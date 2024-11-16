VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #834 (November 17, 2004): Cover Story on Kurt Angle-Daneil Puder controversy, in-depth WWE Survivor Series and TNA Victory Road coverage, Newswires, TV Reports, Keller’s End Notes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #834 cover-dated November 17, 2004: This issue includes a cover story on the Kurt Angle-Daneil Puder controversy… In-depth coverage of the WWE Survivor Series including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax and TNA Victory Road including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Pat McNeill’s look at the “common denominator” in all second-rate failures in wrestling in recent years, plus why this year’s Survivor Series didn’t live up to the tradition… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” looking at TNA family turmoil, Angle-Puder, McMahon’s Fun, and more… Bruce Mitchell reviews the TNA Best Damn Sports Show specials… Keller looks at “The Big Stories” from Raw, Smackdown, and Impact last week… Plus ROH Report with Liger, 10 Years Ago Backtrack, The Top Five Stories of the Week, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, and ETC. Newswire with the latest on the Sean Waltman-Chyna sex tape…

