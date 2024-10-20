News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Saturday Night’s Main Event booking thoughts, Undertaker and Kane’s unnecessary spat with Batista, CM Punk vs. Cody as booker, more (76 min.)

October 20, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following topics:

  • Latest NFL game musings, including the Vikings-Lions NFC face-off
  • Hot takes on the booking prowess of C.M. Punk vs. Cody Rhodes
  • More on Paul Levesque’s booking and bias
  • Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, and their standoff with Batista
  • Saturday Night’s Main Event booking ideas
  • Off the Beaten Path review of Kylin’s Boy Meets World episode – “Sixteen Candles and Four-Hundred-Pound Men”

