WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (10/4): Three weeks of USA Network data indicating the change in viewership and key demo ratings after shift from Fox

Last Friday night’s (10/4) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.518 million viewers, compared to 1.568 million the prior week and the 1.494 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.888 million.
One year ago this week, it drew 2.319 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 000.
Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.304 million.
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.47 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.45 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.53.
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.64 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.52.
The announced matches and segments were…
- The Bloodline vs. DIY vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder match
- Michin vs. Chelsea Green – Dumpster match
- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
- A.J. Styles returns
