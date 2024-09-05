NXT HITS & MISSES (9/3): Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, Oba Femi vs. Stacks, Ridge Holland promo, Roxanne Perez promo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rascalz vs. Gallus vs. Hank & Tank: Hit

Zachary Wentz and no The Rascalz continue to pick up wins over NXT stars and I love it. Although no one on Gallus took the pin, they still were on the side of defeat, which I know I complain about almost every week, because it continues to happen almost every week. I was actually impressed with Hank & Tank’s performance. They’re goofballs more often than not, but for big men, they both have great speed and agility. The right team went over and The Rascalz match against Axiom & Nathan Frazer is going to be incredible.

Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King: Hit

I think this one of Mensah’s best performances to date, especially when went on the beatdown spree towards the end of the match. The cheap pin finish was a little lame, but I think they can come back to this and give these guys a little longer and I think they’d tell a good story.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Tatum Paxley vs. Rosemary: Hit

Say her name and she appears…whoops. That’s just in my head. Good win for Paxley over the TNA star. Maybe it’s just me, but Rosemary seemed to have a crisper match this week than last. The Lyra Valkyria return at the end for the save was good continuity, in that these two were once a pairing earlier on. Plus, call me a hopeless romantic (or just a sentimental fool), but Paxley jumping into Lyra’s arms was a very sweet, well done moment for me. And their promo later in the show kind of seemed to me that Lyra’s friendship with Paxley may be the missing link to her connection to the crowd. I think tonight was most enthusiastic reaction I’ve heard Valkyria receive from a crowd.

Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne: Hit

Okay, not a fan of the double count out finish, BUT it does play into the continuation of their feud. The match was pretty good, but what I really loved was this supposedly being the main event, but doe their continued aggression towards each other, Ava moved the match to immediately. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this done before (I’m probably wrong). Looking forward to the next chapter for these two.

Ridge Holland promo: Hit

This, this is the Ridge Holland I was looking for! What made this promo so awesome for me was not just Ridge’s delivery, which was great, but I feel the best heel promos are the ones that logical and make perfect sense. Well done all around.

Je’von Evans vs. Joe Coffee: Miss

Meh. It might have been better if it had gone longer, but this was a snapshot of a match. Joe Coffey loses again…surprise. Why they just change his name to Weak Tea? I kid. I will point out that earlier in the show when Evans attacked Joe, I really liked that aggressive side that came out of him. He’s a fun guy to watch wrestle, but I could get into a more serious, aggressive Evans.

Oba Femi vs. Stacks Lorenzo: Minor Hit

Harmless match to further along the saga of The Family and their feud with Oba Femi. I’m assuming we’ll see Lua Crucifino fed to Oba within a week or two, before cycling back to a rematch with Tony D’Angelo

Jaida Parker vs. Jasmin Nyx: Minor Hit

Jaida Parker has become one of my favorites to watch lately. I still think back at her earlier time in NXT and she’s found herself with both her character and her ring work. Nyx held her own throughout the match. Typical 3 on 1 beatdown afterwards.

Roxanne Perez Promo: Hit

Although I like Perez more as a heel than a face, she does seem to recycle a lot of tropes in her promos nowadays. Nice to add the records she’s setting or breaking in her run, though. Always awesome to see Chelsea Green. There’s a woman that really should be featured more because her Karen character is over, even if she’s heeling on the audience, they eat everything she says up. I can’t say much about Giulia, as I don’t believe I’ve ever seen her work. She comes across as a star, though and the audience seems receptive to her. I personally am looking to see what she can do in the ring.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (9/3): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, tag team triple threat #1 contender’s match, Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles, Jaida Parker vs. Jasmyn Nyx