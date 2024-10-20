VIP AUDIO 10/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-19-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill discussing ROH titleholder getting a WWE tryout, Jericho interviewed on TNA website, ECW PPV build, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Oct. 19, 2006. Topics include:

The latest complaint about the Eric Bischoff book that he forgot to mention in his newsletter column

Chris Jericho gets interviewed on the TNA website

The next WWE star to put out an album

An ROH titleholder gets a WWE developmental tryout.

TNA Bound for Glory

The buildup toward the ECW pay-per-view

The disappointing stipulations for Cyber Sunday

The indy lineup of the week featuring a “champion of champions” tag team battle on the West Coast

Paul Heyman issues some prophetic words on this Big Clip

Sean Radican’s future on the Real Deal was put up for vote

Listener questions about Hulk Hogan and Ricky Steamboat

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

