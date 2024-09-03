10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (9-4-2014): Charlotte vs. Bliss, plus Sami Zayn, CJ Parker (Juice Robinsin), Neville (Pac), Tye Dillenger (Shawn Spears), more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

September 4, 2014

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits reminder hat tonight is the final match of the Tag Team Tournament. Also advertised are Adrian Neville, Sami Zayn, Tyson Kidd, and Tyler Breeze in singles action.

Tom Philips, Byron Saxton, and Renee Young are the announcers.

Alexa Bliss is out for her first match in some time. She is facing Charlotte. I think we know how this will go.

1 – NXT Women’s champion CHARLOTTE vs. ALEXA BLISS – non-title match

Charlotte immediately works a headlock and drags Bliss to the mat. Bliss escapes and tries a headlock of her own, but Charlotte puts her on the top. Charlotte tries to take her off the top but Bliss lands on her feet an lands an arm drag. Charlotte dominates Bliss with her near one foot height advantage. Charlotte wants a double-underhook powerbomb, but Bliss transitions to a sunset flip for two. Bow Down to the Queen from nowhere ends it.

WINNER: Charlotte in 2:32. Ugly match, but they definitely tried some new things.

Bayley comes out to the ring. Lots of crowd support for her. Bayley reminds us that she has earned this chance at the Women’s Title and she needs to be taken seriously. Bayley offers a handshake. Charlotte looks at her hand a considers it, then pie-faces Charlotte. Charlotte ducks a follow-up and hits the Hugplex to send Charlotte packing. Bayley holds up the title in the ring as Charlotte pouts.

Backstage, Tyler Breeze has a video package talking about why he is going to win. He reminds us that Zayn can’t win the big matches, and says he is better looking than the rest of the group. He then talks up his win record.

Devin Taylor introduces Kalisto and Sin Cara. Sin Cara talks in Spanish and Kalisto plays the Rey Mysterio role translating. He says that they are confident they can beat the Vaudevillains. Sin Cara with more Spanish – Kalisto translates that the Ascension are strong as a team, but they are, too, and they are determined. Taylor thanks them in Spanish, then Sin Cara responds in English, confusing everyone.

2 -TYE DILLENGER vs. TYLER BREEZE

Breeze holds up to the larger Dillenger in the early stages.

[Q2] Atomic drop lets Dillenger go on a stretch of offense. A kick lets Breeze turn it around. Dillenger gets in more offense, but runs right into the Beauty Shot for the loss.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 2:50. Dillenger got in a surprising amount of offense for an enhancement match.

Tyson Kidd in a backstage video. He puts over Adrian Neville, Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, and then paints himself as a hungry wolf and dismisses the others. The clumsy delivery here is a bit ironic as Kidd has been doing great in his in-ring promos.

KENTA (with the name KENTA) is advertised to debut at “Takeover.” That is huge.

Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady have a homemade video at a hair salon. They make fun of each other’s mothers. They meet Carmella, the hair-stylist, and Cassady “accidentally” points the camera down her shirt. Amore gets a bunch of hair removal cream from her. Cassady suggests that Amore try the cream on his chest. They start fighting and get the hair removal cream all over a customer’s dog who immediately starts losing fur. Carmella is distraught. They bounce.

Tyson Kidd is facing Adam Rose.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 – ADAM ROSE vs. TYSON KIDD

Rose prances out of the bell and then hits a shoulder block, then a headlock takedown. Kidd with kicks. Rose puts Kidd in the corner. Kidd rolls under the ropes, but hits an enziguiri when Rose tries to capitalize. Neckbreaker and Kidd smoothly rolls into a cover for two. Rose finally catches a break and fires up. Typical Rose offense. He wants a cross-ring move but Kidd dropkicks Rose’s knee, then locks in the Sharpshooter for the submission win.

WINNER: Tyson Kidd in 4:20. Rose did not exactly make Kidd look like a winner here. He got in a lot of offense for someone who never wins matches.

Video package with Sami Zayn. He talks up the Fatal Four-way mechanics. He says he wants to pin Adrian Neville, even though they are friends, because Neville is the best opponent in the match and he wants to pin the best.

[Q3] Viktoria interviews The Vaudevillains. She asks them about their match. English gets upset that she called it a “chance” to beat Sin Cara and Kalisto. He says they will win. Gotch only adds, “Excelsior!” They did the annoying fake 1920s movie film thing during the whole segment.

4 – SAMI ZAYN vs. MARCUS LOIS (w/Sylvester Lefort)

Louis with a wristlock and the crowd rallies Zayn. Zayn reverses it so Lois hits a body slam. Backbreaker gets two for Lois. Extended chinlock from Lois. Zayn surprises Lois off the ropes and starts a comeback. Zayn with a Koji Clutch for the win.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 3:30. That felt longer than it was.

Post-match, Amore and Cassady ambush The Legionnaires and set up the bucket of hair removal cream, but Lefort escapes. Amore: “make your appointment at Bosley now.” That’s a unique threat.

Video interview with Adrian Neville. He acknowledges that the Fatal Four-way format lets him lose without being pinned. He is confident because he has beaten them individually and looks forwards to the challenge.

5 – NXT champion ADRIAN NEVILLE vs. C.J. PARKER – non-title match

[Q4] Neville just blitzes Parker with speed. A kick to the face lets Parker turn it around. Parker whiffs a top rope splash just as Young compares his environmentalism to a guy who gets a puppy to meet women. Neville sets up the Red Arrow and hits it for the win.

WINNER: Adrian Neville in 3:30. Quick win for Neville to look good going into Takeover.

6 – SIN CARA & KALISTO vs. THE VAUDEVILLAINS (AIDEN ENGLISH & SIMON GOTCH) – Tag Team Tournament Final match

Kalisto and English start. English tries to ground Kalisto but it doesn’t work. Kalisto sends English scampering into the corner. Kalisto with a jumping headlock takedown into a cover but it doesn’t even get one. Flying armdrag off the top and Sin Cara tags in. Neat team work from the luchas. English tags in Gotch. Monkey flip from Sin Cara, but Gotch dodges the follow up attack and capitalizes. Sin Cara dodges in the corner and English eats ring post.

Double tag draws Kalisto and Gotch in. Kalisto is on fire. The action breaks down. Sin Cara clears English out of the ring. Kalisto gets caught, but Kalisto escapes, hits Solita Del Sol, tags Sin Cara, then flips over the rope to keep English down, Sin Cara nails the top rope senton more than halfway across the ring for the win.

WINNERS: Kalisto & Sin Cara in 5:20. Gotch and English didn’t stand a chance. There were a couple of clumsy moments, but Kalisto is so much fun to watch you barely even notice.

Post-match The Ascension come out to look mean and hold their titles up in the air.

Final Reax: Lots of short enhancement matches. It was a shame that the Tag Team Tournament final was so short. Very excited to see KENTA debut at Takeover, that is a major deal. Lots of hype for Takeover tonight.

