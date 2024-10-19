News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/19 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-16-2019) Keller & Radican talk Jericho vs. Allin, Riho vs. Baker, Omega & Page vs. Pac & Moxley, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (162 min.)

October 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican to discuss AEW on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions, plus an on-site correspondent from Philadelphia. They discuss Chris Jericho vs. Darby Allin, Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker, Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page vs. Pac & Jon Moxley, and spirited discussions about whether AEW is doing enough to develop and define their characters, whether they’re too loose with the rules, and if they’re possibly trying too hard to counter-program and break from the standard WWE TV format that features a great mix of talkings and video packages.

