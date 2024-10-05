FREE PODCAST 10/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #300 (9-24-94) including WCW Fall Brawl 1994, Hogan and Flair talk on the phone, Halloween Havoc card, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #300 of the PWTorch including Fall Brawl 1994, WCW focusing the PPV more on Flair and Hogan than the wrestlers on the show, setting up Halloween Havoc, WWF success in Europe, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

