NXT PREVIEW (9/3): Announced matches, location, how to watch

September 2, 2024

When: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank & Tank – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat match
  • Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne
  • Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

