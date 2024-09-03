FREE PODCAST 9/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Did Joe Tessitore pass the first test, Punk-Drew reheated, Sami calls out Gunther, live callers, emails (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly. They discuss whether Joe Tessitore passed his first test as the new play-by-play voice of Monday Night Raw. Also, another attempt to reheat the C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre feud, Sami Zayn calls out Gunther, IC Title tournament developments, and more with live video callers, mailbag, and chatroom interactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO