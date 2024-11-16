WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is this compilation of heinous attacks in WWE worth your time? What does it show us about WWE booking?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After Kevin Owens’ viscous use of a banned piledriver against Randy Orton resulting in Orton being stretchered out of the arena, WWE has added another video to their WWE Playlist series on their YouTube Channel looking at some of the worst attacks that caused an injury angle to happen.

One of the worst things that can happen to your favorite wrestler is when they get injured and miss months of action and storylines. Often times, when a wrestler is gone for six-plus months, they come back to a whole new WWE.

Sometimes, the injury isn’t real, but rather an angle to explain someone taking time off. Sometimes the wrestler needs surgery, or they want a break. Other times they get taken oﬀ of television or get released from their contract.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

This video shows how important the creative team and writers are to ending a storyline. One such example provided in the video was when Ricochet got smashed through the car windshield by Bron Breakker. He wasn’t actually injured; this was just a way to write him oﬀ since he was leaving the company. Another example highlighted was Kevin Owens powerbombing Ezekiel, leaving him to be taken oﬀ by a stretcher. Again, that wasn’t an actual injury. They needed a way for him to revert back to being Elias, so they had Kevin Owens destroy the Ezekiel character after months of pent up frustration and anger.

Unless you get released out of nowhere, there’s usually a surprise attack or betrayal around the corner if you are leaving the company or changing your character. That’s an eﬀective way to still keep interest in that wrestler if those things are going to happen.

Overall, this was an informative video showing that if you or your character is done with WWE, you aren’t going out without some drama. There have been countless attacks over the years marking things such as getting kicked out of a faction, taking time oﬀ, going in a new direction, and countless other things. WWE’s main goal is to entertain the fans.

Most of the time, if you do run an injury angle, it’s talked about for many weeks or months after the attack takes place. By doing that, they get the fans talking while the wrestler can move on or come back with much anticipation from everyone.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the new Liv Morgan Evil Moments compilation?

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE unveils the latest class of NXT recruits

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to that email. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Now follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…