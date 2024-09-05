VIP AUDIO 9/4 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hangman sets Swerve’s family home on fire, MJF insults Garcia mom, Mox asks again to talk to Darby, more All Out developments (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Sept. 4 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring a memorable angle with “Hangman” Adam Page setting Swerve Strickland’s family home on fire to add more to their grudge match at All Out. Also, MJF and Daniel Garcia exchange insults and MJF bloodies Garcia with a bottle to the head. Jack Perry builds his match against Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title. The Young Bucks get opponents. Jon Moxley furthers his new character’s purpose. And more.

