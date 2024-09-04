FREE PODCAST 9/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Revolver’s Taste of Truth including Crist vs. Palmer Bare Boards and Bullrope, Bailey vs. Alexander, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Wrestling Revolver’s curiously named Taste of Truth with an even curiouser main event of Jake Crist vs. Matthew Palmer in the Bare Boards and Bullrope match with the ring mat removed. They examine if this is an effective stipulation. There’s also a three-way for the Revolver Title with Ace Austin defending against Robbie Eagles and Jake Something in an Elimination Match, Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander have a terrific match, the debut of the Dark Pledge, and much more. For VIP listeners, they’re off to Freelance Wrestling where much-heralded tag team Davey Bang and August Matthews compete in singles competition with Bang clashing against Jake Something and Matthews challenging Storm Grayson for the Freelance title.

