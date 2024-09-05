FREE PODCAST 9/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Hangman burns down Swerve’s childhood home, All Out build, on-site report, video callers (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss AEW Dynamite including a spirited opening discussion about the arson angle to close out the show with “Hangman” Page setting Swerve Strickland’s childhood home on fire. Can a match really settle this? Does it make any sense Hangman won’t be jail during All Out? Is Swerve’s character build to respond to this in a way that will resonate? Also, evaluating the rest of the All Out build with Jack Perry explaining his long desire to face Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks have opponents, MJF and Danny Garcia turn it up, and more. They are joined by an on-site correspondent who attended in Milwaukee, plus chat room, mailbag, and video caller interactions.

