WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch the new Liv Morgan Evil Moments compilation?

Ever since she returned as number 30 in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan has been a nightmare to every woman in the locker room, as well as taking over Judgment Day and the aﬀection of Dominik Mysterio. She has catapulted her way up the card by being ruthless and winning the Raw Women’s Championship. There have been tons of must-see moments this year involving her. The WWE YouTube channel has compiled some of those moments into their WWE Playlist entry titled “Liv Morgan’s Most Villainous Moments.”

This was an entertaining video that showed why Liv Morgan has been so important to the landscape of the WWE Women’s Division for the past year. She has been involved in so many feuds and viral moments that she is impossible to ignore in terms of ranking and favorability.

She has really shined in the ongoing feud with Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley, taking away the leadership and spotlight from Rhea and placing it on herself. She and the rest of the Judgment Day have really mixed well together. Even though Rhea and Damian are out of the picture, Liv and Raquel Rodriguez have kept the group both interesting and strong. However, I wish they could’ve added some more moments that included the Judgment Day Clubhouse and backstage area. That would’ve shown how well Liv has integrated herself into the group.

Overall, this was an entertaining video showing how Liv Morgan’s heel turn has paid oﬀ not only for her and the Judgment Day, but for the fans as well. She has kept everyone entertained week after week with her antics and schemes. The feud with Rhea has shown that she can do whatever it takes to win and protect the Judgment Day, leaving everyone cheering whenever she appears on screen. Liv Morgan has had many entertaining moments throughout this year, showing that she belongs in the main event scene while making her and the Judgment Day a joy to watch.

