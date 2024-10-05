FREE PODCAST 10/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews Eddie Sharkey, the trainer of Road Warriors, Rick Rude, Jesse Ventura, and others (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-26-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Eddie Sharkey, a trainer of Road Warriors, Rick Rude, Jesse Ventura, and many others. Also a longtime AWA wrestler and indy promoter including shows featuring early-career matches with Jerry Lynn and Sean Waltman (“Lightning Kid,” “1-2-3 Kid”). He shares stories from his decades in the industry.

