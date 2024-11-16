FREE PODCAST 11/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Heyman changes phone number, Bloodline brawl, title matches with live callers and chat (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss a loaded episode of WWE Smackdown. They begin by reacting to Roman Reigns calling Paul Heyman and the number being disconnected. Also, Bronson Reed joining The New Bloodline and the continued search for the fifth man on OG Bloodline. Plus, a standout title match between Nia Jax and Naomi, a non-finish to the Street Profits challenging the Machine Guns, Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis discussing Kevin Owens, the start of the women’s U.S. Title tournament, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO