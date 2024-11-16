VIP AUDIO 11/15 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: New Bloodline gets fifth member, Jax vs. Naomi, MCMGs vs. Profits, L.A. Knight defends, Nakamura returns, Cody-Aldis, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 15 edition of WWE Smackdown which included a big Bloodline brawl and major developments with Bronson Reed joining the New Bloodline and Roman Reigns trying to call Paul Heyman. Also, the Street Profits challenged the Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Titles and Nia Jax defended the WWE Women’s Title against Naomi. L.A. Knight defended the U.S. Title, the women’s U.S. Title tournament started, Cody Rhodes asked for Kevin Owens in a segment with Nick Aldis, and Shinsuke Nakamura made his return.

