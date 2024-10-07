30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/3/1994): British Bulldog vs. Jim Neidhart, Lawler interviews Yokozuna & Fuji & Cornette, McMahon interviews Bret Hart, Doink & Dink, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 3, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #302)

(1) British Bulldog beat Jim Neidhart by DQ when Owen Hart interfered. Bret Hart, who came to ringside late in the match, made the save. Neidhart spent most of the match working over Bulldog’s knee, which Bulldog hurt when Owen pulled down the top rope causing Bulldog to topple to the floor. Backlund walked to the ring late in the match and confronted Bret after the brawl in the ring ended…

A clip of the movie “Ed Wood” aired showing George “The Animal” Steele in his role…

(2) Doink & Dink won a squash. When Doink hit his finishing butt splash move, a whoopee cushion sound effect was added…

Undertaker & Paul Bearer promo’d their “Hart Attack” tour matches against Yokozuna…

Jerry Lawler interviewed Yokozuna, Mr. Fuji, and Jim Cornette. Cornette explained that Yokozuna is not afraid of Undertaker while continually pleading with Lawler not to mention the word casket because it scares Yokozuna…

Lex Luger vs. Bam Bam Bigelow was promo’d for next week…

(3) Alundra Blayze & Heidi Lee Morgan beat Bull Nakano & Luna Vachon when Blayze pinned Vachon with a belly-to-back bridge suplex…

Footage aired of Bob Backlund’s WWF Title loss to Iron Sheik in 1983 when Arnold Skaaland threw in the towel. Backlund won a squash…

To close the show, McMahon interviewed Bret Hart who was in the locker room. Bret said he gave Backlund his title shot and he beat him so Backlund would have to get in line with a dozen or so other top contenders…

Strong Point: Although it was virtually a rerun from earlier in the year, Cornette’s interview was one of his stronger WWF interviews to date. The Hart interview was a good way to lead to a Backlund rematch.

By

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (10-4-2019): Review of debut on Fox including the Lesnar-Kingston main event, Shane vs. Owens, plus Roman, Strowman, Miz, Becky, Charlotte, Banks

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Eric Young recalls confronting Vince McMahon, discusses the original plan for him with Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, nearly losing an ear during a TNA match