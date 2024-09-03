Local officials tallied fewer than 50,000 in attendance at AEW All In this year at Wembley Stadium

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW All In in London, England at Wembley Stadium attracted an actual “turnstile” crowd of 46,476 according to the local government, reports WrestleTix this morning. AEW’s Tony Khan said on social media that AEW sold over 50,000 tickets. If both are true, that would mean over 3,500 people who bought tickets did not attend.

WrestleTix also estimated using their own tracking methods that over 53,000 tickets were distributed, a mix of paid and comp tickets, but that doesn’t take into account no-shows the day of the event.

Last year, the “turnstile” attendance was 72,265, so this year drew over 25,000 fewer in the area, a drop of roughly one-third. AEW announced paid attendance of 81,035 last year.

WrestleTix notes it has reached out to AEW for comment on the differences in the data and will report any response.

