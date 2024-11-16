AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/15): Ricochet vs. Dante Martin, Briscoe vs. Daivari, Romero vs. Kommander, plus Rush & Beast Mortos, Harley Cameron,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 15, 2024

RECORDED AT THE TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA IN BRIDGEPORT, CT

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) HIKARU SHIDA vs. LEILA GREY

Both women traded leverage moves in the early going, until Shida dropped Grey to the mat face-first. Shida followed up with her running knee strike as Grey was draped across the apron. Grey rolled Shida up for a close count. Grey kicked away at Shida’s leg, then nailed her with a dropkick to the face. Grey hit Shida with a series of strikes in the corner but Shida ducked the last one.

Grey fought back with a bulldog out of the corner and covered Shida for two. The two traded strikes in the center of the ring until Shida dropped Grey with a clothesline. Shida followed up with a number of right hands in the corner before she hit a dropkick off the middle rope for two. Shida missed a kick as Grey rolled her up for two. Shida came right back with a falcon arrow for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another kickoff win for Shida on Rampage as she continues to build some momentum. This was a match, and I’ll leave it at that.)

– Renee was backstage with Harley Cameron. Renee asked her about her upcoming match with Mina Shirakawa. Cameron said Mina wasn’t as talented as she was, then proceeded to pull out a guitar and play it while she sang. Renee seemed to initially dig it until she cut Cameron off as they ran out of time.

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. ARIYA DAIVARI (w/Mark Sterling)

Briscoe rocked Daivari with a series of strikes before dropping him with a suplex. Briscoe followed up with a dropkick to Daivari’s face before getting thrown to the outside near Sterling. Daivari was thrown into the barricade as Briscoe slapped the hands of a few fans. Briscoe sat Daivari in a chair by the barricade then hit him with a running boot to the face. Briscoe threw the chair into the ring and was about to use it as a launching pad before Sterling took it away. Daivari turned the tables and hit Briscoe with a neckbreaker on the floor. [c]

Daivari perched Briscoe on the top rope but Briscoe knocked him off. Daivari locked in a sleeper until Briscoe broke it by backing Daivari into the corner. Daivari hit a DDT and covered for two. Daivari hit Briscoe with a number of right hands, which seemed to only rile Briscoe up more. Daivari’s shots proved ineffective as Briscoe fired back with a number of his own. Briscoe dropped Daivari with an elbow strike before hitting a fisherman’s buster for two.

Daivari hit a thrust kick but got caught in a DVD. Briscoe went to the top but was knocked down after Daivari shook the ropes. Daivari attempted the Jay Driller but Briscoe countered it. Sterling got on the apron but Rocky Romero came out and yanked him off. Briscoe got the chair back and used it to launch onto Sterling and Daivari. Briscoe hit the Froggy Bow on Daivari for the win. [c]

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun match that got the crowd into it–as much as a Rampage crowd can do so. Briscoe is over every time he steps into a ring.)

(3) ROCKY ROMERO vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

MVP was shown looking on from backstage. Both men traded quick moves and counters on the early going. At one point, Komander jokingly mocked Rocky’s shimmy, which brought a smile to Rocky’s face. Komander bounced Rocky to the outside before hitting a tope through the ropes. Rocky used the ropes to bounce Komander off them before dropping him face-first to the mat. Rocky followed with a back breaker for two. Rocky hit a snap suplex and nailed Komander on the back with a number of knee strikes. Komander was perched onto the top rope, and Rocky dropped him with a superplex. [c]

Komander hit a springboard dropkick off the middle rope. Komander came off the top rope but Rocky got his feet up in time. He followed up with a sliced bread on Komander for two. Komander picked Rocky up and charged into the corner. Komander climbed the ropes and hit his moonsault press for the win.

WINNERS: Komander in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun while it lasted but a match like this was difficult to fully invest in with such a quiet crowd in a large dark arena.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Anna Jay before her title match on tomorrow’s Collision. Jay said she was capable of anything. Taya Valkyrie appeared and offered Jay some assistance from The Vendetta. Jay declined as Taya walked off.

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(4) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE (Rush & The Beast Mortos w/Dralistico) vs. RICHARD HOLLIDAY & ALEC PRICE

Mortos started off with Price and immediately took him down with a running charge out of the corner. Price went for a crossbody but Mortos caught him in a powerslam instead. Price hit a few dropkicks but got caught again in a Samoan Drop by Mortos. Rush tagged in and immediately asked for Holliday to tag in. Rush brought Holliday to the outside and swarmed him with an onslaught of offense until the ref broke things up. Dralistico threw Price into the steps as Rush hit the running horns on Holliday in the ring for the win.

WINNERS: LFI in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was basically your Rampage squash of the week. LFI gave up little to no offense and demolished Price and Holliday while taking their time doing so.)

– Lexy was backstage with MVP and asked him if he was scouting talent. He said of course he was. MVP said some needed encouragement while others needed to be broken down to their knees before being taught for success. He said Swerve was someone that had so much to learn and called Swerve’s arrogance his greatest weakness. He said he’d be watching Ricochet in tonight’s main event, and mentioned being impressed by Komander earlier. [c]

(5) RICOCHET vs. DANTE MARTIN

A lot of back and forth in the early going with a series of counters and pin attempts. Ricochet connected with a dropkick but missed a follow up charge in the corner. Each man missed a moonsault to the outside as Dante nailed Ricochet with a knee strike. Ricochet hit a springboard elbow strike into the ring for a two count. [c]

Ricochet went to the top rope but Dante got to his feet before Ricochet could hit a move. Dante hit a sloppy springboard cartwheel off the ropes for a close count. Dante hit a tope through the ropes, then a cross-over splash onto Ricochet back inside the ring for two. Ricochet hit a suplex and floated over into another for two. Ricochet hit a thrust kick then caught Dante into a blue thunder bomb for two.

Dante rolled up Ricochet for two but Ricochet popped up and hit a suplex before hitting his front-facing hidden blade for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great main event with tons of action, not surprisingly. I can’t help but wonder how these two would do on a Dynamite where they’d ideally be given more of a build and a story to tell.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Rampage is gonna Rampage; another fine week of action but not much else. The main event was fun but had no story. Is that okay? Of course, but it won’t make Rampage a must-watch in the grand scheme of things. Until next week – stay safe everyone!

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW HITS & MISSES (11/13): Ospreay and Fletcher promo, Surprise Finishes, Swerve vs. Rush, Moxley’s so-called TBS Takeover, Hurt Syndicate

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: FTR vs. Malakai Black and Brody King for a spot in the four-way for the AEW Tag Titles at Full Gear, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole in a non-title match

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to that email. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky: @pwtorch / @thewadekeller