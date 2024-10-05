VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #829 (October 9, 2004): Cover Story on Taboo Tuesday line-up, in-depth WWE No Mercy coverage, jam-packed Newswires, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #829 cover-dated October 9, 2004: This issue includes a cover story analysis by Wade Keller of the Taboo Tuesday line-up… The Top 5 Stories of the Week… A jam-packed WWE Newswire including an incredible backstage story on Gene Snitsky at a wrestlers’ meeting… TNA Newswire with details of a backstage brawl… ROH Newswire with tons of exclusive comments by ROH promoter Gabe Sapolsky on his using legends from the past on his shows… Wade Keller’s “This Week” feature column looking at why pro wrestling’s negatives don’t scare off the future generation… Jason Powell’s “September Hitlist”… Pat McNeill’s paperback book review of Freddie Blassie’s “King of Men”… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo remembering Ray Traylor/Big Bossman… In-depth WWE No Mercy coverage including Torch staff reviews… Wade Keller’s End Notes with his random thoughts on last week’s Torch Draft Results, Carlito Cool’s surprise debut performance, and a “jeer” to JBL on two fronts… Plus TV Reviews, Live Event Report, Backtracks, the handy Weekly Event Schedule, and more…

