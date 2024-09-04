News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (9/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

September 4, 2024

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Where: Milwaukee, Wis. at UWM Panther Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 1,896 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,634.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW Continental Championship match
  • Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose – AEW Women’s Championship match
  • Will Ospreay & Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pac & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

