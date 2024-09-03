News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/3 – Greg Parks Outloud! Giving out superlatives for a busy weekend of major pro wrestling shows (25 min.)

September 3, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s edition features a look at a busy weekend in pro wrestling that featured three major events – TNA Emergence, WWE Bash in Berlin, and NXT No Mercy – and giving out superlatives for the shows.

