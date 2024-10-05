LECLAIR’S WWE BAD BLOOD 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns & Rhodes vs. Bloodline, Punk vs. McIntyre, Ripley vs. Morgan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE BAD BLOOD 2024 REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2024

ATLANTA, GA AT STATE FARM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-Samantha Irvin sang “God Bless America.”

-Michael Cole introduced the show over a drone shot from high above the city of Atlanta. He said WWE fans have spent all day hanging around Atlanta and the last couple of hours filing into the arena. He talked over clips of various wrestlers arriving at the venue and walking around the grounds before tossing to an opening video package.

-Paul Levesque was shown leaving his office and marching down a backstage hallway. Cole said he has a historic announcement to make tonight.

-Fireworks exploded from the stage. The camera quickly cut to the parking lot, where Cody Rhodes was seen arriving with Metro Boomin’.

-Samantha Irvin introduced the hosts of Bad Blood, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi. Cargill said they’re excited to be in Atlanta. Belair welcomed the audience to Bad Blood. Naomi said they’re starting the party with Hell in a Cell.

As the cell lowered from the rafters, Cole welcomed the audience to the show from the sold out State Farm Arena. Flames shot from around the ring as the crowd began to chant “CM Punk.”

Drew McIntyre was out first to a chorus of boos. Flames shot from above the entrance stage. McIntyre sauntered slowly toward the ring. Cole noted that Drew is 0-3 inside Hell in a Cell. He said tonight, McIntyre hopes to “end that streak, and end the career of CM Punk.” From the announcers desk, Michael Cole welcomed his broadcast partner, Corey Graves. The duo said a number of celebrities are present. They showed Bill Goldberg and his son, then Killer Mike.

CM Punk received a strong reaction as he stepped through the curtain. The crowd sang along to “Cult of Personality.” Punk looked around, then knelt and pounded the floor. He walked confidently down the aisle, staring up at the ominous structure. Cole said Punk is 2-2 in Hell in a Cell matches, but this marks his first in over a decade. Punk pulled on the steel wall of the cell, then crossed the threshold.

(1) DREW McINTYRE vs. CM PUNK – Hell in a Cell match

Referee Shawn Bennett rang the bell and stepped aside. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre stood stoically in opposing corners, staring holes through one another. They took cautious steps towards center and the war of words began. McIntyre hauled off first, looking for a hard right. Punk blocked it. Drew caught him on the second attempt and walked him to the northwest corner. Punk battled out quickly, peppering Drew’s ribs with quick kicks. Drew caught the leg, grabbed Punk by the throat and tossed him violently into the southeast corner. The crowd booed.

After a stiff chop, Drew tossed Punk haphazardly to the floor. Punk’s back bounced off the steel wall. Drew pursued, trying to run Punk head first into the wall. Punk got a leg up, blocking him. Drew gave Punk another hard chop. Punk retaliated with a hard right. He countered an Irish whip attempt, sending Drew crashing into the wall of the cell. Punk drove him into the wall repeatedly, first back first, then head first. Punk looked around to a chorus of cheers, then looked underneath the ring for weapons. He retrieved a table at 3:30 and slid it into the ring. Punk grabbed a chair as well, raising it above his head to approach Drew.

McIntyre caught Punk with a kick to the gut, taking the chair and cracking it over Punk’s back. He walked Punk to the steel steps and slammed his head into them. McIntyre climbed the steps and drove his boot into Punk’s cheek, grating him across the step. Drew retrieved a toolbox from underneath the ring and pulled out a wrench. He charged at Punk, but the attack was avoided. Punk took the wrench and drove it into Drew’s forehead. He slid McIntyre back in the ring.

A quick headbutt knocked Punk to a seated position in the ring. Drew followed it up with a hard kick to the face. He began unfolding the legs of the table, but instead, ripped one of the legs off. He tried to attack Punk, but Punk tripped Drew up, sending him throat-first into the edge of the table. Drew gasped for air. Punk used the leg to choke McIntyre, catching him with right hands at the same time. Punk flattened the table and dropped Drew onto the attached leg. McIntyre’s back flared up almost instantly. Punk tried to push Drew’s eye into the foot of the table, but McIntyre managed to slide to the outside for temporary reprieve.

The two jostled for position at ringside. McIntyre managed to shove Punk away from him, the charge with a surprise Claymore. Graves said he just bought himself extremely valuable time to recover. “CM Punk” chants rang out. McIntyre scooped Punk onto his shoulders and launched him face-first into the wall of the cell. He shook the cage as the fans booed. Punk came up bleeding heavily. Blood spattered all over the mat and began running down Punk’s chest and shoulder. McIntyre looked on with blood-lust. He slammed the steel steps into Punk’s head, then dropped him onto them. He stomped on Punk’s head.

“I’m going to end your career, your life is going to leave you,” McIntyre growled at Punk as he slid him back in the ring. Drew drove the wrench into the open cut on Punk’s forehead as the match crossed 11:20. Graves said the blood is only fueling McIntyre. Drew retrieved another table. Punk sat exasperated against the bottom rope, blood still flowing from his wound. Drew gave Punk a closed-fist punch to the forehead of Punk. He stared at his own hand, covered in Punk’s blood, and smiled. McIntyre threw his arms out as the crowd booed. Cole said that McIntyre was wearing a black arm band because he’s attending Punk’s funeral.

In a sudden flurry, Punk caught McIntyre with a running knee in the corner. He climbed to the top turnbuckle and caught Drew with a double axe handle. Punk cleared blood from his eyes, then grabbed the wrench. He went back to the top turnbuckle and dove. McIntyre caught him and delivered an overhead belly-to-belly. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. McIntyre kipped up, then counted from three. Just before Drew could charge, Punk rolled to the floor, exhausted. Drew tried to retrieve him, but Punk sprang to life with a toolbox to the head of McIntyre. McIntyre came up bleeding heavily. Punk hit Drew with the toolbox again. He climbed to the top rope, box in hand, and cracked Drew in the head a third time.

Punk wiped blood from his eyes and pounded the mat. Drew rose slowly into the northeast corner, blood all over his face and hands and dripping down onto his legs. Punk hit two running knees, then a bulldog. He called for Go to Sleep at 16:55. Punk hoisted him up, but Drew caught him with an elbow. He hit the ropes, but Punk caught him in a neckbreaker spin. Instead of completing the move. he picked him up and hit the GTS. McIntyre fell flat backed, then rolled underneath the ropes to the floor. Punk retrieved his opponent and followed him back in. Drew exploded with a Claymore out of nowhere for a cover and near fall.

Both men were laid flat out on their stomachs, the canvas below stained with their blood. McIntyre picked up the wrench, but then thought better of it. He went for a Claymore again, but Punk stepped out of the way. Punk immediately applied a Sharpshooter. Cole noted that Drew tapped to the move in Berlin. Drew used his upper body strength to keep his torso off the mat, lessening the pressure on his back. He grabbed the wrench and began hitting Punk in the back with it, causing a break. The referee retrieved a towel, wiping blood from McIntyre’s face. Drew tried to shove him away.

Slowly, Punk and McIntyre rose to their feet and began trading jabs. Drew broke the stalemate with a kick to the gut, then went for the Future Shock DDT. Punk blocked it, trying for another GTS. McIntyre slid free. Punk caught him with a spin kick to the face. Both men went down as the match crossed 21:30. McIntyre stood and moved toward the northeast corner of the apron. Punk met him with a kick. The two teetered on outer edges of the turnbuckle. McIntyre lifted Punk over the buckle and Suplexed him to the floor, through the table he placed there earlier. McIntyre used the edge of the broken table to stand and steady himself. Punk had not moved. Drew grunted as he tore apart the second set of steel steps.

“Punk still hasn’t moved, Corey,” Cole said with great concern. Graves said he wasn’t sure if he will start. McIntyre struggled mightily the lift the base of the steps onto the apron and slide them into the ring. During the struggle, Punk got to his knees. Drew lifted him into the ring. He tried to scoop Punk up, but Punk got to him first, delivering a second GTS for a cover and near fall. Cole pleaded for someone to win the match and end the brutality. The camera pulled back as the crowd opened up another “CM Punk” chant. Both men stood slowly. Drew scooped Punk up and gave him a White Noise onto the base of the steps. Punk slumped to the mat, lifeless. Drew covered him for a near fall.

Graves said it’s starting to get uncomfortable. Cole agreed. McIntyre lifted Punk into Powerslam position, but Punk slid around and down into the Anaconda Vice. He pulled back violently on Drew’s neck. Drew grabbed the wrench, but Punk saw it. He ripped the wrench from McIntyre’s hand and hit him repeatedly in the head. McIntyre rose to a knee, pleading. Punk screamed at him. Fresh blood poured from the wound on McIntyre’s head. Punk raised the wrench above his head and McIntyre immediately went in for a low blow. Punk dropped in agony.

With Punk writhing against the ring steps, McIntyre went to retrieve something else. He returned with a black velvet bag. The referee again tried to clear Drew’s face, but he shoved the towel away. McIntyre dumped the bag out over Punk’s head. It was filled with necklace beads. Drew sized Punk up, then charged for a Claymore. Punk moved. Drew landed at an ugly angle on the back of the steps. Cole said he may have broken his back. Meanwhile, Punk began wrapping his knee with a chain. He gathered a handful of beads off the mat and stuffed them in McIntyre’s mouth. Then, he gave Drew a final GTS with the chain-wrapped knee for a cover and three count.

WINNER: CM Punk in 31:23

“It looks like a crime scene,” Graves said solemnly.

(LeClair’s Analysis: A fitting end to a blood feud. WWE has realized that there’s money in heightened violence when the stakes call for it, and are finally aiming to strike a happy medium between the company’s hyper-violent heyday and completely sterilized modern presentation. The carnage that unfolded here felt particularly effective, and justified, given its overall rarity. Punk and McIntyre’s feud had, perhaps, crossed its best-by date a little while ago, and the final chapter unquestionably needed this level of physicality and it delivered in a big way. Punk and Drew had the crowd eating out of the palm of their hands from the get-go, they hit all the right story beats and call backs and delivered one of the best WWE matches of the year. After a relatively mundane and disappointing match at SummerSlam, these two have more than redeemed themselves with two back-to-back memorable brawls. An excellent start to the show.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for the WWE Women’s title match.

-Samantha Irvin shouted out Jacqueline, Lillian Garcia, and Booker T, all seated at ringside.

-In a VIP suite in the upper level, Cathy Kelley was joined by the hosts of Bad Blood. Belair, Cargill, and Naomi shouted out others hanging out in the suite with them, including DDP, Mickie James, X-Pac, and Jey Uso. Belair fake-smiled a “best of luck” wish to Bayley, and Kelley sent things back to ringside.

Bayley headed to the ring first, followed by the reigning Women’s champion. Cole said that Nia is hoping to end this rivalry once and for all. Samantha gave Championship introductions.

(2) NIA JAX (c) vs. BAYLEY – WWE Women’s Championship match

Nia Jax smothered Bayley as soon as the bell rang. She bullied her into the northeast corner, then whipped her to the opposing turnbuckle. Jax dropped her challenger to the mat and then overwhelmed her with a body blow as soon as she stood. Jax covered Bayley for a quick two count, then settled into a grounded chin-lock. Jax tossed Bayley into the northwest corner and hit her with another body blow. She whipped her into the ropes and flattened her again, letting out a blood-curdling scream. She scooped Bayley into a bear-hug, but Bayley managed to get her body high enough to slide down the back into a cover for a two count.

The champion wasted no time tripping Bayley up and applying a single leg crab. Bayley managed to reach the bottom rope and break the hold as the match crossed 2:40. Jax marched around the ring confidently to a chorus of boos. Bayley recovered before too long, catching Jax with a quick flurry of offense and tossing her to the outside. Bayley caught Jax with a leg drop on the apron, sending the champion reeling. Bayley slid to the floor, staying in control. She pounded at Jax’s back, then rolled her into the ring for a cover and two count. She gave Jax a guillotine against the middle rope, sending Jax tumbling to the floor again. Bayley dove through the ropes, barely connecting with the champion. Nia fell awkwardly to the floor.

Champion and challenger returned to the ring slowly. Jax scooped Bayley and dumped her into the northwest corner. She slammed Bayley to the mat, setting up for the Annihilator. Bayley popped up quickly, sliding under Nia, looking for a Powerbomb off the top rope. Jax countered, shifting her weight and causing Bayley to flip in an awkward looking Hurricanrana. Jax tossed Bayley to the opposing corner and charged, but Bayley moved. Nia crashed hard into the buckles. Bayley caught her with a knee, then a Sunset Flip Bomb into the turnbuckles. Nia fell on top of Bayley. The challenger used the ropes to stand, then gave Jax a number of standing elbow drops. Jax rolled into position as Bayley ascended the southwest southwest turnbuckles. She delivered her signature diving elbow for a cover and two count. Jax tossed Bayley right out of the ring on the kick out.

“We want Tiffy!” the crowd chanted as Bayley sent Jax careening into the steel steps on the floor. Bayley climbed the steps as the match crossed 8:45. Bayley was favoring the leg that Jax fell on. She tried to drag Jax in the ring, but was unable to do so. She slid in quickly to break the count. Bayley went back outside, but Nia caught her with a shot to the stomach. Jax gave Bayley a Powerbomb onto the steel steps, then tossed her violently into the LED board barrier.

Jax slid her challenger back in the ring and opened her arms wide, flashing a toothy grin to the crowd. Jax sent Bayley off the ropes and popped her up into the air, catching her awkwardly in a Samoan Drop of sorts that looked like a Bayley counter. Jax covered for a two count. Both women struggled to their feet. Bayley managed to give Jax a Samoan Drop of her own. While the two stood up, referee Jessika Carr got taken down. Nia inadvertently splashed her. Bayley gave Nia Bayley-to-Belly and covered her for a visible three count with no referee.

Tiffany Stratton’s music hit and she rushed to the ring, briefcase in hand. She laid out Bayley with the briefcase and helped Carr to her feet. Stratton handed over her briefcase just as Nia sat up. Tiffany ripped the briefcase from Carr’s hands, looking terrified. “I was here to help you!” she exclaimed. Bayley shoved Jax into Stratton, crushing her in the corner. She rolled up Jax for a two count. Bayley climbed the northeast turnbuckles. Stratton tossed the briefcase at her. Bayley got it and threw it back. The momentary distraction allowed Jax to recover and meet Bayley atop the turnbuckle. She gave her an Avalanche Samoan Drop, then followed it up with the Annihilator for a three count.

WINNER: Nia Jax in 14:12 to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: I think Nia Jax has largely improved as an in-ring worker during her second stint with the company, but this outing was a bit rough. Commentary had to do a fair bit of heavy lifting to cover-up some unfortunate misses. I don’t feel like these two have ever had much chemistry, and the multiple awkward spots seemed to lead to the crowd into being more invested in the thought of a Tiffany Stratton cash-in than in the beats of this story. I do think they’re telling a relatively compelling story with the cash-in teases, and it at least feels like a slight twist on the tried-and-true formula. Generally, though, the booking for the Women’s title has left a lot to be desired in recent months and it seems unlikely that the crowd’s investment is going to change until Stratton’s cash-in comes to fruition. People are interested in the Jax/Stratton pairing and friendship, but not in the various challengers being lined up to face Jax in the interim, especially when the in-ring product isn’t particularly strong.)

-After an extended break, Finn Balor headed to the ring solo. Cole said he wanted to prove he can get the job done without his Judgment Day cohorts. Damian Priest entered to a solid reaction. Cole continued to shout-out celebrities sitting at ringside.

(3) FINN BALOR vs. DAMIAN PRIEST

Damian Priest and Finn Balor met each other in the center of the ring. Balor poked Priest in the chest, egging him on. Damian responded by launching Balor into the northeast corner and catching him with a number of quick shots to the ribs. He let Finn come out of the corner, then gave him a huge flapjack. Priest whipped Finn violently into the corner. Welts began to form on Finn’s back as he rose to his feet. He caught Priest with a kick to the gut, then slipped to the apon. Balor caught Damian with a number of kicks to the head. Damian sprang to life, shoving Balor to the floor.

With a running start, Priest rounded the corner looking to launch himself at Finn. Balor picked him out of the air with a Slingblade. He slid back in the ring and awaited his opponent. Priest slid back inside at the referee’s count of eight. Balor stomped away at Priest, taunting the crowd as he did so. Priest rose quickly, but Finn leapt onto his back and grabbed a Sleeper. Priest tried to break free using his strength, but Balor raked his eyes out of view of the official. Balor took Priest down to the mat, hold still locked in at 3:45. Priest got one foot underneath him, then two. He powered Finn into the corner. Balor caught him with a kick and leapt to the middle rope. Finn jumped, but Priest stopped him cold with a hard right hand. Priest shook his hand out.

“That sounded like the pyro that goes off during entrances!” Graves exclaimed. Balor shook off the cobwebs and applied an abdominal stretch to Priest, who broke free relatively quickly. Finn gave him a hard chop, but Priest just shrugged it off and caught Balor with two of his own. He opened up a quick kick combination, dropping his former partner. Priest caught Finn with a leaping elbow out of the corner, then hoisted him into Powerslam position. Balor slid down the back, looking for 1916. Damian blocked it and caught Finn with a Broken Arrow for a cover and two count just after 6:30.

Priest gave Balor time to stand. He went for a rolling clothesline, but Balor ducked and caught him with another Slingblade. Balor called for the corner missile dropkick, but Priest turned him inside out with a massive lariat. He covered for another two count. Priest set Balor up for a Powerbomb, but Finn flipped through it. Damian went for a kick, but Balor ducked and caught Priest with and overhead kick of his own. Damian retreated to the corner. Finn met him with a chop, then a standing stomp on the mat. He pounded his chest to a chorus of boos. Finn turned around, met with a waiting Priest. He gave Finn a Razor’s Edge for a cover and near fall at 9:20.

Balor rolled to the floor, looking for a reprieve. Priest was annoyed. He got a running start, launching Finn over the announcers desk. He pulled Finn from the wreckage and gave him a Razor’s Edge on the edge of the ring. Balor pulled himself to the corner, begging off. Just then, J.D. McDonaugh and Carlito emerged, distracting the the referee. Carlito guillotined Priest over the top. Balor caught Damian with the missile dropkick, the an Coup De Grace. He hooked the leg for a near fall.

J.D. and Carlito listened intently for instructions from Balor. McDonaugh again distracted the referee while Carlito slid a chair in the ring. Priest kicked it away. Balor gave Priest another Slingblade, then delivered a standing Coup De Grace to the back. He went for another one, but Priest picked him out of the air by the throat, drilling him with South of Heaven for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Damian Priest in 12:48

(LeClair’s Analysis: Solid match, though not unlike one you could expect on any given week on Raw. Balor and Priest are talented and work well together, but Balor has been presented at a level so far beneath Priest in recent months that this never really felt like an even feud, but rather, a necessary stepping stone for Priest on his transition outside of the Judgment Day universe. It wouldn’t surprise me if they go to this well again, but the result here was definitive and I think it’s time to move all involved onto something new.)

-Paul Levesque was shown shuffling papers in gorilla. Cole said we’d hear from him soon. He and Graves then previewed tomorrow’s Raw.

-The arena lights shifted green as Triple H’s music rang out. Paul “Triple H” Levesque emerged to a large ovation. He entered the ring, where a Crown Jewel podium had been placed.

Levesque said, thirty years ago, he was “terrorizing” WCW while living just up the hill in Atlanta. He announced the attendance as 16,092 and said its the largest gate for an arena show in WWE history. He called it a history-making event, but said he wants to talk about the next history-making event – Crown Jewel. The crowd booed. He said that this year’s event will mark the start of a new tradition, where the World Champion will face the WWE Champion in both the men’s and women’s divisions. No titles will be on the line, but the winner will be crowned that year’s “Crown Jewel Champion.” He unveiled the new title belt.

Gunther’s music gut Levesque off. He slapped his World Heavyweight title and stepped in the ring, showing off the title to the crowd. Gunther shook hands with Levesque and grabbed a microphone. “What would Bad Blood be without the World Heavyweight Champion?” he asked. Gunther said the new title is beautiful, and said he was excited for Paul to raise his hand and hand him the Crown Jewel title, the same way he did with the King of the Ring trophy.

The World Champion noted that he isn’t forgetting about Sami Zayn and their match on Monday. He said Sami has a role, but he’s not cut out to be the top guy. Gunther said he wants to talk about the legends in attendance. The crowd began chanting “Goldberg.” Gunther mentioned him by name, saying he wants to clarify something. He said he wasn’t actually being truthful when he called Goldberg one of his favorite wrestlers. “How could the best wrestler in the world be impressed with a one-trick pony like you?” Goldberg smirked.

“Goldberg!” the crowd overwhelmed Gunther. “No disrespect,” the champion said, “I’m just busting balls.” He turned to Bill’s son, “I really hope that Bill is a better father to you than he is a professional wrestler.” Goldberg stood up and threw his hat to the ground. He hopped the barricade. Gunther challenged him to get in the ring. Security rushed to ringside, surrounding Goldberg. Gunther held the World title high above his head. While he jawed at Bill, Sami Zayn slid in the ring and attacked Gunther from behind. He tossed him to the floor and jumped onto him. Security rushed in to separate them. Gunther got a kick in at Sami’s face, then backed away with security. Zayn charged him up the entrance way. Gunther was swarmed by security and he ducked through the curtain.

Back in the ring, Levesque held up Goldberg’s arm and they played his music.

(LeClair’s Analysis: The disinterested boos from the crowd more or less sum up my feelings on the “Crown Jewel Championship.” I suppose it’s better than utilizing Survivor Series as an excuse to take an entire month off from story-telling by just doing lazy brand warfare stuff, but I just don’t see how there’s much to gain by beating one of your World Champions in a non-title match just before WrestleMania season kicks off. This a booking philosophy that Levesque’s creative has been very good at avoiding up to this point, so I’ll at least hold out some hope that it’s done with a little bit more care and attention to detail.

As for Goldberg, though I’m uninterested in seeing him return to the ring, I do have faith that, if it happens, it is likely to be used as a vehicle to get Gunther over even further, rather than a senseless play to nostalgia. I don’t think there’s too much harm in Gunther definitively beating Bill Goldberg, so long as that’s the direction they’d go.)

-After a break, Samantha shouted out more legends seated at ringside – DDP, Mickie James, and Scott Steiner.

In the VIP Suite, Cathy Kelley stood by with Cargil, Belair, Naomi, and Metro Boomin’. She asked him about Cody Rhodes, but they were interrupted by Chelsea Green. Everyone covered their noses. Belair told Chelsea she stinks and has to leave. “I didn’t want to be here anyway, come on, Piper!” Green huffed. Piper said she wanted to stay. Green marched out of view and Piper danced a little with Naomi.

-Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan entered together in the “Lucha Low Rider.” Morgan straddled Dom to exit out the driver’s side door. Mysterio followed closely behind her, both staring back at the shark cage as they passed it in the aisle way. Referee Dan Engler was wearing the new referee cam. His view caught Liv and Dom rubbing noses. “Demon in Your Dreams” rang out and Rhea Ripley sauntered into view to a big reaction. She rang her hands across the bars of the shark cage, smiling. She feigned wiping tears from her eyes with a roll of Dirty Dom toilet paper. She placed the roll inside the cage. “He’s gonna need that later,” she said.

Rhea laughed as Dominik reluctantly stepped into the shark cage and Morgan looked on as though she were sending him to the gallows. Rhea asked for a microphone. “One more thing, Dom, you’re afraid of heights. Raise him up!” Dom clutched the rails of the cage in terror as the cage was pulled into the air.

(4) LIV MORGAN (c, w/ Dominik Mysterio in a shark cage) vs. RHEA RIPLEY – Women’s World Championship match

Rhea Ripley exploded out of the gate with a quick right hand and knee to the head. She gave Liv Morgan a Fallaway Slam. The champion rolled to the outside, clutching her lower back. Rhea tried to retrive Morgan, but Liv drove her into the steel steps. Morgan went for a spin kick, but Rhea ducked and hoisted Morgan onto her shoulders, dropping her onto the apron and back into the ring. Morgan slid out the adjacent side, gasping for air. Ripley gave her a sliding dropkick through the bottom rope, then tossed her into the barricade.

Dominik was shown suspended above the entrance way, still clutching the rails of the cage while crouching low. At ringside, Morgan slammed Ripley’s head off the ring and slid her inside. She caught her with a dropkick and then tossed her challenger toward the southwest corner. Ripley exploded out, looking for a lariat. Liv ducked and turned Rhea over into a seated single-leg crab. Ripley used her arms to power up, but Liv sat back and punched at Ripley’s head. Rhea managed to grab Liv’s face and pull her into the mat to break free of the hold. Ripley slapped her leg, trying to restore feeling. She gave the champion a couple short-arm clotheslines, then a ripcord kick and Northern Lights Suplex with a bridge for a two count at 4:30.

“Poor Dom,” Graves remarked. Mysterio had slumped to the floor of the cage, resigned to his predicament. In the ring, Morgan took Ripley down by the now injured leg and then slammed it repeatedly against the edge of the ring. She wrapped it around the southwest ring post and used her own leg as leverage to apply more pressure. Morgan slammed the injured leg into the post, then dumped Ripley to the floor. She slammed Rhea against the ring barricade repeatedly and rolled into the ring to break Engler’s count. Morgan positioned herself on the ring apron and gave Ripley a sunset flip bomb into the barricade.

Liv tossed Ripley back in the ring and ascended the northeast turnbuckles. She gave Rhea the signature “suck it” taunt, then hit a diving Meteora for a cover and two count. Morgan went right back to work, tying up Rhea in the ropes and trying for Oblivion. Ripley rolled through it. Liv looked shocked. Rhea immediately pulled Liv into Riptide, but Morgan countered it into her Crucifix bomb, now called “The Homewrecker.” She scored a near fall at 8:30.

“That’s my title! That’s my man! You’re nothing!” Morgan told Ripley as she slapped her across the face. She shimmied, then hooked Rhea for the Three Amigos. Rhea blocked the third Suplex and caught Liv with a kick to the stomach. She delivered a Razor’s Edge. Meanwhile, Dominik managed to open the door of the shark cage. Cole wondered if he learned to pick the lock in prison. Ripley climbed to the top, catching sight of Dom. She gave him a quick “Yeet,” then gave Morgan a splash. She then turned Morgan over into the Prism Trap. Morgan managed to stay elevated and reach the ropes to break the hold. She slid to the outside, but Ripley followed.

Champion and challenger battled directly underneath the shark cage as Dom shouted words of encouragement to Morgan. Rhea gave Morgan a Riptide on the floor. Mysterio looked on in horror, half his body now out of the cage. He lost his balance and fell out of the cage, getting caught on a wire at the last moment. Dom was hanging upside down like a pinata. Rhea rolled in the ring to break the count. She approached Engler and we switched to the referee cam. “One minute,” she pleaded with Engler, “and then I’ve got some business to finish.” Engler gave her the okay. She retrieved a Kendo stick from underneath the ring.

Ripley hit Dominik repeatedly with the Kendo stick while he swung around in the air, screaming. Suddenly, Ripley was attacked from behind by Raquel Rodriguez. It happened right in front of the referee, but he simply turned around awkwardly and went to check in on Liv Morgan. Raquel continued her attack while Engler rolled to the outside, oblivious, and went to help other officials pull Dominik down. The bell rang without any indication from the referee. Raquel gave Ripley a Tejana Bomb and pulled Morgan on top of her. Cole said it was “simply symbolic at this point.”

WINNER: Rhea Ripley by disqualification in 14:33, Liv Morgan retains the Women’s World Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: I thought the meat of this match worked. Morgan effectively worked over the leg after injuring it and Ripley’s comebacks despite the pain looked good and got the crowd to come alive. Dominik, being the heel that he is, garnered most of the heat and took a bit away from the in-ring work, but his presence made sense for this point of the feud. It effectively stacked the deck against Morgan, opening the door for the returning Raquel Rodriguez. Unfortunately, the spot was clunky and poorly executed, leading to a disappointed crowd. It’s hard enough to get a crowd to accept a non-finish as it is, but botching its execution in such a way is sure to leave a sour taste. In a macro sense, I’m intrigued by the pairing of Raquel and Liv and hopeful they can overcome a rocky start.)

-Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu headed to the ring after an extended break. Cole introduced Jason Ayers as the official for the match, once again sporting the referee cam. Graves said he’s terrified of Jacob Fatu.

A full marching band (later announced as the Arkansas Marching Band) had enveloped the ringside area. Dancers stood at intervals all the way up the entrance way. The band played “Kingdom.” Solo looked around, unbothered. Eventually, the bad faded out, the lights cut, and the usual studio version of “Kingdom” played, now backed by the band. Cody removed his skull helmet for his usual sea of fireworks.

Thousands of ones pointed to the sky as Roman Reigns’ theme played, backed by the Georgia Philharmonic. Reigns received a strong ovation. Fireworks shot from the stage as he threw his finger up. The teams stood opposite each other in the ring as Solo Sikoa slowly removed the Ula Fala from his neck. He held it in the air, then handed it over to Jacob Fatu. A large “Solo sucks” chant broke out.

(5) SOLO SIKOA & JACOB FATU vs. CODY RHODES & ROMAN REIGNS

Roman Reigns offered Cody Rhodes the ability to start the match. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu shared a hug and Solo stepped to the apron. Roman did the same. Cody riled up the crowd, then marched around the ring, preparing to lock up with Fatu. He grabbed a side headlock, but Fatu shot him off the ropes quickly. They ran into each other and traded words. Cody slid under Jacob and caught him with an uppercut. Cody leapt to the ropes and caught Fatu with a Disaster Kick. Jacob shrugged it off and gave Cody a Superkick. Solo stepped in the ring, barking into Jacob’s ear. Roman stepped in, too, but no one came to blows.

After a brief stare down, Fatu tagged in Solo. Cody looked poised to lock up, but the crowd broke into a big “OTC” chant. Roman reluctantly put out his hand. Cody tagged him in, ceremoniously. Cole said it’s Reigns’ first time in the ring since WrestleMania. The original Tribal Chief stepped to Solo and fired off a right hand. Solo ate it and fired back, knocking Reigns to a knee. They worked into the corner and Roman got the upper-hand, mounting Sikoa for ten punches as the match crossed 5:15. Out of the corner, Solo rushed Reigns off an Irish Whip and caught him with a forearm to the jaw. Reigns adjusted and clotheslined Solo over the top rope and to the floor. Sikoa stumbled against the announcers desk.

Jacob Fatu stepped in the ring, circling Roman. The referee tried to explain to Fatu that he needed to tag in, but the distraction allowed Solo to return and attack Roman from behind. “Who’s the real chief?” Solo yelled. “You can’t wrestle,” the crowd taunted him. “I can’t wrestle?” Solo asked, “I’m the chief!” Sikoa beat Reigns into the corner and worked him to the mat. He hit Reigns with a running hip check, then tagged in Jacob Fatu. Fatu hit the same move, shaking the ring on impact. The crowd chanted for Roman, then for Cody, trying to will the babyfaces to life. Fatu continued to work Reigns in the corner. He shouted praise for Solo, calling him in the true Tribal Chief. Fatu charged at Reigns, but Roman moved. Fatu’s momentum sent him crashing hard into the turnbuckle. Reigns dumped him to the floor.

Roman crawled and made a leaping tag to Cody Rhodes. The WWE Champion dropped Fatu with a clothesline, then a snap Powerslam. He hit Jacob with his signature jabs and the Anvil elbow, then connected with a Cody Cutter. Rhodes called for a finish. He hooked Fatu up for Cross Rhodes, but Solo hopped in the ring, necessitating a break. Cody knocked Solo to the outside, but was immediately caught by a Samoan Drop from Fatu. Jacob tossed Cody to the floor, then tagged in Solo.

The new leader of the Bloodline dropped Rhodes on the apron with a Uranagi. He threw one finger to the sky to a chorus of boos as the match crossed 11:00. Cody reached toward Roman, but Solo cut him off, staring down his cousin as he stomped at Cody’s wrist. Fatu got in a cheap shot to Rhodes’ jaw while Solo distracted Ayers. Cody tried to fight back with some measured rights, but Sikoa maintained wrist control. He whipped the champion back into the heel corner as Fatu continued to shower him with love. Solo tagged in his partner and right hand man. Cody tried to fight back with some punches to the gut, but Fatu cut him off quickly.

“I love you Solo!” Fatu screamed. He stood over Rhodes, dragging him to his knees and delivering a headbutt. Fatu applied a chin lock, but Cody managed to pull himself to his feet and stun Jacob with a jawbreaker. Fatu stumbled into his own corner, allowing Solo to take himself in. Solo worked Cody into the southwest corner, then tagged Fatu back in. They took turns delivering two more hip checks to Cody. Fatu covered him for a two count. Reigns looked on, frustrated and concerned. Cody managed to shove Fatu toward the corner, but it allowed Solo to take himself in, unbeknownst to Cody. Sikoa grabbed Cody’s leg, preventing a tag. Cody managed to hit a kick, freeing himself. He made a leaping dive toward Reigns, but Fatu pulled Roman off the apron at the last moment.

The Bloodline continued their punishment of the WWE Champion, beating him mercilessly in their corner as the match approached 17:00. Solo barked orders at his right hand man as the crowd sang to Cody in hopes of willing him to life. Solo threw a finger to the sky as Fatu climbed the northeast turnbuckles. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but Cody got his knees up. Reigns returned to his feet, pounding the stairs to hype Cody. Rhodes managed to reach his partner just as Solo tagged in. Roman met him in the middle with a big clothesline. He hit another, then mounted Sikoa for a flurry of punches.

Solo crawled toward the corner, away from Reigns. Roman gave no quarter, tossing him to the opposing turnbuckles and soaking in the admiration from the crowd. Roman pounded the mat, setting up for the Superman Punch. Solo blocked it. He went for the Samoan Spike, but Reigns ducked. He tied Solo up with a crucifix pin for a two count. Roman rolled to his feet, hit the ropes and caught Sikoa with the Superman Punch for another cover and another two count. Reigns called for the Spear at the 20:00 mark. Just as he threw his arms back, Fatu attacked him from behind. Solo and Jacob caught Roman with a double Superkick. Fatu hit Reigns with a Moonsault. Solo came off the top with a splash for a cover and two count.

Rhodes returned to the ring, tossing Fatu to the floor. He whipped Jacob hip-first into the steel steps, then cleared the announcers desk. Fatu retaliated with a Superkick. He charged at Rhodes, but Cody side-stepped. Fatu went crashing through the timekeeper’s area. He popped to his feet almost immediately and began tossing chairs at Rhodes. “Fatu is not human!” Graves exclaimed. Cody pulled him in and gave him Cross Rhodes. Fatu stood up. Cody kicked him in the face twice, laying him out on the desk.

“What does Cody have to do to keep Fatu down?” Cole asked. Cody climbed to the top of the northeast turnbuckle and saluted Roman Reigns in the ring. He delivered a splash off the top, through Fatu and the desk. In the ring, Reigns and Sikoa butted heads from their knees. They traded right hands on their way to vertical base. Reigns hit an uppercut. Solo hit a Superkick. Reigns delivered a Superman Punch. He sized Solo up, throwing his arms back to a massive reaction. Out of the corner of his eye, Reigns caught sight of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa rushing the ringside. He diverted his path to knock them off the apron. Reigns spun around and ate a Spear from Solo. He covered for a near fall just before 25:00.

Michael Cole tried to get Corey’s attention. The camera panned, showing a hooded and bandana-clad figure standing at ringside, just behind Tonga and Loa. He gave them Superkicks and removed the disguise. It was Jimmy Uso. He stared down Solo. Sikoa turned around and ate a Spear from Reigns. Roman covered for a three count.

WINNERS: Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes in 25:49

Jimmy Uso slid in the ring, waiting for Roman to return to his feet. Jimmy’s shirt said “They Not The Ones.” Jimmy and Roman hugged. The camera panned, showing Cody Rhodes sitting in the corner with his WWE Championship. Rhodes used the ropes to pull himself up. He walked toward Roman, hesitant. Rhodes gave him a nod of respect, then turned and left the ring with his cousin. Suddenly, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa returned and attacked Cody from behind. Solo Sikoa joined in.

Jimmy turned to his cousin, imploring him to help. Roman said it was a one time thing. Jimmy continued to plead. Reigns relented. He and Jimmy rushed the ring and cleared it of the Bloodline. Reigns met Cody in the middle. He picked up the WWE Championship and handed it over to Cody. Rhodes held it high in the air. The lights cut out.

“If Ya Smell…” sent the crowd into a frenzy. “The Final Boss” emerged from the curtain, carrying his People’s Championship. The Bloodline were shown, having escaped into the crowd. The Rock stared around the State Farm Arena as his music faded out. Rock raised an eyebrow, then counted his music back in. Rock turned his back and left as the camera cut back to the ring. Cody was looking at Roman, befuddled. The show faded to black.

(LeClair’s Analysis: These main event style WWE tag team matches all follow the same general formula, but the crowd is invested enough in the Bloodline angle and Roman Reigns’ new designation as a babyface for it all to work relatively well. Fatu, as usual, looked like a killer, both against Rhodes and Reigns. The future of the Bloodline certainly seems like it should, and will, run through him. Reigns is settling into this ever-so-slight tweak to his character and having him around lends significant gravitas to the Bloodline angle that has felt a little stale without his presence. I enjoyed the callback to Fatu’s table spot on the outside, with Rhodes taking the bump this time and essentially telling Roman to finish it out for him. I thought the pairing of Rhodes and Reigns worked well. It was evident from the start that they didn’t like each other, but had a healthy amount of respect against a common enemy. Their body language told an effective story and I think the match’s aftermath, with the re-introduction of The Rock, helped bolster the reluctant but necessary partnership brewing between the two.)