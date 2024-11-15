FREE PODCAST 11/15 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: How Survivor Series will shake out, Ryback suddenly in main events, what’s Global Force’s gameplan, TNA changes up titles on Impact, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Nov. 14, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with Greg Parks & James Caldwell discussing with live callers and emailers these topics:

The Road to Survivor Series

Odd and interesting booking choices made by WWE

TNA’s title changes on Impact

Global Force a mere PPV broker or a player in 2015?

Lots of questions in the industry right now.

And more…

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO