VIP AUDIO 10/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Saturday Night’s Main Event booking thoughts, Undertaker and Kane’s unnecessary spat with Batista, CM Punk vs. Cody as booker, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following topics:
- Latest NFL game musings, including the Vikings-Lions NFC face-off
- Hot takes on the booking prowess of C.M. Punk vs. Cody Rhodes
- More on Paul Levesque’s booking and bias
- Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, and their standoff with Batista
- Saturday Night’s Main Event booking ideas
- Off the Beaten Path review of Kylin’s Boy Meets World episode – “Sixteen Candles and Four-Hundred-Pound Men”
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.