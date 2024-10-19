FREE PODCAST 10/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Champion vs. Champion build to Crown Jewel, Bloodline storyline, catchphrases, KO’s role, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado team up once again to talk WWE. In this episode:
-
The Champion vs. Champion build to Crown Jewel.
-
Jorge misrepresents Javier’s stance on catchphrases.
-
How the Bloodline story is going.
-
Way too early forecasting for War Games.
-
KO’s role in things.
-
Javier fails at segues.
-
What’s next for Priest.
-
One Piece Live-Action is awesome (but anime is better).
-
Final Testament vs. Wyatt Sicks?
-
State of the Women and Tag divisions.
-
Knight, Carmelo, and Andrade three-way dance.
