FREE PODCAST 10/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Champion vs. Champion build to Crown Jewel, Bloodline storyline, catchphrases, KO’s role, more (81 min.)

October 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado team up once again to talk WWE. In this episode:

  • The Champion vs. Champion build to Crown Jewel.
  • Jorge misrepresents Javier’s stance on catchphrases.
  • How the Bloodline story is going.
  • Way too early forecasting for War Games.
  • KO’s role in things.
  • Javier fails at segues.
  • What’s next for Priest.
  • One Piece Live-Action is awesome (but anime is better).
  • Final Testament vs. Wyatt Sicks?
  • State of the Women and Tag divisions.
  • Knight, Carmelo, and Andrade three-way dance.

