Mandy Rose discusses Vince McMahon docuseres on Netflix, says she’s a little nervous because they are “putting everything out there”

Former WWE wrestler, most recently part of NXT, Mandy Rose, spoke to Forbes about various topics including whether she plans to watch the Vince McMahon docuseries on Netfliex later this month.

•Regarding the Vince McMahon Documentary:

I do plan on watching that. Yes, for sure. I know a few of my friends actually have messaged me it thinking that I know things and all these, you know what I mean? I’m like, oh, I know. I’m excited to see it. But I am excited to see that because, excited and a little nervous, not going to lie. They’re saying that they really are putting everything out there, so it’s going to be interesting and it’s kind of wild. I don’t know, especially with everything the past few years.

•Thoughts on allegations against Vince McMahon:

I really don’t because I just don’t know. I don’t like to speak on things that I don’t know the truth. And I know there’s a lot of things going on, on social media. Whatever I can say myself though, however like, I never had a bad experience with Vince. Vince was a great boss for me when I worked for him. And I think what he did for WWE alone is amazing, right? I mean, you can’t forget about that. But obviously the allegations and all these things are really terrible. So it’s hard to say, but for me, yeah, that documentary should be really interesting.

•If she’s glad to see McMahon’s public downfall:

I’m actually not really like that at all because, and I’m not just saying it. My fiancé always says this about me, and he admires me in this way because it is only normal to be a little bit like that, right? However, I’m very much, I do think karma is real and I like to stay true to myself, and I don’t like to blame anyone for anything. And at the end of the day, it is what it is. Did I feel like I was a little bit wrongfully treated in a way? Of course. And I’ve stated that, but at the end of the day, I look at it like I say thank you because honestly, I’ve made the most money I’ve made in the last couple years. I’m very blessed. I’m in my house right now in New York that I’m able to spend time with my family. So there’s just things that never would’ve happened. So I’m very thankful and I just say thank you. And it’s one of them things where I know who I am as a person, I know what I did and I know I’ll never do anything to put myself at risk for my future and whatnot,

and it is what it is. But I do always think karma is a real thing and it happens. Comes back to bite you in the ass.

•On who would win in a Bodybuilding Contest between her, Bianca Belair, and Jordynne Grace:

Ooh, all three of us? That’s a tough one. So it all depends on what company, what federation it is because everyone looks for certain things. I competed with WBFF. They’re all about the beauty, the presence on stage, the whole package. So not trying to toot my own horn, I’m very humble, but I have to say when it comes to WBFF, I think I’d have them beat just because it’s a whole package thing. Bianca Belair looks amazing. She’s an incredible athlete. We all know that. Jordynne Grace, same thing, looks amazing, incredible athlete, jacked, but at the end of the day it’s kind of like a whole package thing. And now other companies may be different. They may be looking for something different, but when it comes to that feminine look, but still strong and strong and still classy and all those things on stage, I think I got them.

