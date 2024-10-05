WWE BAD BLOOD RESULTS (10/5): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Balor vs. Priest

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE BAD BLOOD REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2024

ATLANTA, GA. AT STATE FARM ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Commenators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

WrestleTix reported a sellout of 14,680 ticket distributed

-Samantha Irvin sang “God Bless America.”

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed a drone view of Downtown Atlanta. Then they showed fans gathered in the concourse and then Punk mingling with fans before the show outside the are. A clip aired of Drew McIntyre standing outside the Hell in a Cell earlier in the day. They showed The Judgment Day arriving earlier, then Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley walking in the arena earlier. they went to a wide shot of the interior of the arena with a full crowd and the Cell hanging above the ring.

-A cinematic video preview video aired on Bad Blood. They cut to Cody Rhodes meeting with Paul Levesque in a parking garage in July. Leveque handed Cody a folder and said it was for his eyes only. Cody looked around as if worried someone was watching. Levesque told him to do some light recon and “take Metro with you.” Cody didn’t know if he meant Metro Boomin. Levesque asked how many Metro Boomin’s he knows. Levesque said nobody knows Atlanta like the two of them. He asked if his assignment was watching a parking lot. Levesque said not everything can be about finishing his story. Cody said, “We can take my tour bus.” Levesque said it’d draw too much attention. He said they’d figure it out. He told him to call Roman, then correct himself and said “Text him.” They aired Cody and Metro on a stakeout outside the arena. Metro asked if they were going to wait there until October. Cody said yes, it was a classic stakeout. Metro asked if had a tour bus. Cody asked if he does too. Then the video switched to previewing other matches. Then they cut back to Cody and Metro in the car. Cody said, “Metro, it’s time.”

-Levesque was shown live backstage. Cole said he is there “and he promises an historic announcement tonight.”

-Cody and Metro arrived in a beat up old Ford sedan. They stepped out of the car and headed into the arena.

-Irvin introduced the hosts of Bad Blood, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi who were standing mid-ring. They introduced everyone to the event. The Cell began to lower. Cole said 16,902 were on hand for the sold out Bad Blood event. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” as it lowered.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. C.M. PUNK

Cole noted that 27 years ago Hell in a Cell debuted in St. Louis, Mo. He said it was Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker when Kane debuted in WWE. He said since that night, HIAC has made history. They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Graves said they try not to use “hate” to describe the tension between rivals, but that applies to Drew and Punk. Goldberg and Killer Mike were shown in the front row. Cole said Punk is 2-2 in HIAC matches, but it’s his first in nearly 11 years. He said in 2012 he beat Ryback in the Cell.

The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. A loud “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. Punk had words for Drew as he approached him center-ring. Drew had some wrods back. Drew threw the first punch. Punk fired back. Drew lifted Punk and threw him into the corner. Punk fought back.

Drew beat up Punk at ringside. Punk fought back but Drew took over again shortly thereafter. He threw Punk into the ringside steps and then pressed his boot on his neck. Cole said, “This will not be a five-star wrestling classic.” Drew swung a wrench at Punk. Punk ducked and then shoved the wrench into Drew.

Back in the ring, Drew yanked legs off a table and swung at Punk. Punk blocked it and jabbed it against Drew’s head. Punk slammed Drew onto the underside of the table. Another “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. They fought to ringside at 8:00 where Drew landed a Claymore. Another chant for Punk rang out. Drew launched Punk into the face head-first. Punk came up bleeding. Drew rammed the ringside steps into Punk’s head, then rammed his head into the base of the steps. Drew stomped on his head next. “Hatred, disdain, disgust,” said Cole. Drew told Punk he was going to end his career. Cole said if you throw out the Royal Rumble, this is Punk’s third week of 2024 whereas Drew wrestles almost every week. He said now Punk is locked in a cage with a psychopath like Drew who is in the best shape of his life.

Punk went for a bulldog, but Drew blocked it. Punk climbed to the top rope and leaped down with a forearm to Drew’s head. Drew leaped off the top rope with a wrench, but Drew blocked it and then overhead suplexed Punk onto the table. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Drew kipped up and threw his hair back, then signaled for a Claymore. Punk rolled to ringside before Drew could hit the Claymore. Punk caught Drew as he leaned through the ropes with a tool box. Drew was pouring blood from the forehead. Punk hit Drew again with the tool box. Punk leaped off the top rope and hit him again at 16:00. Both Punk and Drew were covered in blood. Drew’s blood was more severe than probably desired by everyone involved. Punk landed four running knees into Drew followed by a bulldog.

Punk landed a GTS. Drew rolled to the floor and was out on his back. Drew reentered the ring and surprised Punk with a Claymore. Drew crawled over and scored a two count at 18:00. Another chant for Punk rang out. Drew picked up a wrench, but tossed it down and went for a Claymore instead. Punk side-stepped it and set up a sharpshooter. He struggled but finally applied it. Drew’s fae and hair were drenched in blood. Drew picked up the wrench and hit Punk in the back with it twice. Punk released his grip. Drew shoved the wrench against Punk’s face. Both were down and slow to get up.

They stood and exchanged punches. Drew set up a Future Shock. Punk slipped out and went for a GTS. Drew blocked it. They kept chopping each other and both went down again. Drew suplexed Punk off the ring apron and threw a table below. “Holy shit!” rang out as both men were down and slow to get up. Another “This is awesome!” chant broke out. “They’re superstars, but at the end of the day, they’re damn human being, Cole!” exclaimed Graves.

Drew tried to lift the base of the ring steps into the ring, but his back gave out. He slid it under the bottom rope instead. Drew threw Punk back into the ring. Punk surprised Drew with a GTS for a near fall at 25:00. Cole said both men are flirting with career-ending injuries. Drew gave Punk a White Noise on the base of the steps in the ring and scored a near fall. “Punk is alive! Punk is alive!” Graves said it’s getting uncomfortable in the arena, as if the are witnessing something they shouldn’t be seeing. Drew went for a move, but Punk countered into an Anaconda Vice. Drew bragged a wrench. Punk pulled it away from him and bashed Drew in the head with it over and over.

Punk stood over Drew who begged off. Punk asked if he’s afraid of him. Drew said, “Look at me.” Punk wound up to use the wrench, but Drew gave him a low-blow to block it. Cole said Punk did that to Drew to cost him the World Title. Punk was down as Drew pulled out a black bag. “What on Earth?” asked Cole. “One can only imagine.” Drew then poured beads from a bracelet over him. Cole said that was the ultimate “FU” from Drew. Drew then charged for a Claymore, but Punk moved and Drew landed back-first on the edge of the base of the steps. Punk then wrapped a chain around his knee. It was quite a process. Punk gathered beads, shoved them in Drew’s mouth, and then gave him a GTS with the chain-wrapped knee for the win.

As Punk’s music played, he left the ring and slammed the door as he walked to the back. He collapsed in the aisle. The medical team ran out with Adam Pearce to check on him. Punk stood and pushed his way past them, but then collapsed again. The medics checked his pulse. They cut to Drew soaking up the loss. A medic put an oxygen mask on Punk who had a glassy stare. Punk yanked off the oxygen mask and said he wanted to talk to his wife. He stood and walked to the back. The medics then made their way to tend to Drew instead.

WINNER: Punk in 30:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A great Hell in a Cell. The tone of the match, start to finish, matched the build to the match. It didn’t overstay its welcome and belabor the point, either, despite going 30 minutes. The body language and pacing and overall intensity and brutality fit together so well to tell a great story. The use of beads and then the chain-wrapped GTS felt like a perfect pair of symbolism followed by a believable elevation of an offensive move to end the match. The blood was what fans have wanted for so long during stretches where grudge matches didn’t have blood.) [c]



-Irvin introduced Jaqueline, Lilian Garcia, and Booker T at ringside.

-Cathy Kelley was in the VIP suite in the luxury suite area of the arena with Belair, Jade, and Naomi. They named Mickie James, Pete Rosenberg, DDP, and X-Pac. Tully Blanchard and Jey Uso were visible mingling in the back.

(2) NIA JAX vs. BAYLEY – WWE Women’s Title match

Bayley made her entrance first. Then Jax. The bell rang 5 minutes into the hour. Cole asked Graves why Jax is better than ever at this point in her career. Graves said the time away from WWE “truly transformed Nia Jax on a human level.” He said she realized she had to work harder and success wouldn’t come easily. Jax went on the attack early. Jax was very casual with her whipping of Bayley into the ropes early in this match, and it just looked terrible because Bayley had to create all of this momentum running into and rebounding off the ropes without any sense that Jax used her power to force her. Jax worked over Bayley with a single leg Boston Crab followed by a modified Camel Clutch.

Bayley escaped and sent Jax through the ropes. She went on the attack. Bayley dove through the ropes and tried to tackle Jax, although she partially bounced off of her. Bayley threw Jax into the ring. Jax stood and headbutted Bayley. Bayley set up a powerbomb off the top rope. Jax shifted and head scissored Bayley to the mat and then landed a belly-to-belly for a near fall.

Jax dropped Bayley on the top turnbuckle next. Bayley avoided a charging Jax. She landed a running knee next. Fans chanted, “We Want Tiffy!” Bayley landed a running sunset bomb on Jax, sending her into the corner. Bayley came up limping. Cole expressed concern for her knee. Bayley climbed to the top rope and landed a leaping elbowdrop for a two count.

Jax took over at ringside and powerbombed her onto the steel steps and then swung her into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Jax slapped Bayley at 10:00. Jax executed a Samoan Drop, but Cole called it like it was Bayley countering Jax and slammed her down. He corrected himself and they commented on a replay of how it looked like they each had something in mind. Bayley then landed her own Samoan Drop. “Are you kidding me?” asked Cole. Jax kicked out and tossed Bayley onto the ref in the process. Bayley kicked Jax, who collapsed onto the ref. Fans went “oooohhh!” Graves said it was incidental, not malicious. Bayley landed a Pop-up Stunner and a Roseplant, but the ref was still out. The fans counted to seven.

Tiffany’s music played and she ran out with the briefcase. She bashed Bayley with the case and then stood over all three fallen bodies including the ref. Tiffany jostled the ref who had the briefcase in her hand. Jax woke up and saw the scene. Jax thought she was about to cash in. Tiffany explained herself. Bayley then shoved Jax into Tiffany and rolled her up for a believable near fall. Bayley climbed to the top rope. . Tiffany threw the case at her. Bayley caught it and threw it back toward her. Jax then lifted Bayley on the top rope and delivered a Samoan Drop. She then dragged her to the corner and landed her sitsplash finisher for the win.

WINNER: Jax in 15:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was brutal in both senses of the word. It was violent and you were on the edge of your seat in good and bad ways in terms of the brute force of some of the moves. The match was also brutal in that some sequences and moves were just off to the point that Cole wasn’t sure multiple times who was supposed to be selling the move and he got it wrong at least twice. Overall, if you can get past some of the clunky exchanges, it told a good story that played into Jax’s dominant offense and Bayley’s resilience. The Tiffany run-in to help Jax with Jax thinking she had already cashed in will continue the tension between them, and Jax’s overreaction will feed into Tiffany further considering breaking away. )

-Irvin introduced X-Pac, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson in the front row.

(3) FINN BALOR vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

Balor came out first. They showed Quavo at ringside during Priest’s entrance. they showed Lil’ Baby and then Metro Boomin at ringside. There was a woman next to Boomin who looked like she was completely disinterested in being there. Graves asked Cole if he invited his playlist to Bad Blood. He said he’s never known him to be so excited at ringside.

The bell rang 33 minutes into the second hour. Balor controlled the match for the first long stretch. Priest made a comeback and scored some two count. Balor came back with a sling blade at 7:00. Priest landed two leaping roundkicks and then a running clothesline for a two count. Priest landed a Razor’s Edge a minute later for a two count. Priest knocked Balor into the announce desk and Balor bumped over the top to the floor. Priest gave Balor a Razor’s Edge onto the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Priest lowered his straps. Balor begged off. Fans booed as Carlito and J.D. McDonagh came out. Carlito distracted the ref as McDonagh snapped Priest’s neck over the top rope. Balor then landed a top rope Coup de Gras. Cole talked with such certitude and resignation that it would lead to Priest losing that it sorta gave away Priest would be kicking out, which he did. Balor gave instructions to Carlito and McDonagh.

Carlito distracted the ref as Balor charged at Priest with a chair. Priest kicked the chair into Balor, then knocked Carlito off the ring apron, then backdropped McDonagh over the top rope. Priest set up a chokeslam, but Balor countered into a roll-up for a two count. Balor, with a sense of urgency, delivered a power elbowdrop and Coup de Gras to the back of Priest’s neck. He followed with another Coup de Gras to Priest’s back. He went for it a third time, but Priest this time caught him by the throat and landed a South of Heaven for a three count.

WINNER: Priest in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match for this place on the card with the action really picking up late.) [c]

-They showed the merchandise superstore for Bad Blood.

-They showed Levesque backstage snacking and looking at notes in the Gorilla Position. Cole said he’d be making a historic announcement.

-Cole and Graves hyped Raw matches including Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus, Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods for the IC Title, and Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Title. (That’s practically three-fifths of a solid PLE event these days.)

-Levesque made his ring entrance to this theme song. He stood mid-ring next to a pedestal with a Crown Jewel logo and something under a cloth draping. He talked about “terrorizing WCW” 30 years ago just up the road. He said this was their 60th sellout of the and their largest grossing arena event in WWE history. He thanked the fans, who thought about their next credit card bill and applauded mildly. He then hyped Crown Jewel. Fans booed the mention of the show’s title. (Good for the fans!) He said it’ll be a new beginning for WWE with a new annual event. He said the reigning WWE Champion will face the reigning World Champion for both the men and the women. He said the catch is, neither title will be on the line, but there will be a definitive winner “and that winner will be crowned 2024’s Crown Jewel Champion.” He revealed the new belt. (Can Tony Khan top this?)

Gunther then walked out. He said the belt is a beautiful thing. He predicted victory. He said he has to face Sami Zayn first, but he told Levesque they both know that Sami isn’t cut out to be a top guy. He then said he wanted to address the legends. Fans chanted “Goldberg! Goldberg!” Gunther addressed Goldberg. He said he wanted to correct something. He said he might’ve seen a few weeks ago that he told Bret Hart that Goldberg was a childhood hero of his. He said that wasn’t true. He said he’s a one-trick pony so someone of his skillset couldn’t appreciate that. He said no disrespect meant. “I’m just busting balls,” he said. Gunther then addressed Goldberg’s son, Gage. He said he hopes Goldberg has been a better father than a pro wrestler. Goldberg heard enough and climbed over the ringside barricade. Xecurity ran out and told Goldberg to back off. Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, Petey Williams, and Shawn Daivari joined him. Gunther held up his belt and taunted Goldberg. Sami then charged into the ring and went after Gunther. Gunther broke free and backed away up the aisle. Sami charged back after him and they were pulled apart again. Pearce yelled to Sami, “Monday, not now!” Levesque raised Goldberg’s arm in the ring. Goldberg then stood on the second rope as fans chanted, “Goldberg!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good use of Goldberg in his hometown. The Crown Jewel Championship is a cool concept as an attraction, but it can also be a bit of a booking albatross to book around each year. It’s also another title, even if it is just essentially a trophy that we see at Crown Jewel and nowhere else. Will they avoid giving away Cody vs. Gunther by having Sami actually upset Gunther on Raw and then have Gunther regain it after Crown Jewel?) [c]

-Irvin introduced DDP, Mickie James, and Scott Steiner at ringside.

-Kelley interviewed Metro Boomin backstage and asked about giving him advice to Cody. Boomin said he told him to handle his business. They suddenly plugged their noses as if something smelled bad. Chelsea Green walked in and asked, “What?” She said she didn’t want to be there anyway. Chelsea told Piper Niven they should leave. Jade, Belair, and Naomi told Piper she didn’t have to leave. Piper told Chelsea she wasn’t going to leave. Jade, Belair, and Naomi smiled and danced with Piper as Chelsea stormed off.

(4) LIV MORGAN vs. RHEA RIPLEY (w/Dominik Mysterio) – Women’s Title match

Liv and Dom made their entrance first. They drove onto the stage area in the low rider. They showed that the ref had a Ref Cam. Cole talked about Paul Ellering’s time in a shark cage hanging above the ring. Ripley then made her entrance. Cole said Triple H was once locked a shark cage during a match between Big Show and Mankind in 1999. Graves said Dom suffers from the trauma of doing time behind bars in a real prison. Ripley had a roll of Dom toilet paper and dabbed her face with it. Cole said it’d be cool to see all the ways fans use Dom’s toilet paper on TwitterX. Graves said he just opened Pandora’s Box and asked if he has ever met their fans. (Yeah, that’s asking for trouble.) Ripley enthusiastically called for Dom to be raised up in the cage. Dom showed fear as the cage was raised.

The bell rang 19 minutes into hour three. Ripley jumped Liv at the bell as Liv was distracted watching Dom in the cage being raised. Cole noted J.J. Dillon was locked in a cage above the ring in 1988 when Sting battled Ric Flair. Cole said Dom has now spent more time behind bars than he actually did in jail. “How dare you, Cole!” gasped Graves.

Ripley dominated methodically for the first several minutes Liv took over after a sunset bomb off the ring apron, sending Ripley hard into the barricade.Liv then landed a top rope Cody Breaker for a near fall at 7:00. Ripley came back with a Rip Tide attempt, but Liv countered and landed the Home Wrecker for a two count. Liv slapped Ripley and said Dom is her man and Ripley is nothing. Dom opened the door to the cage. Cole said he thinks he picked the lock and wondered if he learned that in prison. Cole wondered what he used. Ripley stood on the second rope and then noticed Dom had opened the door. She then climbed to the top rope and landed a frog splash for a near fall.

Ripley then applied a Prism Lock. She then beat up Liv at ringside under Dom. She gave Dom a crotch chop. Ripley then gave Liv a Rip Tide on the floor. Dom leaned out and fell head-first. He was hanging by his ankle. WWE staff looked helplessly at Dom’s predicament. Ripley laughed and then returned to the ring. Fans seemed a little stunned, wonder if that was supposed to have happened. Ripley told the ref she needed a minute to tend to something else. She then pulled a kendo stick out from under the ring. She walked over to Dom who begged off while still stuck hanging upside down. She smashed away at Dom over and over as Liv was still down at ringside. Raquel Rodriguez showed up and attacked Ripley. She threw Ripley back into the ring. Graves said they hadn’t seen her in months. The ref called for the bell. She gave Ripley a Tahana Bomb and then draped Liv’s limp body on top of her.

WINNER: Ripley via DQ in 13:00 so Liv retained the Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a letdown and didn’t really work. The match content was just okay, but everyone was just waiting for Dom to factor in. The crowd seemed thrown off by Dom falling out of the cage. Raquel’s return didn’t lead to a big pop. And the finish was lame.)

(5) CODY RHODES & ROMAN REIGNS vs. JACOB FATU & SOLO SIKOA

Cole said Fatu is one of the scariest men he’s ever been around. The University of Arkansas band played Cody’s theme at ringside. Then they played along to Cody’s regular theme song playing as he entered the ring. Cole called this the most biggest match of Cody’s career. (Huh? I rewound to see if he really said that.) Reigns came out last. Cole said the Georgia Philharmonic played him out. Cole talked about Ole Anderson & Dusty Rhodes facing The Assassins in 1980 in the Omni Arena which stood on the same ground as the State Farm Arena, ending with Ole attacking Dusty after a year of friendship. He asked if Dusty’s son will face the same fate tonight.

When Reigns entered the ring, he locked eyes with Cody in an easy way. Cody stared back. Reigns then shifted his eyes back to Solo and Fatu. Cole said that was the first entrance he made to the ring for a match in nearly four years without the belt around his waist. “Roman looks naked without the title,” said Cole. Fans chanted “Solo sucks!” Cole and Reigns discussed who would start the match. It took a while.

The bell rang 55 minutes into the hour. Cody opened against Fatu. They collided mid-ring and neither budged. Cody landed an early Disaster Kick. Jacob brushed it off and kicked toward Cody. Cody brushed him off. When Solo entered, Reigns entered. Fans chanted, “OTC!” Cody and Reigns stood side-by-side. Reigns cupped his ear for a “F— you, Solo!” chant. Fatu tagged in Solo. Reigns then asked to be tagged in. Fans cheered in anticipation. Cody tagged him in. Cole said it’s the first time since WrestleMania that Reigns has stepped foot inside the ring for a match-up.

Reigns knocked Solo to the floor. Fatu entered illegally. Solo then jumped a distracted. Reigns from behind with a forearm. Fatu tagged and landed a running hip attack at 8:00. Reigns hot-tagged in Cody a minute later. Cody powerslammed Fatu and let out a roar. Cody imitated Dusty as he landed a Bionic Elbow. He followed with a Cody Cutter. He played to the crowd and then went for a Cross Rhodes. Solo interfered. Fatu gave Cody a pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu yelled to Solo, “I love you!” He then bit Cody’s hand. “Savagery!” said Cole. “He’s a scary man.” Solo and Fatu took turns landing hip attacks on Cody in the corner. Fatu applied a nerve hold. Graves said Fatu seemed to be favoring his ankle, stemming from attacking Cody with such force he injured himself. Cole acknowledged he was in a walking boot for a while.

Solo tagged in. Cody leaped for a hot-tag, but Fatu yanked Reigns out of reach. Solo went back on the attack. A minute later, Cody lifted his knees to block a Swanton by Fatu. Reigns recovered at ringside and banged on the steps and then stood back in position for a tag. Cody leaped toward him and made the tag just as Solo tagged in at 18:00. Reigns landed a leaping clothesline and a running big boot. Reigns pounded away at Solo. Reigns flexed and played to the crowd before signaling for the Superman Punch. Solo blocked it and went for a Samoan Spike. Reigns countered with a crucifix for a near fall. Reigns landed a Superman Punch for a two count. Reigns then signaled for a spear, but Fatu grabbed him from behind. Reigns fended him off, but then Solo and Fatu landed a stereo superkick. Fatu landed a moonsault. Solo leaped off the opposite corner with a splash on Reigns. Cody broke up the cover.

Cody and Fatu battled at ringside net. Cody reverse-whipped Fatu into the ringside steps. Cody whipped Fatu into the ringside barricade seconds later. Cody came back and rammed Fatu’s head into a chair followed by a Cross Rhodes on the floor. “He’s still movin’,” exclaimed Graves. Cody put Fatu on the announce desk. Cody entered the ring and considered his options. He then climbed to the top rope and saluted. Reigns in the ring, then leaped with a splash on Fatu. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” and then “This is awesome!” Cody and Fatu were slow to get up.

Reigns and Solo sat up and exchanged strikes at 23:00. Reigns got a big pop when he landed a Samoan Drop. He followed with a big roar. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa showed up at ringside. Reigns charged at them. Solo then caught Reigns with a spear for a near fall. Fans chanted, “Yeet!” Solo lifted Reigns by his hair. He noticed a man in a mask at ringside behind Tama and Loa. Solo was curious who it was. It turned out to be Jimmy Uso. Fans popped. Reigns speared a distracted Solo for the win.

WINNERS: Reigns & Rhodes in 26:00.

-Jimmy looked down at Reigns and nodded. Reigns stood and they hugged. “Blood is thicker than water,” Cole said. “Despite the friction, despite the animosity.” Jimmy and Roman turned to Cody, who was leaning in the corner, selling exhaustion. Cody stood and approached Reigns and they nodded at each other in what seemed like earned mutual respect and trust. Cody stood and watched Roman and Jimmy leave. Solo, Fatu, Tama, and Loa attacked Cody. Reigns hesitated to make the save. Jimmy talked Reigns into it. “Jimmy Uso forcing Roman to do the right thing and come to the aid of Cody,” said Cole. The new Bloodline retreated. Reigns picked up the belt and stared at it before handing it over to Cody. The Rock’s music played and he showed up with his Brauma Bull belt over his shoulder. Fans popped huge. The graphic behind him said, “Final Boss.” Rock just stared, then held up his fingers and counted 1, 2, 3 with them before turning and leaving. Cole wondered what this meant for The Bloodline.

(Keller’s Analysis: The predictable methodical slow start as is the Reigns formula, but the big moments will milked effectively. Jimmy’s return gave Solo an “out” for losing. I’m not sure how fans are going to feel about Reigns’s resistance to helping Cody when he was attacked four-on-one, but it might not have been at the forefront of their minds after Rock’s appearance.)

