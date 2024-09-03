News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-31-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill with Vince McMahon’s Kiss Your Ass Club, Foley, Bret Hart, Sabu-Heyman, Luger’s lost opportunity, more (32 min.)

September 3, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from August 31, 2006. Topics include:

  • PWG’s tournament matches including Bryan Danielson substitution
  • Mick Foley
  • Did anyone refuse to kiss Vince McMahon’s ass?
  • Lex Luger as a headliner in WCW and a missed opportunity
  • Bret Hart’s son to begin training with Lance Storm
  • Todd Gordon’s latest project
  • Danielson injury ramifications on ROH
  • Sabu vs. Paul Heyman
  • Batista-Booker T contract signing for No Mercy
  • TNA notes
  • Hell in a Cell concept
  • more

