NXT PREVIEW (9/3): Announced matches, location, how to watch

When: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank & Tank – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat match
- Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne
- Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King
