm’s feet on the outside, then Storm and Sanada dragged Mannik up the entranceramp to the back, kidnapping him.

[Commercial Break at 10:26]

[Q7] In-ring: Now for something else, Austin Aries was in the ring back from break. Aries connected the dots on being upset that Sanada spewed green mist in his face last week. Aries was five minutes late getting a conversation with Mannik and Storm, but Storm’s music answered anyways. Storm and Sanada walked back out on-stage and Storm gave a speech about this man being re-born. This seemed out of order.

Storm and Sanada entered the ring to face Aries, who smirked at the idea of Sanada being the greatest man to ever come out of Japan. Sanada removed his hood again, then Aries said Storm is mis-using the word “great,” because he is the greatest man who ever lived. Aries told Sanada that he upset the entire country of Japan, then he called out this man to answer.

Music interrupted and out came Tajiri, who went right after Sanada with kicks. Tenay noted Tajiri is representing Wrestle-1, Muta, and Japan. Sanada and Storm eventually left the ring to recover as Aries and Tajiri stood tall in the ring. Storm calmed down Sanada, then tried to get him to re-focus on the task at hand.

Backstage: Rockstar Spud approached Ethan Carter III to ask why he’s being asked to face Rhino tonight. ECIII said Spud has not proven himself worthy. But, if he doesn’t like it, there’s the door.

[Commercial Break at 10:36]

Vignette: Chris Melendez debuted last week on Impact. Next Wednesday: Melendez makes his in-ring debut.

In-ring: Christy Hemme was standing by to introduce Rockstar Spud for the next match. Rhino was out next to face Spud.

5 — RHINO vs. ROCKSTAR SPUD (w/Ethan Carter III)

Rhino picked Spud apart, just toying with him as ECIII was reactionless standing ringside. Rhino wanted the Gore, but Spud moved and some of the crowd cheered. Spud then went under the ring and grabbed a trashcan. Ill-advised move. Spud lost focus, held the trashcan in the air, turned around, and took a giant spear to the mid-section. Following the Gore, Rhino pinned Spud for the win. Taz noted ECIII just used Spud as a sacrificial lamb to distract Rhino this week. ECIII started to walk away from ringside, turned to look back, and kept on walking, leaving Spud alone in the ring.

WINNER: Rhino at 2:35.

[Q8] Up Next: Lashley vs. Joe in a battle of TNA’s top singles champions. Not a lot of time remaining for the main event, similar to last week’s Tag Title series match.

[Commercial Break at 10:46]

In-ring: Samoa Joe, sans X Title belt, came out first to the ring. Lashley was out next holding his TNA Title belt. No sign of MVP or Kenny King. Lashley stopped on the entrance ramp, then Joe met him on the outside and a fight was on. The bell sounded six minutes before the top of the hour.

6 — TNA World Hvt. champion BOBBY LASHLEY vs. X Division champion SAMOA JOE — non-title match

The fight continued ringside with Lashley sending Joe head-first into the ring steps. Lashley tried to charge Joe, but Joe dropped him on the floor with a big frontslam. Joe then sent Lashley back into the ring to follow up with more punishment. Joe nailed a running corner boot, then lit up Lashley with right hand jabs. Lashley regained control and slowed the pace, sending Tenay to plugs for next week’s show – Match #2 in the Tag Title series and Chris Melendez’s in-ring debut.

Joe came back with a big boot to the face, then a running butt splash to Lashley’s stomach. Joe nailed a snap slam for a two count, but only got a two count. Lashley came back with a running powerslam, but missed with his spear finisher.

Joe slapped on a rear-naked choke, but Kenny King hit the ring. Joe smashed him off the top rope, but Lashley grabbed Joe from behind for a full nelson slam. Two count only, but Lashley followed right up with his spear finisher for the pin and the win. The announcers failed to point out that Lashley really didn’t want to find out who the toughest fighter is since King affected the outcome, as they quickly moved on to plugging items next week to close Impact. Lashley stood tall to close the show.

WINNER: Lashley at 6:45. Fine match that could have meant more if protected as a Champ vs. Champ match-up that could actually draw a rating with some hype.

