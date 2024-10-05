VIP AUDIO 10/5 – WWE Bad Blood Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Radican & LeClair: Cody & Reigns vs. Solo & Fatu, Punk vs. Drew, Rock’s return, Goldberg angle, KO angle after PLE, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Bad Blood, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin, Sean Radican, and Brandon LeClair. They review the show start to finish including Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu, the Rock appearance, and the Kevin Owens angle after the PLE went off the air. Also, C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in the Hell in a Cell match with speculation on what’s next for them. Also, Nia Jax vs. Bayley, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Damien Priest vs. Finn Balor, the Goldberg angle with Gunther, and the new belt created for Crown Jewel with a champion vs. champion format.

