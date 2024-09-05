AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/28): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Hangman setting Swerve’s house on fire, MJF-Garcia intense angle, All Out build, Okada vs. Fletcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2024

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT UMW PANTHER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 2,448 tickets had been distributed the day of the show; arena was set up for 2,968. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

WATCH OUR POST-SHOW ON THIS EPISODE: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

—AEW Dynamite opened with Daniel Garcia making his way to the ring. He said patience is a virtue. He said he’s not waiting for All Out. He called MJF to the ring. MJF was shown sitting in the crowd. He said he doesn’t want Garcia to make any excuses when he breaks his neck at All Out. He said he doesn’t attack people from behind like a coward. He made fun of Garcia’s dress attire. Garcia said everything MJF said was fake. He made fun of MJF’s hair transplant from Turkey that didn’t work. He said he’s sick of MJF’s fake love for AEW. He said he loves these people. MJF went to speak. Garcia cut MJF off the mic. He told MJF to find someone who will love him for more than one year. He said MJF is going to feel a tingle from his neck to his toes when he picks up his kid. He said MJF will tell his kid he was a wrestler until Garcia ended his career.

MJF mocked Garcia for learning how to speak. He said was trying to do Garcia a solid after costing him the match against Will Ospreay. He mentioned the people used to love him. He told the crowd to keep quiet. He said the more Garcia rises up in the sport, the more the fans will want him to fall. He said he’s going to put Garcia in a wheelchair. He said Garcia’s mom will take care of Garcia when he’s in bed. He said Garcia won’t be the only one that was laying down in her bed that she happily attended too. Garcia left the ring and jumped the barricade. Garcia took out the security guards. Garcia ran up the staircase to MJF’s location where he was sitting. MJF smashed a champagne glass over Garcia’s head. Garcia was busted open. MJF told Garcia that every man must go through h*** before reaching paradise. He said Garcia woke up something inside him that has been dormant for far too long. He said he’s going to send Garcia straight to paradise. He said Garcia can thank him later. He kissed Garcia on the forehead.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good promos from both MJF and Garcia doing the best they could to make this match at All Out feel like a big deal. MJF has so far gotten the better of Garcia in these major angles. You would think Garcia needs something so people can try to take him seriously as someone with potential who can reach the main event level. MJF is also coming off a loss to Will Ospreay at All In. It will be interesting to see what they come up with for All Out between MJF and Garcia.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with The Conglomeration. Renee previewed her interview with Willow Nightingale for Collision. Renee hyped the six-man tag team match with Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Will Ospreay against The Blackpool Combat Club. Will Ospreay appeared, thanking Mark Briscoe for letting him be part of The Conglomeration. He asked Briscoe for some words of wisdom. Briscoe delivered his awesome promo.

(1) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis) — AEW Continental Title Match

Okada received a strong reaction from the crowd. Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Fetcher and Okada began with a nice counter exchange. Fletcher took early control, nailing Okada with a running boot. Fletcher followed, connecting with a tope to the floor. [c]

Fletcher rocked Okada with a running lariat returning from break. Fletcher planted Okada with a spinning slam for two. Fletcher went for a Piledriver but Okada countered into an Air Raid Crash. Okada followed by hitting a flying elbow drop. Okada gave the crowd the finger which the fans cheered. Fletcher responded by hitting a Michinoku Driver for two. Fletcher went after Okada on the floor. Okada caught Fletcher with a DDT on the floor. Okada teased a Tombstone on the ring apron. Fletcher responded by hitting a Brainbuster on the ring apron. [c]

Okada placed Fletcher in the Money Clip as they returned from break. Fletcher broke free with an arm drag. Fletcher batted back hitting a pair of superkicks. Fletcher went for a Superplex but Okada broke free. Okada delivered a dropkick sending Fletcher to the floor. Okada went for a draping DDT but Fletcher blocked. Fletcher planted Okada with a Brainbuster onto the barricade. Fletcher followed by hitting a flying cannonball into the barricade. Fletcher delivered a flying elbow drop. Fletcher mocked Okada’s Rainmaker pose. Okada responded by catching Fletcher with a backslide. Okada maintained control, hitting a pair of Rainmaker. The crowd chanted “One more time!” Okada went for a traditional Rainmaker but Fletcher countered by hitting a Half-and-Half Suplex. Fletcher delivered a jumping Tombstone for two. The crowd booed as Okada held onto referee Rick Knox. Okada shoved Fletcher into Knox. Okada kicked Fletcher in the balls. Okada delivered a Rainmaker for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 19:29 to retain the AEW Continental Title

—Konosuke Takeshita came out to check on Kyle Fletcher after the match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I’m going to say the good first. A really good action packed match between Okada and Fletcher. Here’s the problem with Tony Khan playing matchmaker. Fletcher just lost clean to Ricochet in his debut match. I don’t want to hear that Fletcher got a title match after beating Tomohiro Ishii on Collision. Ishii is signed to NJPW and is just a rental for AEW. Tony Khan needs to do a better job putting matches together. This was Tony Khan playing a matchmaker and not someone who’s booking the show.)

—They aired a vignette of ‘Swerve” Strickland and Prince Nana outside a house earlier this week. He said this home was a special place for him. He said some family pictures. He spoke about having to move out. He said was going to become successful and buy back the house. He spoke about signing an extension with AEW. He and Prince Nana shared a hug. Strickland and Nana went into the house. They showed a graphic for the “Hangman” Page and Strickland contract signing on the show.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was the babyface ‘Swerve” Strickland that we didn’t see at all during his program with Bryan Danielson. This showed right here that Strickland can be a babyface in the company without leaning between the lines of babyface and heel. Strickland and Nana both came off very likeable. This vignette also screamed angle alert on the show.) [c]

(2) JAMIE HAYTER vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Hater received a strong reaction from the crowd. Saraya and Harley Cameron were watching backstage. Renegade rocking Hayter with a running dropkick. Hayter bounced off the ropes rocking Renegade with a lariat. Renegade responded by catching Hayter with a running double knee. Hayter responded by rocking Renegade with a running boot. Renegade responded by connecting with a double stomp. Hayter caught Renegade coming off the ropes with a powerslam. Hayter planted Renegade with a series of backbreakers. Hayter delivered the Hayter-Rade for the win.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 2:25

(Amin’s Thoughts: A nice and quick action packed match. Another really good showing from Hayter who looked tremendous in the win.)

—They showed highlights of Roderick Strong’s foot underneath the ropes after Hook had him locked in the Red Rum. Strong took out Hook after the match last week on Dynamite.

—Renee was backstage with Roderick Strong and Christopher Daniels who’s playing AEW’s ripoff version of WWE’s RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Strong showed Daniels footage of his foot underneath the ropes. FTW Champion Hook appeared. Danielson held Hook back. Hook challenged Strong to a match tonight. Strong is back to playing his stupid comedy geek character screaming people’s name. He screamed Hook’s name. He said he will face Hook on his terms for the FTW Title.

—The camera cut to the arena. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz were hyping the Dynamite matches. The camera cut backstage with Marina Shafir attacking security guards. Jon Moxley appeared as he and Shafir walked backstage. They approached Jack Perry, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson. Moxley and Perry had a stare down. He called Perry a sweet kid. Moxley and Shafir walked off. [c]

—Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out next from the crowd. He wondered if Darby Allin was here tonight? He spoke about wrestling some kid nobody had ever heard off before. He said the kid looked at Moxley and smiled. He said that kid was special and still thinks that. He said Darby plays the game, the way it was meant to be played. He said it was a privilege to compete in this sport. He said that’s not something he’s entitled to. He said the clock is ticking and wants to talk to Darby. He said he doesn’t want to apply any pressure. He said don’t make him apply pressure. He said he just wants to talk. Moxley and Shafir left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They decided to lean a little back on the invasion angle from last week. This week they just kept the mystery going to where this angle is leading. They are clearly building to something between Darby and Moxley.)

—Renee was backstage with The Learning Tree. Chris Jericho said hi. He brought up Orange ruining his $7,000 jacket a few years ago. They showed clips from four years of Orange dumping orange juice onto Jericho’s white jacket when AEW was running shows from the Daily Plaza during the Pandemic. He said Brian Keith was going to beat Orange on Collision. Orange appeared. Orange said if Keith wins he will give Jericho the $7,000 in cash. He told Renee hi and walked off. Jericho, Big Bill and Keith were not pleased by the disrespect shown by Orange.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

[HOUR TWO]

(3) MARIAH MAY vs. NYLA ROSE — AEW Women’s Title Match

May began slapping Rose across the face. May kept slapping Rose across the face. Rose caught May with a running crossbody. Rose planted May with a pair of scoop slams. Rose followed with a leg drop for a near fall. May responded by draping Rose on the ropes. May battled back hitting a missile dropkick for a near fall. [c]

May rocked Rose with a basement dropkick for a near fall as they returned from break. May and Rose connected with stereo head butts. Rose made a comeback sending May flying with a German Suplex. Rose rocked May with a lariat for a near fall. Rose called for the Beast Bomb but May broke free. May went for a flying crossbody but Rose caught May on the dive. Rose rolled through planting May with a World’s Strongest Slam. May rolled to the floor. The referee Aubrey Edwards went to check on May. This led to May taking advantage, yanking Rose onto the ring steps. May took control rocking Rose with a running boot. They teased a count-out but Rose made it back into the ring. May rocked Rose with a running knee strike. May delivered Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 10:30 to retain the AEW Women’s Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match. May is a very good wrestler and can have good matches. There should be no question regarding May when it comes to her in-ring matches. I brought this up during the Collision Cafe for the PWTorch VIP podcast. May will be fine when she’s paired with Toni Storm. The question is how will AEW follow-up when May is no longer paired with Storm? It’s still very early. So far it’s been underwhelming.)

—Deonna Purrazzo vignette aired. She spoke about all artists going through phases. She said the Texas Bull Rope was supposed to be her moment. She said it wasn’t. She said she had only just begun.

They aired a graphic for Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo for Collision on Friday. They aired another graphic that Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Title against Shida at All Out. [c]

—TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made her entrance with Kamille. The camera cut to the crowd showing someone holding a sign saying “Cornette is irrelevant!” The camera also showed another person in the crowd wearing a Jim Cornette shirt in the crowd. The person wearing the Cornette shirt and holding the Cornette sign were right next to each other. This company is something else and not in a good way.

Mone told the crown to say hello to your CEO. She asked the crowd if they liked her dress. She said she’s feeling some type of way after defending the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship. She said Shida was also feeling some type of way after her win. She wondered who Shida can call herself the Ace when she’s not the face of TBS. She held up the TBS Title. There was a light chant of “Holy Shida!” She said she’s the face of the company. She said there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mone.

Hikaru Shida appeared on the screen. Shida said she was one Katana away from beating Mone in their first match. She blamed Kamille for getting involved. She said Mercedes can’t beat the Ace. Christopher Daniels appeared. He banned Kamille from ringside for the match between Mercedes and Shida for All Out. Mercedes threw a fit. Shida told Mercedes “Sayonara B*tch!”

(Amin’s Thoughts: I want to say something about Mercedes’ promos and character work. Mercedes is great playing an obnoxious over-the-top unlikable heel. Mercedes’s promo just aren’t good when she’s cutting promos without her opponent inside the ring. This promo from Mercedes was short but still not any good. This is the problem when you have two weeks to build another PPV. You don’t have much time to build matches for the PPV. I would’ve looked more forward to seeing Mercedes and Shida wrestle if they didn’t have their first match on Dynamite. I did like how they addressed Kamille being banned from ringside for the All Out match. The match between Mercedes and Shida should be good. This did nothing at all to get me any bit interested to see the TBS Title match for All Out. There’s a difference between a match being good and being excited for the match. AEW fans need to take notes and learn the difference between the two.)

—Jack Perry was backstage with Matthew & Nicholas Jackson. Perry spoke about being inside the building when Bryan Danielson made his debut at All In at Chicago just over three years ago. He promised himself that he would be inside the ring with Danielson. He fast forwarded and spoke about him sitting at home and Danielson’s career coming to an end. He said he did everything himself to get back to AEW. He said Danielson didn’t help him. He said this isn’t going to be a happy ending for Danielson. Matthew said they would do anything to make sure the AEW World Title comes back to The Elite. He told the camera to cut away.

—AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson came out for commentary for the main event. [c]

(5) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & PAC vs. WILL OSPREAY, KYLE O’REILLY & ORANGE CASSIDY

Both teams received strong reactions from the crowd. O’Reilly and Yuta began with some nice chain wrestling. Orange and Yuta exchanged big strikes. Yuta caught Orange with a side slam. Pac tagged in and swung Orange away at Ospreay’s direction. There was a nice reaction as Ospreay and Pac had a great counter exchange. [c]

Yuta planted Orange with a bridging German Suplex for two as they returned from break. Orange responded by hitting a German Suplex on Yuta. Claudio stopped Orange from making the tag. Claudio rocked Orange with a running uppercut. Pac plants Orange with an overhead suplex. Pac placed Orange in the Brutalizer. Ospreay responded by booting Pac in the face. Claudio and Yuta connected with the Rocket Launcher to Orange but O’Reilly made the save. Orange got Ospreay the hot tag. Ospreay ran wild catching Claudio with a popup hurricanrana. Ospreay nailed Yuta with a handspring kick. Ospreay and Pac had a stare down. [c]

Everyone delivered huge dives as they returned from break. The action moved to the floor. Ospreay delivered a flying cannonball to Pac off the entrance stage. Orange caught Claudio with a flying DDT. Orange connected with a Beach Break to Claudio for two. Orange and O’Reilly rocked Claudio with combination kicks. O’Reilly went for a Guillotine Hold but Claudio broke free. Claudio nailed O’Reilly with a popup uppercut. Claudio and Yuta delivered a Giant Swing/Dropkick combo to O’Reilly for the win.

WINNERS: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Pac in 19:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: A really fun party match on Dynamite with everyone looking good getting a chance to shine. The sequences between Ospreay and Pac were really good. I look forward to seeing Ospreay and Pac at All Out. A good match and a good win for the newly formed BCC.)

—The Elite attacked Claudio, Danielson and Yuta after the match. The BCC made a comeback. Matthew Jackson pulled Jack Perry to the floor. Claudio told The Elite they made the biggest mistake. He said he’s in the mood of collecting gold. He and Yuta challenged Matthew & Nicholas for the AEW Tag Team Titles for All Out. Danielson said he’s sick of seeing Perry’s crap. He told Perry he’s going to get his head kicked in.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Claudio and Yuta hitting a double team for the win was done to set up the AEW Tag Team Title match for All Out. The match itself between The Bucks vs. Claudio and Yuta should be good. I have no interest in wanting to see the match at the All Out show. This is just TK’s way of cramming more people and matches onto the show. The same goes for Danielson and Perry. Both for completely different reasons. There was no time to build the tag title match. Perry is someone AEW is trying to push as a top heel but just isn’t clicking for me. Danielson and Perry feels like a throwaway match. This is just their way to get to wrestle Danielson on the All Out show.)

—The camera cut backstage with Ospreay and Pac battling. Pac planted Ospreay with a suplex onto some equipment crates.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring for the contract signing. “Swerve” Strickland came out to a big reaction with Prince Nana. Schiavone called “Hangman” Adam Page to the ring. Hangman didn’t come to the ring. Hangman appeared on the screen. Hangman was shown at Strickland’s house that he bought. He said he wasn’t going to give Strickland the satisfaction of signing a contract for a match that was going to happen. He said Strickland was hard to find. He said Strickland showed him his childhood home. He claimed Strickland’s father didn’t love him. He started pouring gasoline inside the house.

He brought up how Strickland was watching Hangman take care of his pregnant wife. He said Strickland told him to make a choice. He said he wanted to burn Strickland’s world to the ground. He kept pouring gasoline around the house. Strickland got down on his knees looking emotional. He said he was happy to let the world title slip through Strickland’s fingers. He said he’s going to take Strickland’s pride. He said Strickland will say goodbye at All Out. He said tonight Strickland will get some practice. He lit up a match. He said tonight you can say goodbye to “Swerve’s House!” The house began to burn on fire. Hangman was sitting on a couch with the house burning behind him. Strickland looked on, watching with an emotional look.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Strickland was first to enter Hangman’s house for this storyline. This was Hangman’s way of getting back by going into his house. A tremendous closing angle building to the Hangman and Strickland match for All Out. Hangman came off looking like the biggest heel in all AEW. Strickland’s facial reactions were just tremendous as you really want to see him win at All Out. This should no question be the main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Hangman and Strickland has been AEW’s hottest program. I was already excited to see their match at All Out. I gotta say the rest of the show didn’t do much to increase my excitement or interest level for watching All Out. The wrestling on the show should be good to great for the most part. AEW PPV are usually very good for the most part. The question is the level of interest in the AEW product as a whole after the PPV. My interest level for AEW will likely remain the show. A good wrestling show to see some wrestlers which I like perform.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/4): Keller’s report on Okada vs. Fletcher for AEW Continental Title, Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose, Ospreay & Cassidy & O’Reilly vs. Claudio & Yuta & Pac

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Dynamite results (9/4): Powell’s live review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Continental Title, Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship, final edition before All Out