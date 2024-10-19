FREE PODCAST 10/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado talk Champion vs. Champion build to Crown Jewel, Bloodline storyline, catchphrases, KO’s role, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado team up once again to talk WWE. In this episode:

The Champion vs. Champion build to Crown Jewel.

Jorge misrepresents Javier’s stance on catchphrases.

How the Bloodline story is going.

Way too early forecasting for War Games.

KO’s role in things.

Javier fails at segues.

What’s next for Priest.

One Piece Live-Action is awesome (but anime is better).

Final Testament vs. Wyatt Sicks?

State of the Women and Tag divisions.

Knight, Carmelo, and Andrade three-way dance.

