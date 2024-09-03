Odyssey Jones removed from WWE’s roster page, could be gone from WWE as situation is dealt with internally

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Odyssey Jones has been removed from WWE’s website and he was not mentioned on Raw last night. This is due to an issue that, sources say, is likely leading to his departure from the company although that situation is fluid.

There are no details yet on what happened, but a situation is being dealt with internally by WWE, according to PWTorch sourcing. Apparently the belief is the situation will become public knowledge soon, one way or another.

Jones, real name Omari Jahi Palmer, a former college football player, signed with WWE after a tryout in 2019. He worked in NXT until being drafted to Raw in September 2023. He wasn’t used initially, but finally debuted for WWE last month in a storyline with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, creating a rift between Xavier and Kofi.

Last night Kofi appeared on camera and told Raw G.M. Adam Pearce he had a proposal for them after complaining that Judgment Day hadn’t been defending the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Jones’ seeming imminent departure from WWE will certain change the course of the New Day storyline.

