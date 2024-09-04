AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/4): Keller’s report on Okada vs. Fletcher for AEW Continental Title, Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose, Ospreay & Cassidy & O’Reilly vs. Claudio & Yuta & Pac

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2024

MILWAUKEE, WISC. AT UMW PANTHER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 1,896 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,634. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut right to an internal shot of the darkened arena with Excalibur introducing the show. Daniel Garcia marched right out to his music with a sense of purpose. He said people say patience is a virtue, but he’s not feeling particularly virtuous. He called out MJF so he could break his neck.

MJF appeared in the stands with a spotlight on him. He said he was up there because he didn’t want to ruin their match this Saturday by whooping his ass. (How did he know Garcia was going to storm to the ring and demand to see him at the very start of the show, though?) He said unlike Garcia, he doesn’t attack people from behind like a coward. He said said Garcia looks like “an emaciated skinhead hooked on Ozempic.” Fans groaned.

Garcia asked MJF if he thinks anyone believes what he just said. He said it’s all fake and a lie, just like everything about MJF. “From your tan to the make-up on your face to cover up your acne to the trip you took to Turkey to get a hair transplant that didn’t even work,” he said. MJF shifted aggressively in his chair. He said MJF’s love of AEW is also fake. He said he can get as many fake tattoos painted onto the back of his leg, but they will never believe him. MJF began to retort, but Gacia told him to listen to him for once.

Garcia said he meant it last week when he said he is obssessed with ruining his life. He said he wants MJF to suffer and the people who love MJF to suffer too. He told MJF if he can find a woman who can pretend to love him for more than a year, he should marry her and have kids. He said every time he picks up his kid from school, he’s going to feel a tingle and he’s going to think about him. “Max, your kid is going to ask you, ‘Daddy, were you a wrestler?’ And you’re going to have to say the truest statement you ever said in your life: ‘I was until Daniel Garcia ended my career.” MJF stood and applauded Garcia’s threats.

“Wow, Bravo, Danny!” he said. He asked the crowd if they heard that Danny learned how to speak. He said he has a lot more maturing to do. He said he was trying to do him a favor when he cost him his match against Will Ospreay, he was trying to do him a solid. He said the fans used to love him. He told the fans he’s the only real person in the arena who matters, so they should be quiet. He said the fans turned on him like rats. “You don’t want their love, you don’t want their affection, you don’t want championship gold,” he said. “The you rise up in this sport, the more these fickle bastards will want to watch you fall.”

He said this Saturday, he’ll do him a favor and make sure the fans can’t hurt him the way they hurt him. Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” He said he’d do that by putting Garcia in a wheelchair. He told him there is one person he can trust – that mother of his he “always likes to bring up.” He said she’ll take care of him while he’s lying on his back. He said Danny’s mom has happily tended to other men on their backs. Garcia heard enough and ran up toward MJF. He fought off security guys trying to stop him. Garcia broke free and ran p to where MJF was. When he arrived, MJF broke a bottle over his head MJF brushed off his white suit jacket and took a sip of red wine.

MJF lifted Garcia who was bleeding from his forehead. MJF sat next to him and wrapped his around him. He said they say every man must go through heel before reaching paradise. He said Garcia woke up something in him that has been dormant for far too long. He said he’s going to send him straight to paradise, “and for that, you can thank me later.” He kissed his bloody forehead and then licked the blood off his finger before walking away.

(Keller’s Analysis: MJF was sinister and Garcia was intense. Garcia’s anger seems a bit out of scale with what MJF did to him, though. There’s no way to elevate his feelings toward MJF any more than what he said. I’d like to see MJF dial down everything be treated like an 11 out of 10, too. Sometimes beating a rising star and thwarting his desire to ascend to main events is enough for a feud. You can be cruel and sinister and a jerk about that without vowing to end his career in the process and insult his mother.)

-Excalibur said they would be sending medical attention to Garcia.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly backstage. She talked about Willow’s scheduled match. Will Ospreay walked in. Renee asked how it felt to be an honorary member of The Conglomeration. He asked if they have any words of wisdom. O’Reilly looked at Briscoe. Briscoe had a story ready to go. He said O’Reilly called him and talked about adding Ospreay to their team. He said he told O’Reilly “hell yeah.” He asked Milwaukee if they were ready. He yelled at the camera like a crazed man and walked away.

(1) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. KYLE FLETCHER – AEW Continental Championship match

Justin Roberts introduced Okada first, and noted that match has a 20 minute time limit. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Don Callis joined in on commentary. Fletcher took early control. The announcers hyped what was scheduled for the rest of the show. Fletcher kicked Okada off the ring apron and then dove through the ropes and knocked Okada to the mat. They cut to a double-box break as Okada celebrated. [c/db]

Okada took over during the break and settled into a chinlock. Fletcher made a comeback after the break. Okada came back with a neckbreaker and then landed a top rope elbow. He gave a middle finger to the crowd afterward. He set up a Rainmaker, but Fletcher blocked it and landed a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Okada caught Fletcher with a DDT at ringside when Fletcher went after Okada at ringside. Taz said Okada tricked Fletcher into thinking he was more hurt than he was. Okada set up a move on the ring apron, but Fletcher countered with a brainbuster suplex on the ring apron. Both tumbled to the floor and were slow to get up at 10:00. They cut another double-box break. [c/db]

Okada settled into a mid-ring rest hold during the break. Fletcher stood and powered out and yanked Okada to the mat. He followed with two sidekicks to Okada’s head. Excalibur said at All Out there will be a four-way match for the Continental Title, and on a special Friday episode of Collision, they will determine the three participants: The Beast Mortos vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, and Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe.

Okada took control against Fletcher at ringside. He went for a suplex, but Fletcher reversed it and suplexed Okada over the barricade. Fletcher then charged at Okada and leaped at him with a flip over the barricade. Fletcher celebrated and then threw Okada back to ringside.

Back in the ring, Fletcher bodyslammed Okada and then leaped off the top rope with an elbowdrop. Fletcher played to the crowd and waited for Okada to stand. He did a Rainmaker pose and then kicked him across his back from behind. He set up a tombstone, but Okada blocked it and then landed a lariat. “One more time!” chanted Fletcher. Okada hit another lariat. He followed with a rainmaker attempt. Fletcher ducked, but Okada dropkicked him instead. Fletcher caught Okada with a half-and-half suplex and a leaping faceplant for a near fall at 18:00.

They announced one minute remaining as Fletcher climbed to the top rope. Okada hid behind the ref, shoved Fletcher into the ring, gave Fletcher a low-kick, and then hit the Rainmaker for the win.

WINNER: Okada in 19:30 to retain the AEW Continental Title.

-After the match, Takeshita ran out to check on Fletcher and eyed Okada.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think that lived up to most people’s expectations. Fletcher held his own very well against Okada, who seemed to be interested in working a good match other than settling into a mat hold during both commercial breaks.)

-Excalibur said Swerve signed a contract extension with Swerve.

-A video aired of Swerve and Prince Nana visiting his family home. They showed the tree he climbed as a kid. He also showed off family photos. He said they fell on hard times and the house got foreclosed on. He said they had to move out. He said he wanted to buy back the property some day, and wen he signed his contract extension last week, he is now the proud owner of his childhood home. Nana hugged him and they walked onto the porch of the home with boarded up windows. [c]

(2) JAMIE HAYTER vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. They showed Saraya and Harley Cameron watching the match on a monitor backstage. Excalibur talked about a sitdown interview that was posted on social media with Hayter talking about her journey back. Hayter absorbed a dropkick and then fired back on the rebound off the ropes with a hard clothesline. Renegade came right back on the attack, but Hayter cut it off with a boot to her face as she charged at her.

Hayter caught Renegade leaping off the top rope with a powerslam. Hayter followed up with three backbreakers followed by Haterade for the win. They showed Saraya and Cameron backstage reacting.

WINNER: Hayter in 3:00.

-Excalibur threw to a clip from last week of Hook getting Roderick Strong to tapout, but his boot was on the bottom rope.

-Strong was complaining to Christopher Daniels backstage. Hook entered the scene and said Strong was right, his foot was on the rope. He challenged Strong to a match tonight. Strong said he won’t fight him “in this dumpy town of Milwaukee.” He said he’ll make his call soon, though.

-Excalibur hyped the upcoming matches and segments.

-They cut backstage to Marina Shafir attacking people backstage. Jon Moxley was with her. They walked up to Jack Perry and The Young Bucks. Mox told Perry, “I don’t care what they say, you’re a sweet kid.” He then walked away as Perry smiled. [c]

-As Mox and Shafir made their way to the ring, the announcers talked about what Mox said last week. Schiavone said he had no idea what Mox meant when he told him it’s not his company anymore. Mox began by saying Darby isn’t in the building, but years ago when he didn’t know who he was, he wrestled him. He said Darby stood no chance against him, but he fought his heart out. He said he had nothing and was sleeping in his car, but he knew after that match that Darby was special. He said the chance to get in the ring and perform in front of the fans is a privilege. “That is not something you are entitled to,” he said. “Sometimes we forget that.” He said he isn’t an impatient man, but he is eager to talk to Darby. He said he doesn’t want to apply pressure, “so don’t make me.” He closed with, “Darby, I just want to talk.” He dropped the mic and left through the crowd. Shafir followed him.

-Renee interviewed Chris Jericho, Bryan Keith, and Big Bill backstage. Jericho had a frozen smile as Renee introduced the segment. Jericho waved and said, “Hi, guys!” He talked about Orange Cassidy ruining his jacket. They threw to a clip of a remarkably younger looking Jericho standing in the ring as Cassidy signaled for orange juice to be dropped over him. Jericho complained that the jacket he cost was worth $7,000. He said Keith is going to squeeze it out of his hide. on Collision on Friday. Bill said the true indication of a man’s character doesn’t lie within his heart, but rather in his ability to make good on his debts. Cassidy walked in and told Bryan to tell Jericho that if he can beat him on Friday, he’ll give him the $7,000. Cassidy acted as if Jericho wasn’t standing there. Bryan said it was a show of disrespect, but he’d make Cassidy pay the price. Jericho softly said, “Pay the price,” a play on Keith ending segments by yelling the last words just said.

(3) MARIAH MAY vs. NYLA ROSE – AEW Women’s Title match

Mariah made her entrance first. Then Nyla came out. Excalibur said she is a two-time former champion and a real threat to Mariah’s reign.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nyla was back on Dynamite to face a big-name opponent and lose.)

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pac & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page contract signing

