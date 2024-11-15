FREE PODCAST 11/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss hype to Full Gear and how lineup compares to previous PPVs, AEW World Title storyline, Kyle Fletcher’s push, smaller crowds (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Feelings about the hype and lineup for this year’s Full Gear PPV

Moxley didn’t seize the TBS Superstation

Moxley interview with New York Post

Adam Cole story floundering, but not because of him

Kyle Fletcher continues his ascension

Continued thoughts on Dynamite including The Hurt Syndicate and the women’s division

Reports of “Speedball” Mike Bailey headed to AEW

12/7 Collision moved to Columbus Galaxy Con

Upcoming AEW Shows

Mailbag and Trivia

