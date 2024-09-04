News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/4 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss the go-home episode of Impact headlined by a Match By Elegance, recap Emergence, more (48 min.)

September 4, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to review a busy week in TNA. First they look back at the go-home episode of Impact, which was headlined by a “Match By Elegance” and John’s favorite – a talking segment. They followed with a recap of Emergence, a show that started off promising, but had some hits and misses.

