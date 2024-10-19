VIP AUDIO 10/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-15-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including switch to a Fatal Four-way title match, Mr. Kennedy’s promo, Jimmy Yang, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Oct. 15, 2006 episode of Smackdown including the fallout from the No Mercy PPV, a focus on how WWE booked Booker T after his title win, how they booked the #1 Contenders and set up some intriguing face and heel turns, Vickie Guerrero’s role as Chavo Guerrero’s advisor, the tag division, why Jimmy Yang is so screwed despite being so over, the continuation of Mr. Kennedy-Undertaker, Chris Benoit winning the U.S. Title and why there was no one for him to face, and the inevitable Kane-Taker match.

