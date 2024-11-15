News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss hype to Full Gear and how lineup compares to previous PPVs, AEW World Title storyline, Kyle Fletcher’s push, smaller crowds (122 min.)

November 15, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Feelings about the hype and lineup for this year’s Full Gear PPV
  • Moxley didn’t seize the TBS Superstation
  • Moxley interview with New York Post
  • Adam Cole story floundering, but not because of him
  • Kyle Fletcher continues his ascension
  • Continued thoughts on Dynamite including The Hurt Syndicate and the women’s division
  • Reports of “Speedball” Mike Bailey headed to AEW
  • 12/7 Collision moved to Columbus Galaxy Con
  • Upcoming AEW Shows
  • Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024