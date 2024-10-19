VIP AUDIO 10/19 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” WCCW classics (and not so classics), and a visit to the world of mid-90s Joshi via our friends at Champ Forum (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by first-time guest Paul Wedding for the return of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we go a slightly different route as is explained on the show as we back fill August in addition to October. A certain something got in the way right before Alan and Paul were to record this two months ago. Going back to 1983, we take a visit to Dallas, Texas and see what’s going on with those Von Erich lads. The much-celebrated World Class TV of the time certainly delivers, even if they did cheat by digging into their archives for a classic match and segment. Then we fast forward to 1996 at a really crucial time for Japanese wrestling, particularly on the independent scene. We look at the tape trader favorite “Champ Forum” produced by the Gaora sports channel, and an episode bringing us the best of Chigusa Nagayo’s GAEA promotion as her talented young roster tear the house down in Korakuen Hall. Two really fun shows and a fun discussion to match. Come check out what’s on the telly with us!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO