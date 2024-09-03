NXT TV RESULTS (9/3): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, tag team triple threat #1 contender’s match, Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 3, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-We got a minute or two of recaps from No Mercy. Ridge Holland’s return to the dark side was aired after Giulia’s debut, strangely, and right before recaps of the main event and the angle with Pete Dunne attacking Trick Williams.

-Williams was introduced. He had his gear on but the match apparently wasn’t up yet. He said he wasn’t here to talk, he was here for one reason. He said Pete Dunne started it and he was here to finish it. He called for Dunne to get his ass out there.

Instead, Ethan Page hit the ramp to his music. He said he was soooo sorry he isn’t Pete Dunne. He reminded him that he was Ethan Page, which he should know because he held his hand up in victory at No Mercy. Williams said not to get comfortable because he was coming back for his title after he beats Pete Dunne. Page said it wasn’t Trick’s championship, since he’ll be the one defending it on October 1st when they move to the CW.

Pete Dunne tried to attack Williams from behind, but Williams ducked it. The two tried to go at it, but a sea of officials held them apart to save them for the main event.

-Hank and Tank were firing themselves up ahead of their triple threat. They ran into Gallus and the two wanted to get going ahead of their match, but officials held them apart too.

-Jaida Parker arrived backstage to cheers after her awesome performance at No Mercy. She ran afoul of Fatal Influence, who mocked the fact that she didn’t have a title around her waist. Parker went at Nyx, saying she was a clout chaser. Nyx got her words in and the group went a separate way from Parker.

-The Rascalz entered ahead of the triple threat match, up next. [c]

(1) THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. GALLUS (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) (w/Joe Coffey) – Triple Threat match to determine the #1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship

Early on, Miguel was a bump machine for he brutes on both other teams, though he broke up pin attempts as Hank and Wolfgang covered each other. Mark tagged in and he and Wolfgang briefly double-teamed Hank, neutralizing him, and Mark turned to Miguel, who hit him with a rana. Miguel covered Hank but Mark broke it up. Miguel hit another rana on Mark then hit a standing moonsault and covered, but Hank broke it up. Wentz made a tag and he and Miguel hit Mark with some tandem offense and Hank had to break up a pin again.

Hank picked up Miguel and used him to boot Mark, and then Hank & Tank bashed the Rascalz together. They then dominated Gallus with slams and stood tall as the match went to split-screen. [c]

The Rascalz and Gallus tried to work over Hank together, but he hit a double clothesline and tagged Tank, who was the house afire. He hit Mark with a spinebuster but Wentz broke it up. Miguel tagged in and struck quickly and often on both Mark and Tank. He worked over both of them with a convoluted spot that left both laying. We went bonzo gonzo and Joe Coffey got involved on the apron, but Je’Von Evans showed up and took him out. The Good Brothers showed up and took out Hank, leaving Tank prone to a finishing sequence from the Rascalz.

WINNERS: The Rascalz at 10:56.

(Wells’s Analysis: Okay spotfest that at least paid lip service to a heat segment on Hank, though it was during the commercial break.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Axiom and Nathan Frazer backstage. Axiom’s mask was playing havoc with his ability to be heard. The Rascalz flew into the scene and they talked about how they’d be winning the tag team championships next week and taking them to TNA. Frazer said it was big talk from someone holding a singles title (Wentz is X-Division champion).

-Lexis King entered ahead of the next match. [c]

-A backstage interviewer I don’t know yet talked to a pacing Trick Williams in the dressing room. Williams barely got out a few words before Pete Dunne jumped into the scene and the two came to blows yet again, and were held apart again. I’m not sure this feud is worthy of this treatment, but they’re trying something, I guess.

(2) ORO MENSAH (w/Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) vs. LEXIS KING

Mensah took down King for some ground & pound after a collar and elbow. Mensah laid in some chops and a big European uppercut, then shoved King eyes-first into the middle rope. He covered for two. King got in a boot from before but Mensah hit a rolling heel kick that sent King outside. King tried to escape through the crowd but Mensah snatched him and slammed him on the floor in front of the announce table. Action went back inside.

Mensah yanked King from the ropes and slammed him down, then booted him even as King was being checked by the referee. The two exchanged some rights, then jockeyed near the corner. Mensah went for a springboard, but King shoved him off of the rope to the outside. King covered for a one count when Mensah was back in, then threw down some forearms to boos. King hit a short-arm clothesline, then booted Mensah in the spine and hit a running knee to the back of the head for two.

King threw some rights and then cornered Mensah and said “Your father should have burned to ashes, Oro.” Mensah fired up and threw rights and lost focus, and the ref had to pull him away. King rolled up Mensah and used the post for leverage to score the pin.

WINNER: Lexis King at 4:48.

(Wells’s Analysis: As usual, King scores a tainted win over someone with some level of momentum before he likely loses the next one. Mensah created a lot of moment and really fought like this was a blood feud, while King was King, as always)

-The Family (minus Tony D’Angelo) were talking together. Oba Femi showed up and said he was sorry that he was so dominant over D’Angelo on Sunday. Adrianna Rizzo talked tough to Femi, who responded “Such big talk for a small woman. In many cultures, the woman is meant to be seen and not heard.” Cripes, HBK is insistent that he can make people boo Femi. D’Angelo showed up and it was suggested that this isn’t over, and he said tonight, Stacks would “take care of business” against Femi.

-Tatum Paxley was introduced ahead of the next match. [c]

-No Quarter Catch Crew walked together backstage. Wren Sinclair was saying that Tavion Heights will be coming back from Japan this week. Gallus showed up screaming about this loss tonight, and NQCC pulled back from the scene. Of course, Sinclair stepped in and asked Joe Coffey to be quiet, because Charles didn’t like it and Myles has sensitive ears. She basically talked Charlie Dempsey into a match with Joe Coffey, who said he’d be coming for that Heritage Cup. After the heels left, Dempsey lectured Sinclair on the finer points of knowing when not to talk.

(3) TATUM PAXLEY vs. ROSEMARY (w/Wendy Choo)

Rosemary was cheered early, so maybe the fans missed her first NXT match. There was a bigger “Tatum” chant just after. Paxley took down Rosemary early, who tried to pull the hair to break. Rosemary broke on a rope and then tripped Paxley into the second rope, then worked a head scissors over the bottom rope. Rosemary reentered and then ducked a shot and hit a snap German. Short-arm clothesline by Rosemary, who covered for two.

Rosemary worked a chinlock and the crowd tried to cheer Paxley into it. Rosemary booted Paxley but then ran into a dropkick. Paxley hit an enzuigiri that sent Rosemary into a corner, then hit a cross-body in the corner and dropped an elbow for two. Paxley went for a cross-body in a second corner, but Rosemary caught her for a fallaway slam and then slammed her again for two. Rosemary missed a lariat and Paxley hit her cool finisher, which I think has a name that I don’t remember and the announcers didn’t call.

WINNER: Tatum Paxley at 3:45.

Choo took out Paxley afterward and left her open to a spear from Rosemary. The creepy heels attacked her until…Lyra Valkyria made the save?! Great, but why has the main roster push stalled? It was a pretty nice moment between Valkyria and former admirer/stalker Paxley, though.

(Wells’s Analysis: Not sure if it was jitters, differences in the ring size, or fear of working with developmental talent last time out, but tonight all of the things that were iffy in the last Rosemary match were gone and she looked like the talented, seasoned veteran she’s purported to be. This result likely means she won’t be winning any matches on the brand, but I think she serves a valuable purpose as the company continues to try something with Choo)

-Schreiber talked to Pete Dunne, and Trick Williams attacked and then two were pulled apart again. Ava ordered them to the ring right now as both Rob Stone and Stevie Turner looked on. Ethan Page also lurked nearby. I guess we’ll need a new main event. [c]

-Stills from No Mercy.

-Jordynne Grace, via social media, promoted that she’ll be defending her TNA Women’s Championship in an open challenge next week.

(4) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. PETE DUNNE

[HOUR TWO]

They brawled outside before the match could officially start, using the barricades against one another. They took it inside after a minute and the ref called for the bell. Dunne took the early advantage, grounding Williams and working a chinlock and adding some elbows. Dunne worked the digits and stomped Trick’s arm. Trick charged Dunne into a corner and then hit a cutter for two. Dunne hit a DDT on Williams to stop his roll, then yanked Williams by the hair and beat him on the head until the ref broke it up.

Dunne kept throwing palm strikes and chops down at Williams, who fired up and threw a series of chops before Dunne hit him with a forearm. Williams hit a deep uppercut and Dunne rolled to the apron. Williams set up a uranage from the apron but Dunne hooked a rope to fight it off, then draped Williams over the ring skirt, dragged him to the steps, and dropped a knee. Vic asked if Trick could even continue as the match went to split-screen. They usually only do that twice in a show, so we’ll see if the “main event” is a talk segment, almost certainly involving Giulia. [c]

Trick exploded off a rope with a leaping lariat. He landed a flapjack but hesitated too long and Dunne hit a DDT. Dunne went up but got caught for a uranage from Williams. Dunne hit a German suplex and then booted Trick in the face. Dunne went up but Trick met him up top, and Dunne dropped and hit a powerbomb on Williams. Dunne wanted Bitter End but Williams reversed and hit a suplex on Dunne, then stomped Dunne’s hand. Discus knee by Williams sent Dunne outside to the announce table side. The two fought and went up to the barricade right behind the table. There was a Russian leg sweep onto the table and both of them broke through. The bell sounded, as the referee had reached the ten count. The crowd chanted “ref you suck.”

The two kept battling and, in case you haven’t seen it enough, a bunch of officials kept them apart.

DOUBLE COUNTOUT at 11:21.

(Wells’s Analysis: Does the ref really suck for doing his job? I suppose maybe he does, as refs will basically take any excuse not to count people out. These two had a very strong, mean affair that ended, perhaps predictably, in no finish since it wasn’t in the main event slot. It’s still a bit strange that Trick was so briefly the NXT Champion, but it’s clearly not for lack of faith in him as he’s hovered at the top of the card even since losing)

-Ridge Holland had a pre-taped segment about how he was the one who brought Chase U back to prominence. He said Duke Hudson couldn’t have done what he did, and Riley Osborne is no different. He said everyone accepted his help in getting the tag team championship match, but they failed without him, and when he finally got his championship, it was ripped away because of mediocrity. He said the step-by-step destruction of Chase U starts next week and “Thea, I’m going to love every second of it.”

-Vic promoted Joe Coffey vs. Je’Von Evans up next. [c]

-Brooks Jensen walked backstage. Shawn Spears caught up with him and he laid it on thick thanking Jensen for saving him when he was attacked by “Edris and Malik,” who grow ever closer to losing their last names. Jensen asked why everyone thought Spears was manipulating him, and Spears said he didn’t care what everyone thought, he cares what Jensen thinks. He took off. From behind them, Dion Lennox walked up to Jensen, taking a break from his book. He said this was emotional manipulation, or gaslighting.

(5) JE’VON EVANS vs. JOE COFFEY (w/Wolfgang & Mark Coffey)

It got wild early as they spilled to the announce table area, then went back inside for rapid-fire offense. Je’Von got bouncy early and got some strikes in but Joe distracted the ref so his cronies could attack Evans. However, Cedric Alexander made the save and took out Wolfie and Mark. Back inside, Evans hit his finisher on Joe.

WINNER: Je’Von Evans at 2:33.

-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley chatted near the lockers. Paxley was still fired up but Valkyria reminded her the issue was that she wasn’t allowed to have other friends, and she said she wasn’t going to be back but she couldn’t keep her eye off of her. She said she wanted to show these girls who they really were, and should fight together. They shared a big hug.

-Oba Femi was introduced ahead of the next match. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber asked Ava about the situation between Dunne and Williams. She said she needs a winner, so next week they’ll be facing off in a Last Man Standing match with the winner advancing to the first episode of NXT on the CW in October.

(6) OBA FEMI vs. CHANNING “STACKS” LORENZO (w/Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino & Adrianna Rizzo)

Non-title. Femi destroyed Stacks early, casually running with him to charge him into a corner, then hip-tossing him across the ring. He threw a lariat and looked out at D’Angelo and covered for two. He continued glaring as he snapped on a headlock. Stacks broke with a jawbreaker and got a couple of dropkicks in. Femi spilled to the ramp side and Stacks tried to capitalize, but Femi hit a palm strike that bumped Stacks on the apron. Femi hit a lariat to the rear side and D’Angelo continued to look concerned. Femi hit another rear lariat as the camera caught the welts on the back of Stacks. Femi slammed Stacks in a way that made his ankles hit the top rope, and Vic sold the pain.

Stacks tried to get in some shots frantically and he hit a dropkick that finally took Femi off of his feet. Stacks went high and missed, and Femi ran through him with an uppercut and hit him with a high-release slam. Powerbomb finished.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 4:31.

(Wells’s Analysis: This is everything I love about squash matches. A massive overpowering brute crushing a great bump machine to set up the next thing. I hope Stacks finds a lane that allows him to shine in some way, but at the very least he’s a dynamo in this regard)

-Brinley Reece and Karmen Petrovic talked. Reece said she hadn’t even heard from Edris since he got hurt. Ashante Thee Adonis showed up with a rose and said if she needed a shoulder to cry on, he was the one. Eddy Thorpe walked in and said Adonis wasn’t to be trusted and he sees right through him. The women took off. Ashante said “look, everybody, it’s DJ Platonic.” That’s a great line but it got no response. They teased a match down the line.

-Fatal Influence made their entrance. [c]

-Je’Von Evans and Wren Sinclair talked with the Heritage Cup nearby. Wren wanted some reasons why Evans should have a Heritage Cup championship match. Evans gave some good reasons and then said it was kind of like a job interview, and he’s really never had a job. Sinclair agreed and Evans got excited and ran off to Ava. Charlie Dempsey showed up and got the info, and was annoyed with her. He asked Myles Borne, who was on hand messing around on his phone, why he didn’t do anything. He took off. Borne said “What happened?” and Wren replied “Je’Von Evans thinks I’m cool!”

(7) JAIDA PARKER vs. JAZMYN NYX (w/Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne)

Parker blocked Nyx to the mat a couple of times to open. She backsplashed her in a corner, then hit a big back body drop. Parker covered for two. Henley got up on the apron and the interference opened it up for Nyx to trip Parker and lay in some kicks. Parker threw some rights from below and Nyx shut it down with a back kick. Rolling senton landed awkwardly for Nyx and she covered for two. Nyx worked a body scissors and Parker tried to break free. Parker got to her feet and hit a slam and then took back the upper hand. Parker charged Nyx into the corner and she hit the Teardrop.

Parker set something up but Nyx rolled her up with an inside cradle for two. Parker hit the Hipnotic finisher although Nyx was almost out of position. Nyx has looked good for the most part, but she had some timing issues tonight.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 4:39.

All three members of Fatal Influence attacked Parker after the match, so if you weren’t sure whether Parker had officially turned face before tonight, here’s your proof.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nyx had some spacing issues but her offense continues to look crisp and clean, and of course Parker is a star waiting to happen)

-Vic promoted some of what’s coming next week. [c]

-The Women’s locker room were talking, and Fatal Influence showed up to break up the party. Kelani Jordan said they weren’t going to let them taint the locker room. Jacy Jayne said Jordan’s days as NXT Women’s North American Champion were numbered.

-Vic promoted next week’s matches, including the Last Man Standing match, the tag championship, and Dempsey vs. Evans for the Heritage Cup. Pretty stacked.

[OVERRUN]

-Roxanne Perez made her entrance. She said Jaida Parker may have slapped the taste out of her mouth, but “Defeat tastes so much worse, doesn’t it, Jaida?” She talked about the records she was setting on NXT, and said Iyo Sky and Asuka were falling to her. She said Parker proved she was the future of the Women’s division but what she has can’t be taught, produced, or touched. She said the results will never change and nobody has the ability to take it away from her. She said it doesn’t even matter if you’re the hottest free agent from Japan trying to steal her shine, she’ll be holding her championship high in the air.

The lights went out, and then…Chelsea Green’s music played her to the ramp. She asked “Were you expecting someone else?” She asked why the section next to her smelled like mildew and B.O. She said she was beloved by the fans and she would do anything for her fans, except a few because they were creepy. She said hello to the “fun-size champ” and nobody is going to tell her she’s not the #1 contender.

That brought out Giulia with her cocky swagger to a big reaction. Giulia walked slowly to the ring and posed, then casually made her way inside. Chelsea Green tried to get in a right, but Green easily blocked it and cold-cocked her. The crowd chanted Giulia’s name. Giulia grabbed the mic, looked at Perez, and said “Me – you – CW.” She pointed at the belt as the show went off the air. I imagine Green’s presence will give Giulia something to do before she gets to Perez.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a real busy show, as they often are coming out of PLEs. Even on a show without a main event, we had seven matches, with a large number of segments to promote next week’s show, which is oddly stacked, as well as the opening show on the CW a month from now. I think they mostly got away with it, but that’s a lot of ground to cover and the pacing was a bit breakneck as a result, much like some of the early days of the 2.0 era. Nate and I will talk it over on PWT Talks NXT shortly, as I’ll be attempting to be brief owing to an early morning tomorrow. Cheers.