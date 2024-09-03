VIP AUDIO 9/2 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Battle in Berlin fallout, Punk-Drew angle, IC contender tournament, Joe Tessitore debuts on commentary (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 2 edition of WWE Raw featuring Battle in Berlin fallout including a big C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre angle, new Women’s Tag Team Title contenders established, Sami Zayn stepped up to face Gunther next, Intercontinental Tournament matches, and more. Plus, the debut of Joe Tessitore as the new play-by-play announcer for Raw.

