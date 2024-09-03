VIP AUDIO 9/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-31-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill with Vince McMahon’s Kiss Your Ass Club, Foley, Bret Hart, Sabu-Heyman, Luger’s lost opportunity, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from August 31, 2006. Topics include:

PWG’s tournament matches including Bryan Danielson substitution

Mick Foley

Did anyone refuse to kiss Vince McMahon’s ass?

Lex Luger as a headliner in WCW and a missed opportunity

Bret Hart’s son to begin training with Lance Storm

Todd Gordon’s latest project

Danielson injury ramifications on ROH

Sabu vs. Paul Heyman

Batista-Booker T contract signing for No Mercy

TNA notes

Hell in a Cell concept

more

