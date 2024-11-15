FREE PODCAST 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss hype to Full Gear and how lineup compares to previous PPVs, AEW World Title storyline, Kyle Fletcher’s push, smaller crowds (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Feelings about the hype and lineup for this year’s Full Gear PPV
- Moxley didn’t seize the TBS Superstation
- Moxley interview with New York Post
- Adam Cole story floundering, but not because of him
- Kyle Fletcher continues his ascension
- Continued thoughts on Dynamite including The Hurt Syndicate and the women’s division
- Reports of “Speedball” Mike Bailey headed to AEW
- 12/7 Collision moved to Columbus Galaxy Con
- Upcoming AEW Shows
- Mailbag and Trivia
