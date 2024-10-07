WWE RAW RESULTS (10/7): Keller’s report on Gunther defending World Title against Sami Zayn, Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods, Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin



Attendance: WrestleTix reported an hour before showtime that 8,226 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,799. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed an aerial view flying toward the St. Louis Arch. Then they showed Sami Zayn signing autographs outside the arena and Gunther arriving at the arena backstage as Tessitore hyped their match. Then they cut to Pete Dunne and Sheamus walking backstage separately. Then they showed Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wheeling in their suitcase. Jey Uso was shown next and that led to a big pop as it appeared on the big screen in the arena. Tessitore hyped Jey defending against Xavier.

-Samantha Irvin introduced Sexxy Red mid-ring who introduced the show while dancing in the ring.

-A three minute video package aired on Bad Blood.

-C.M. Punk made his ring entrance. He limped out gingerly as if both of his feet were covered in blisters. His right elbow and wrist were wrapped. He had bandages on his forehead and cheek, too. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” Punk smiled. “Is it good to be not dead in St. Louis, Missouri on a Monday night or what?” he asked. Another “C.M. Punk!” chant started. He said he was in no condition to be there or even walk to the ring. He said he’d address them from the entrance area. He said it hurts to smile, but he wanted to come there to see him. He said he’s alive, but he doesn’t feel alive, and he won, but it doesn’t feel like it either.

He said he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, but the way that match made him feel leaves him with a lot of questions. He said he told them he had zero Hell in a Cell matches left in him, and he was right. He said as much as he loves the fans, “I just don’t know.” He said he wanted to thank three groups of people who have more in common with each other than he cares to admit. First, he thanked his fans for chanting his name for seven years and then they waited another three for him to come home. He thanked his peers, or “most of them,” he added. He said he also wanted to thank his critics. He said there’s a thin line between love and hate, “and I’ve turned your hate into cash, so thank you.” He said for whatever reason they hate him, whether it’s jealousy or hatred, keep doubting him.

He said he wants to go see his wife since he hasn’t seen her in about five weeks. “I’d like to say I’ll see you soon, but I just don’t know,” he said. “Thank you.”

As Punk turned to leave, Seth Rollins’s music played. Seth came out and they had a brief staredown. Seth smiled and continued his way to the ring. Seth said he had to do the right thing. He told Punk to get well soon. “Because the sooner you get back, then the sooner I can kick your ass and retire you for good,” he said. He said he had been gone for a couple months and things got crazy. Fans sang his song and he encouraged them. He talked about Dominik Mysterio hanging from the shark cage by his ankle and the return of “The Final Boss” The Rock. He brought up Cody Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns. He noted Cody got punched in the mouth by Kevin Owens. He said he’s not supposed to talk about that, though. He went into his bit about being a revolutionary. “I am back to destroy Bronson Reed,” he said.

He said Reed isn’t there tonight. Fans booed. He said he knows he is somewhere watching and he wanted him to listen to him. He leaned into the camera and said two months ago he ambushed him and tried to end his career. He said after six Tsunamis, he knows his damn name now. He said if he wants to get famous, he’ll give him his 15 minutes. He said he’ll face him anytime, anyplace, “only this time, I’ll be expecting you.” His music played again as Seth played to the crowd. Jey Uso’s music then interrupted.

Jey made his entrance and played to the crowd who waved their hands and chanted “Yeet!” Seth stood in the ring, arms crossed, watching him and seemingly irked by Jey interrupting him. Jey looked at Seth, and then Seth turned and left. Tessitore plugged that the Intercontinental Title match was up next. [c]

-They briefly showed Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside with a “St. Louis Yeet” fan sign behind them. They acknowledged it.

(1) JEY USO vs. XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston) – Intercontinental Title match

Barrett said there’s a saying that you’re not truly champion until you’ve defended it successfully the first time. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. They battled on the ring apron early. Xavier knocked Jey to the floor and then delivered a Death Valley Driver. They cut to a dual box break at 10:00. [c/db]

Xavier controlled the action during the break. Xavier leaped off the top rope. Jey superkicked him out of mid-air and landed a frog splash for the three count. Kofi consoled Xavier afterward. Jey helped Xavier up and offered a handshake to Xavier after a brief friendly embrace with Kofi. Xavier sneered and left without shaking his hand. Fans booed. Xavier then yapped at Kofi over his friendliness toward Jey. Barrett said Xavier controlled of the match, but it slipped through his fingers.

WINNER: Jey in 6:00 to retain the IC Title.

-Bron Breakker attacked Jey with a spear during his post-match celebration. Kofi encouraged Xavier to help Jey. Xavier resisted. Kofi ran to the ring on his own and he got speared too. Xavier pulled Kofi to the floor out of danger. Breakker then charged around ringside and super-speared Xavier. He returned to the ring and speared Kofi again. Tessitore said: “If you thought he wasn’t a badass just because he congratulated Jey last week, think again. Why, Bron?!”

(Keller’s Analysis: The match didn’t last long. I assume it’s more a result of wanting to tell a story that Xavier lost quickly more than a result of Raw being cut back to two hours. I’m interested to see how Xavier reacts to this disappointing outcome and how Jey responds to Xavier not wanting to help Jey afterward.)

-A vignette aired with Rhea Ripley saying Liv Morgan proved she can’t beat her by herself. She talked about Liv’s alliance with Raquel Rodriguez. Rhea said she’s just assured herself another beating and she said she’ll need Raquel.

-A little vignette aired teasing the return of the Viking Raiders (they’re going to be renamed the War Raiders) with fiery symbols. [c]

-After a replay of Breakker’s attacks before the break, Jackie Redmond asked Bron what was going on with him considering the respect he showed last week. He just glared at her and walked away. Kelley said it remains unclear why he has seemingly had a change of thought.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett who threw to Paul Levesque’s announcement at Bad Blood about the Crown Jewel Championships.

-They went back to Tessitore and Barrett. Barrett was about to talk about what happened after Bad Blood between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. Tessitore cut him off, as they’re playing it up like they’re not supposed to talk about it. He just read from a graphic on the screen of what Levesque said on TwitterX. “We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally.” Tessitore uncomfortably pivoted to a clip of Cody Rhodes arriving. There were some timing issues that felt unintentional. They went to a wide shot of the crowd and then back to Tessitore and Barrett. Barrett smiled uncomfortably and acknowledged they were having technical issues.

-A video package previewed Sheamus vs. Dunne.

-Sheamus made his entrance. [c]

-Miz and Karrion Kross were chatting backstage. Miz said there is no Miz in Final Testament and he did what he did for him, not them. A Wyatt Sicks “screen interference” flashed the words “There You Are.” Miz said he’s tired of doing everything and getting nothing in return. R-Truth entered the room and said Miz was confused last week. He said he isn’t in The Judgment Day anymore, so he forgives him. Miz said he wasn’t confused. He said Awesome Truth is done. Truth said their kids play together and he looked crestfallen that Miz meant it. Truth said he was going to talk to G.M. Adam Pearce and try to get him a match. Miz got frustrated and told Truth he’ll wrestle him next week on Raw. Kross laughed in the background.

(2) SHEAMUS vs. PETE DUNNE

The bell rang 54 minutes into the hour. Dunne dominated the first couple minutes. Sheamus caught Dunne leaping at him and then slammed him onto the announce desk. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

[HOUR TWO]

Dunne took over during the break and stomped Sheamus as they returned from the break. Sheamus made a comeback and bashed Dunne in the chest while standing on three whiskey barrels. He then delivered a White Noise through two tables below. They muted chants of “Holy shit” in that on/off manner that is headache-inducing. Just hit mute until the chants are done or, better yet, learn to separately mute the crowd mics but not the announcers. It’s just jarring and unacceptably annoying.

Back in the ring, Sheamus delivered a Celtic Cross for a near fall. Dunne took over and zip-tied Sheamus’s hands behind his back. He tried to bash him with the shillelagh, but Sheamus kicked it out of his hands and then delivered a Brogue Kick. He made the cover and scored a three count. Tessitore called it a “legendary moment” for Sheamus.

WINNER: Sheamus in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good, intense brawl.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody Rhodes backstage He was smiling. He said there will be more talk about Bad Blood happenings on Smackdown, but he is there to find out what it takes to be the very first-ever Crown Jewel Champion. He thanked Kelley and then walked over to Sami Zayn. Sami said he plans to be the one he faces at Crown Jewel. Sami said he’s known him a long time and if he wants to talk about what happened Bad Blood, he’s there for him. Cody said he just wanted to watch his match with Gunther. He said he too hopes he faces him at Crown Jewel.

-They showed clips of the Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed match last week where the ring collapsed.

-A clip aired from earlier of The Judgment Day arriving, including Raquel Rodriguez driving and opening the door for Dom and Liv. Redmond asked Liv if she wanted to address the controversy at Bad Blood. Liv said Rhea technically beat her by DQ, but she still holds the Women’s Title. She said she still wins even when she loses. Rodriguez began to ask Raquel if she’s officially part of The Judgment Day. Liv interrupted and said that’s all the time they have. She said they’re moving on from Ripley. They decided to leave. Redmond said the show just started. She asked Raquel if she’s part of The Judgment Day. Raquel got in the car and drove off, not answering the question. [c]

-They showed fan signs including a lot of “Yeet!” signs.

-Pearce was shown chatting with Ava backstage when he was interrupted by Ethan Page. Ethan said he wanted to chat some business with him. He said Punk cost him the NXT Title last Tuesday, so he’d like to course-correct the whole thing. Pearce said he didn’t appoint Punk to be referee. He said Ava made that call. She said she’s flattered Ethan came to St. Louis to complain to her, but she’s off the clock. He asked what she was doing there. Sexxy Red walked in and hugged her. She and Ethan had an awkward exchange. Ethan then left.

(3) ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN & SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK & SONYA DEVILLE vs. NATALYA & ZELINA VEGA & LYRA VALKYRIA & KATANA CHANCE & KAYDEN CARTER

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Everyone brawled in the ring seconds into the match. Chaos continued as the fight went to ringside. Sonya Deville tripped Natalya running the ropes, then dragged her to ringside and threw her into the ringside steps. They cut to an early break. [c]

Valkyria landed a top rope legdrop to the back of Sonya’s head and scored a three count.

WINNERS: Natalya & Vega & Valkyria & Chance & Carter in 7:00.

-They showed the Crown Jewel poster released yesterday with Cody vs. Gunther and Nia Jax vs. Liv shown. Tessitore noted that poster is based on current champions and it could change.

-A video package previewed Sami vs. Gunther.

-Sami made his ring entrance. [c]

-A video package aired on Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair talking about Damage CTRL. They agreed to defend against them next week.

-Tessitore plugged the release of the Hell in a Cell music video premiering Wednesday on WWE’s YouTube Channel. Then they plugged Breakker vs. Kofi next week on Raw.

(4) GUNTHER vs. SAMI ZAYN – World Heavyweight Title match

Sami’s music faded and he his game face on. Gunther made his entrance next. Formal ring introductions took place. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. They cut to a very early double-box break. [c/db]

Gunther took over at 6:00 with methodical offense. Sami tried to fight back, but Gunther chopped him out of mid-air. Sami countered a sleeper with a Blue Thunder Bomb leading to a near fall at 9:00. They cut to another double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Sami delivered an Exploder Suplex at ringside and then a Helluva Kick, knocking Gunther into the ringside barricade. Sami almost got counted out trying to drag Gunther back into the ring. He rolled into and then out of the ring. (Wouldn’t Gunther be counted out then?) Sami finally hoisted Gunther into the ring. He delivered a Helluva Kick in the corner. He went for another, but Gunther nailed him with a lariat. Sami flip-bumped hard to the mat. Gunther scored a near fall. Sami surprised Gunther with a small package for a near fall. Gunther came back with a powerbomb for a near fall. Fans chanted, “Sami! Sami!” (A nice alternative to “This is awesome!” for sure.)

Gunther stack-covered Sami after another powerbomb, but Sami not only kicked out, but he sat up like Undertaker or Hulk Hogan back in the day. Gunther came up behind him and locked on another sleeper. Sami resisted, but eventually faded.

WINNER: Gunther in 17:00 to retain the World Heavyweight Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match that the crowd ate up as the pace picked up the longer the match went.)

-As Gunther held up his belt afterward in the aisle, Cody’s music played and he walked out. They faced off as the show ended and Tessitore plugged Crown Jewel.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: LECLAIR’S WWE BAD BLOOD 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns & Rhodes vs. Bloodline, Punk vs. McIntyre, Ripley vs. Morgan, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Over-thinking WWE Bad Blood

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of WWE Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/7a7q3ctx53

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH