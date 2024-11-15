News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/15 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: How Survivor Series will shake out, Ryback suddenly in main events, what’s Global Force’s gameplan, TNA changes up titles on Impact, more (70 min.)

November 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Nov. 14, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with Greg Parks & James Caldwell discussing with live callers and emailers these topics:

  • The Road to Survivor Series
  • Odd and interesting booking choices made by WWE
  • TNA’s title changes on Impact
  • Global Force a mere PPV broker or a player in 2015?
  • Lots of questions in the industry right now.
  • And more…

